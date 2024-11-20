New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

holiday tree lightings
Pixabay

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with a fun tree lighting. Check out these holiday tree lightings on Long Island and start making memories with your family. From twinkling lights to festive music, it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Psst… Check out NYC Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

Nassau County

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Milleridge Inn

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho
Friday, Nov. 29, 6 – 8 pm
All Ages
Free

This tree lighting will feature carolers, the Snow Sisters, and Santa!

Port Washington Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting

Blumenfeld Park, Main St., Port Washington
Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:30 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

The 27th Annual Christmas Celebration & Tree Lighting will feature a live Nativity pageant accompanied by the Liquid Brass Band and festive caroling by the Red Stocking Revue Singers. Complimentary hot drinks and refreshments will be available. After the tree lighting, Santa will arrive with gifts for the children. All are welcome—wear something warm, and red if you have it!

Stew Leonard’s Tree Lighting Celebration

Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5 – 6 pm
All Ages
Free

Santa Claus will make his first appearance of the season at Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale, arriving on a truck from the East Farmingdale Fire Department. Families are invited to take pictures with Santa at the event and enjoy a variety of holiday songs performed by Woodward Parkway Elementary School’s chorus. Stew Leonard’s Team Members and Wow the Cow will also provide refreshments!

Baldwin Tree Lighting

Baldwin Historical Society & Museum, 1980 Grand Ave., Baldwin
Sunday, Dec. 8, 3:30 – 5 pm
All Ages
Free

Bring the family out for free refreshments, pony rides, and the chance to visit with Santa as he comes in on a Baldwin firetruck! Donate to the Toys for Tots bin. Performances by New World Music, Pat’s Dance Studio, and more.

Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting

Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick
Sunday, Dec. 8, 5 – 6:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Bring the family out to this annual Menorah and Christmas Tree lighting. Refreshments will be served.

Village of Williston Park Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Williston Park Village Hall, 494 Willis Ave., Williston Park
Sunday, Dec. 8, 6:30 pm
All Ages
Free

Join in Christmas songs accompanied by local children’s groups. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be served! Following the tree lighting, Santa will arrive and then visit the Village streets on the fire truck.

Suffolk

Huntington Holiday Spectacular Tree Lighting

Wall St. Huntington
Saturday, Nov. 30, 6:45 – 10 pm
All Ages
Free

Kick off the holiday season with a festive tree lighting after the holiday parade.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Canoe Place

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, 239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 – 8 pm
All Ages
Free

Enjoy a magical evening to celebrate the holiday spirit with joy and warmth by a crackling fire.

Brookhaven Town Christmas Tree Lighting

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville
Friday, Dec. 6, 6 – 7 pm
Ages 3 and up
Free

Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s Annual Tree Lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site. The event will feature costumed characters; complimentary candy canes and hot chocolate; musical entertainment; and a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive by helicopter, and then assist with the countdown to light the tree.

Riverhead Tree Lighting

Riverhead Town Square, East Main St., Downtown Riverhead
Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 pm
All Ages
Free

Enjoy an afternoon of festive fun leading up to the grand tree lighting! The Lions Club Parade begins at 1 pm at 2:30 pm Santa will arrive by boat and you’ll be able to take photos with Santa along with musical performances, crafts, games, and a bonfire. The tree lighting begins at 5:15 pm.

Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 – 8 pm
All Ages
Free

Stop by to put a letter in Santa’s mailbox*, enjoy live DJ entertainment with LI Sound Entertainment and a dance number by All Star Dance Academy, Ride Rudolph on the Carousel and more holiday fun including holiday shopping. Santa arrives on a Wading River Fire Department Fire Truck at 6 pm to light the tree. Bring a new unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots and the US Marines and a non-perishable food item for local families in need. Don’t forget to bring your camera to take a free photo with Santa!

Psst… Check out Christmas Tree Lighting Events in Westchester 2024

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 pm
All Ages
Free Admission, $5 suggested donation

Be there when Santa Claus lights the Hatchery’s Christmas Tree.

