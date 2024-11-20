Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2024



There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with a fun tree lighting. Check out these holiday tree lightings on Long Island and start making memories with your family. From twinkling lights to festive music, it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Nassau County

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho

Friday, Nov. 29, 6 – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

This tree lighting will feature carolers, the Snow Sisters, and Santa!

Blumenfeld Park, Main St., Port Washington

Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:30 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

The 27th Annual Christmas Celebration & Tree Lighting will feature a live Nativity pageant accompanied by the Liquid Brass Band and festive caroling by the Red Stocking Revue Singers. Complimentary hot drinks and refreshments will be available. After the tree lighting, Santa will arrive with gifts for the children. All are welcome—wear something warm, and red if you have it!

Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5 – 6 pm

All Ages

Free

Santa Claus will make his first appearance of the season at Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale, arriving on a truck from the East Farmingdale Fire Department. Families are invited to take pictures with Santa at the event and enjoy a variety of holiday songs performed by Woodward Parkway Elementary School’s chorus. Stew Leonard’s Team Members and Wow the Cow will also provide refreshments!

Baldwin Historical Society & Museum, 1980 Grand Ave., Baldwin

Sunday, Dec. 8, 3:30 – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Bring the family out for free refreshments, pony rides, and the chance to visit with Santa as he comes in on a Baldwin firetruck! Donate to the Toys for Tots bin. Performances by New World Music, Pat’s Dance Studio, and more.

Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick

Sunday, Dec. 8, 5 – 6:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Bring the family out to this annual Menorah and Christmas Tree lighting. Refreshments will be served.

Williston Park Village Hall, 494 Willis Ave., Williston Park

Sunday, Dec. 8, 6:30 pm

All Ages

Free

Join in Christmas songs accompanied by local children’s groups. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be served! Following the tree lighting, Santa will arrive and then visit the Village streets on the fire truck.

Suffolk

Wall St. Huntington

Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:45 – 10 pm

All Ages

Free

Kick off the holiday season with a festive tree lighting after the holiday parade.

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, 239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy a magical evening to celebrate the holiday spirit with joy and warmth by a crackling fire.

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

Friday, Dec. 6, 6 – 7 pm

Ages 3 and up

Free

Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s Annual Tree Lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site. The event will feature costumed characters; complimentary candy canes and hot chocolate; musical entertainment; and a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive by helicopter, and then assist with the countdown to light the tree.

Riverhead Town Square, East Main St., Downtown Riverhead

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy an afternoon of festive fun leading up to the grand tree lighting! The Lions Club Parade begins at 1 pm at 2:30 pm Santa will arrive by boat and you’ll be able to take photos with Santa along with musical performances, crafts, games, and a bonfire. The tree lighting begins at 5:15 pm.

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 – 8 pm

All Ages

Free

Stop by to put a letter in Santa’s mailbox*, enjoy live DJ entertainment with LI Sound Entertainment and a dance number by All Star Dance Academy, Ride Rudolph on the Carousel and more holiday fun including holiday shopping. Santa arrives on a Wading River Fire Department Fire Truck at 6 pm to light the tree. Bring a new unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots and the US Marines and a non-perishable food item for local families in need. Don’t forget to bring your camera to take a free photo with Santa!

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 pm

All Ages

Free Admission, $5 suggested donation

Be there when Santa Claus lights the Hatchery’s Christmas Tree.