5 Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Holiday Window Displays in NYC

When families come to visit NYC during the holiday season, holiday window displays are a must-see. These displays are beautifully designed every year to add a little magic into your family’s day and we have made a list of which stores you should spend time seeing.

151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

Macy’s has been creating beautiful window displays for years and this display is now different. This year’s theme, “Give Love,” features the return of reindeer Tiptoe and explores her friendship with Polar Bear and Penguin.

While you’re there, be sure to head inside and check out what Macy’s Santaland has to offer.

Bloomingdale’s– Lenox Hill

1000 3rd Ave. at 59th Street, New York, NY 10022

Have the “Best Holiday Ever” when you stop by Bloomindale’s display this year! Inspired by the magical world of Willy Wonka, the window display will bring the wonder of the holidays to life with bright colors, lots of sparkle and oversized candies and chocolates inspired by Wonka’s factory.

Saks Fifth Avenue– Midtown

611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Take a spin on the Dior Carousel of Dreams at Saks Fifth Avenue. The installation covers all ten stories of the flagship store and highlights landmarks from New York City and Paris, two iconic capitals of the fashion world.

Don’t miss the holiday light show, which is scheduled to play every ten minutes every night of the holiday season through Jan. 5.

Bergdorf Goodman– Midtown

754 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

If you are looking to see a display that is sure to wow you this year, make sure you stop by Bergdorf Goodman’s. This luxury store is known for their beautifully extravagant displays. This year’s theme, “Isn’t It Brilliant,” brings visitors into a whimsical world of chrome details and mirror mosaics.

Each of the seven windows included in the display shares its own story that aligns with the theme. See everything from domestic animals to vintage-inspired signs and celebrate the brilliance of the world around us.

1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

There’s a new holiday display in town! Raising Cane’s new flagship location opened in Times Square earlier this year and it brought more than just delicious chicken fingers– it also brought the potential for seasonal holiday displays.

This year’s Christmas display is the chain’s debut window display. It features Cane, the Golden Retriever mascot, in a series of vignettes enjoying the season in the city. See Cane stop by iconic city landmarks, like Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall and more.

See the delightful display with your own eyes (and grab a Box Combo with extra toast while you’re there)!