Nutcracker Performances Around New York and Nearby 2024

Nutcracker performances are a Christmas season staple. As the holiday season gets closer, there are countless opportunities to experience this timeless classic with your family.

Whether you’re seeking a traditional ballet performance or a family-friendly adaptation for younger children, we’ve rounded up the best Nutcracker performances around New York and nearby this season!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side

Nov. 29-Jan. 4; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $112

The quintessential New York City holiday experience, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® whisks away children and adults alike with Tschaikovsky’s immortal score. A cast of delectable characters with sensational sets and costumes transports audiences to the luscious Land Of Sweets for waltzing treats to delight the entire family.

Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 W 59th St., Midtown

Dec. 19-22, Thursday 7 pm; Friday, 7 pm; Saturday 2 pm and 7 pm; Sunday, 12 pm and 5 pm

All ages

$80

Enjoy a magical tour of 1895 New York City with Dances Patrelle. Your journey begins with a Christmas Eve party at Gracie Mansion attended by dignitaries from around the world – including our new police commissioner, Theodore Roosevelt. Thrill as you behold a battle with life-sized mice! Then go for a bracing midnight skate on the ponds of Central Park. Finally, take a sleigh ride to the Grand Conservatory of the Bronx Botanical Gardens in time for a beautiful sunrise buffet of sweets, hosted by the Sugar-Plum Fairy. New York City Ballet’s Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle lead the Dances Patrelle cast in this magical and whirlwind seasonal confection, with rich delights for ballet lovers of every age.

92 St Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 pm and 7 pm; Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 pm.

All ages

$10-20

The Bang Group’s Nut/Cracked is not the usual holiday dance fare. Shake off the tinsel as choreographer David Parker returns to the 92NY stage for tap, vaudeville, ballet, disco, contemporary dance and genre-nonconforming glee. Nut/Cracked makes Tchaikovsky’s beloved score swing with unexpected arrangements by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and Fred Waring & the Pennsylvanians.

Following the performances on Dec. 14 at 2 pm and Dec. 16 at 6:30 pm, 92NY’s Weill Art Gallery will be transformed into a winter wonderland for a family-friendly party with playful props from the show.

Florence Gould Theater, 55 East 59th St., Midtown

Dec. 21-22, Saturday, 11 am, 1 pm, and 3:30 pm; Sunday, 1 pm and 3:30 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $38

With mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and dancing flowers, New York Theatre Ballet’s The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in turn-of-the-century Art Nouveau style. This hour-long production features a time-bending clock, a luminous owl, and enchanting and cherished characters that audiences have delighted in year after year.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, after the 3:30 pm performance, families are invited to the Land of the Sweets Party for photos with Marie, the Prince, and dancers from NYTB.

Bronx

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Jerome Park

Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 2 pm.

All ages

Tickets start at $34.30

Westchester Ballet Company’s Nutcracker is a spectacular, enchanting, full-length presentation of the beloved holiday classic featuring a cast of 100 dancers. This sumptuous ballet, set in 1830s Europe, tells the story of young Clara as she travels on a magical journey on Christmas Eve with the fantastical Nutcracker at her side. WBC’s production is notable not only for its exquisite choreography, set to Tschaikovsky’s beautiful score, but also for its opulent costumes and special effects.

Brooklyn

BAM Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave. Boerum Hill

Dec. 14-22, see website for complete schedule

Ages 6 and older

Tickets start at $45

The Mark Morris Dance Group’s boisterous reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s beloved The Nutcracker is a sly retro-modern treatment based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original story and the comic book art of Charles Burns. This lavish, gender-bent love version transplants the story from the strait-laced 1890s to the swinging 70s, with raucous parties, dancing G.I. Joes, whimsical costumes, and a “Waltz of the Snowflakes” like no other.

Oceana Theater, 1029 Brighton Beach Ave., Brighton Beach

Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 – 9:30 pm

All ages

$41-$84

Join the Ukrainian Grand Kyiv Ballet on an unforgettable journey into a world of dreams, magic and triumph over evil. Experience a heartwarming performance that has thrilled audiences on the world’s stages for years as the Ballet Troupe presents the company’s first national tour of the beloved classic The Nutcracker.

Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush

Monday, Dec. 23, 7 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $40

This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip-hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Queens

Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing

Sunday, Dec. 1, 3 – 4:30 pm

Ages 3 and older

$30

Experience the holiday magic with New York Theatre Ballet’s one-hour rendition of The Nutcracker. Featuring enchanting choreography by Keith Michael, this reimagined classic brings Tchaikovsky’s beloved score to life in the Art Nouveau style of 1907. Don’t miss the captivating mice, dancing imps, and other delightful surprises that will mesmerize audiences.

Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona

Sunday, Dec. 1, 4 – 6:30 pm

Ages 5 and older

$35 in advance; $40 at the door

Be captivated by the timeless tale of The Nutcracker performed by professional NYC dancers accompanied by students from Studio E School. Start your Christmas season with this breathtaking performance.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, 31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 pm

All ages

$32

Students from the Joffrey Ballet School’s Children’s & Youth Ballet program will present the full two-act holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker”. After the show, visit Santa’s Toyland! This yearly tradition has become a family-favorite event where children can meet Santa and leave with a special gift.

Long Island

New Jersey

Bergen Performing Arts Center, 30 North Van Brunt St., Englewood

Dec. 7-8, Saturday and Sunday, 1 pm & 4:30 pm.

All ages

$35-$65

New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century with its spectacular performances. Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when these iconic toys come alive in beautiful fashion and dance to the beloved music of this timeless tale.

NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 pm & 7 pm.

All ages

$39-$79

NJPAC’s original holiday extravaganza remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky’s ballet with supercharged hip-hop choreography. A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the season. Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, sets the mood as the guest MC.

NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 pm & 7 pm.

All ages

$39-$89

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine’s holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland of toy soldiers and colorful characters. Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Snowflakes” and more.

State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick

Dec. 20-22, see website for complete schedule

All ages

$29-$69

Experience the joy and celebration of this holiday tradition and make memories to last a lifetime—featuring thrilling choreography, Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, a cast of more than 100 dancers, and American Repertory Ballet’s only area performances with a live orchestra and choir!