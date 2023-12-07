9 Spectacular Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in NYC and Nearby

Holiday light shows are a staple of the winter season. There’s plenty of options for holiday light experiences in New York and the surrounding areas, including a number that you can experience from the comfort of your car! Immerse yourselves in Christmas music, sparkling lights and the holiday spirit.

The following is a list of the best 13 holiday light drive thru attractions in NYC, Long Island, Westchester, Hudson Valley, and New Jersey

Holiday Light Drive Thru Attractions on Long Island

Magic of Lights – Jones Beach

Jones Beach State Park, 385 Bay Parkway Wantagh, NY

Have your family immerse themselves in the Magic of Lights as you drive through spectacular light displays. Colorful, twinkling, LED lights and holiday music help create extraordinary images and animations of classic holiday characters and scenes.

Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Barbie Land, Candy Cane Alley and more. And they all can be viewed from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Their hours of operation are 5 pm – 10 pm Sunday – Thursday and 5 pm – 11 pm Friday and Saturday. Open Nov. 17 through Dec. 30. For advanced admission, a standard vehicle is $35. At the gate, admission is $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends.

Riverhead Holiday Light Show – Calverton

Splish Splash Water Park, 2549 Splish Splash Dr, Calverton, NY 11933

Experience the magic of the holidays with the largest holiday light show in Suffolk County.

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show has returned and offering more displays that will dazzle your little ones as you drive through 1.5 miles of flickering candles, winter landscapes, snowflake flurries, and even Santa’s workshop.

What’s really cool about this light show is that the lights are synchronized to the music on your radio.

Tickets can either be purchased at the gate or online through their website starting at $25 per car. The Riverhead Light Show attractions open at 5 and will run for selects dates from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in New York City

North Pole Express by Top View – Midtown

2 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

Take a holiday journey with Santa on the North Pole Express. Enjoy the sights of New York while sipping on a delicious cup of hot chocolate and munching on scrumptious cookies. Meet the Express Conductor, one of Santa’s elves, and, of course, Santa.

This trip has two packages:

The North Pole Express Standard Experience is $60 and includes a 45-minute journey where you get to meet the Express Conductor and Santa. Activities included on this trip are: looking at North Pole Christmas lights, writing a letter to Santa, Christmas caroling, and meeting Santa.

The North Pole Express Enhanced experience is $100 and includes a one hour and 15 minute trip. What separates this package from the Standard Experience is that the route is longer, so there are more sights.

One of Santa’s elves will be joining your bus journey, in addition to your Express Conductor, and there will be storytelling onboard. Just like in the Standard Experience, children will still get to write a letter to Santa, partake in Christmas caroling, and meet Santa.

Dyker Lights – Dyker Heights

If you don’t feel like paying to see holiday lights this year, check out Dyker Heights. This Brooklyn neighborhood goes all-out on their holiday decorations.

Here, you can expect to see life-size Santas, gorgeous light displays, and possibly even hear Christmas carols. These light displays are between 11th to 13th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to 86th St.

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in Upstate New York

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, New York 12720

Get in the Holiday Spirit with the Peace, Love, and Lights Drive-Thru.

Hosted by the Bethel Woods Center, this one-mile drive-thru features their iconic 120-foot Twinkle Tunnel and their themed areas, showing off the gorgeous scenery of the conservatory with the Enchanted Forest and Snowflake Alley displays.

This attraction is open from 5 pm to 10 pm, starting Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. The tickets are $30 per car; you can pay admission at the gate or buy tickets online through the Bethel Woods website.

Westchester’s Winter Wonderland – Valhalla Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla, NY 10595 Check out the Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. This whimsical, holiday light drive-thru features a 1.2 mile course that has spectacular sights, such as a warm, Fireside Forest, towering candy canes at Candy Cane Lane, the enchantment of the Magical Woods, and the Twirling Tunnel — it features over 100 feet of swirling colors and many more dazzling displays! What’s unique about this holiday attraction is that there are also costumed characters wandering the park. You might even get a glimpse of Santa! Tune in to some holiday music, grab your favorite holiday treat, and enjoy the drive. Tickets are available online on their website for $35. The park opens at 5:30 and runs for select dates through Dec. 31.

Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in New Jersey

Holdidig Light Show – West Berlin, NJ

Diggerland USA, 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, NJ 08091

Diggerland, the construction-themed theme park, is hosting its own light show. Grab your favorite holiday snacks and a warm drink from the concession stand and drive through their mile-long course of twinkling lights and holiday displays.

Fully immerse yourself in the holiday experience by tuning into the radio where the lights will synchronize themselves to the music.

While tickets can be purchased at the gate, tickets bought online will be given first priority. The admission fee is $34.95 per car and the park is open for select dates up until Jan. 7.

Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village – Augusta, NJ

94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ

Celebrate the holidays at Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village.

Set to holiday music, this spectacular drive-thru light show has over two millions lights and shows off gorgeous holiday displays, featuring animated scenes, spirited reindeer, mischievous elves, Santa’s workshop, a winter wonderland, and so much more!

When you’re done with the drive-thru, check out the Christmas Village where you can munch on sweets, meet Santa, visit the nativity scene and more. If your family wants to check out more holiday lights, there is even a walk-through light display.

Tickets are $29 per car and can be bought either online or at the gate. The Skyland’s Stadium Christmas Light Show and Village is open for select dates Nov. 22 through Dec. 30.

PNC Bank Arts Center Magic of Lights – Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center, 116 Garden State Pkwy, Holmdel, NJ

Have your family immerse themselves in the Magic of Lights as you drive through spectacular light displays. Colorful, twinkling, LED lights and holiday music help create extraordinary images and animations of classic holiday characters and scenes.

Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and more. And they all can be viewed from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Their hours of operation are 5 pm – 10 pm Sunday – Thursday and 5 pm – 11 pm Friday and Saturday. Open November 13th through January 2nd. For advanced admission, a standard vehicle is $35. At the gate, admission is $40 on weekends and $35 on weekdays.