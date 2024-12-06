Celebrate Kwanzaa Is Back at Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Celebrate Kwanzaa at Brooklyn Children’s Museum

This family festival focuses on culture, art, and fun!

This month the Brooklyn Children’s Museum (BCM) is hosting its 17th annual Celebrate Kwanzaa festival. In partnership with the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, the event is a great opportunity for families to come together, explore the rich traditions of Kwanzaa, and have a blast while doing it!

As New York City’s largest family-focused Kwanzaa celebration, this year’s festival will be a mix of music, dance, art, and hands-on activities. With the theme “Our Children Enlighten the Community,” the spotlight is on young people who will showcase their talents and creativity to help celebrate the values that bring people together. The festival is a five-day celebration from December 26 to December 30, 2024.

A Celebration of Unity, Creativity, and Community

The holiday focuses on celebrating family, culture, and community. Every year, families gather to reflect on the seven guiding principles of Kwanzaa, known as the Nguzo Saba: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). These principles provide the foundation for a stronger, more connected community.

This year’s theme focuses on the importance of youth to sustain and uplift the community. To that end, kids and adults will see how young performers and artists channel their performances at Brooklyn Children’s Museum to embody the spirit of Kwanzaa. They will also show how creativity and leadership can make a big impact on daily life.

“This year, we celebrate the theme ‘Our Children Enlighten the Community,’ reminding us that Kwanzaa is a time to reflect on the values that uplift our community and a moment to center the voices and talents of our youth for they are the future,” says Atiba T. Edwards, President and CEO at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

What to Expect: Activities, Performances, and More!

No matter your age, there’s something for everyone at Celebrate Kwanzaa, from traditional candle-lighting ceremonies to exciting dance and music performances. Here are some highlights:

Candle-Lighting Ceremonies: Every day, families will gather to light the seven candles of the kinara, each representing one of Kwanzaa’s core principles. This is a special moment to reflect on the meaning of Kwanzaa, led by Chinua Baraka Payne and the Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble.

Live Performances: Kudo NYC, FIYAA (Forces of Nature Incredible Youth Arts Alliance), and Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble will be performing music, dance, and spoken word.

Kudo NYC, FIYAA (Forces of Nature Incredible Youth Arts Alliance), and Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble will be performing music, dance, and spoken word. Hands-On Workshops: There will be several workshops where families can explore the art and culture of Kwanzaa. Kids can try their hand at drumming, dancing, or graffiti-inspired art in ColorLab, a space where they can express themselves through vibrant designs and patterns.

Kwanzaa Storytelling and Crafts: Learn about the history and traditions of Kwanzaa through storytelling sessions that are both fun and educational. Plus, there will be plenty of crafts for kids to dive into, so they can take home something special to remember.

Whether you’re learning about Kwanzaa for the first time or have already celebrated the holiday, there’s so much to see, do, and enjoy. The festival aims to be an experience that will inspire creativity, community, and connection, such important values in today’s world. Celebrate Kwanzaa is the perfect way to spend time with your family during the holiday season, while also learning, creating, and celebrating together, which is really what the holidays are all about.

The Celebrate Kwanzaa festival runs from December 26 through December 30, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm each day. Tickets are $15. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Crown Heights.