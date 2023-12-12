New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
5 Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC

By , , & Posted on
holiday window displays
Getty Images

Holiday Window Displays in NYC

When families come to visit NYC during the holiday season, holiday window displays are a must-see. These displays are beautifully designed every year to add a little magic into your family’s day and we have made a list of which stores you should spend time seeing.

Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: General view of interactive displays during Windows Preview at Macy’s Herald Square on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc)

Macy’s at Herald Square– Midtown

151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

Macy’s has been creating beautiful window displays for years and this display is now different. This year’s theme, “Give Love,” features the return of reindeer Tiptoe and explores her friendship with Polar Bear and Penguin. 

While you’re there, be sure to head inside and check out what Macy’s Santaland has to offer.

5 Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Bloomingdale’s– Lenox Hill

1000 3rd Ave. at 59th Street, New York, NY 10022

Have the “Best Holiday Ever” when you stop by Bloomindale’s display this year! Inspired by the magical world of Willy Wonka, the window display will bring the wonder of the holidays to life with bright colors, lots of sparkle and oversized candies and chocolates inspired by Wonka’s factory.

5 Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Saks Fifth Avenue– Midtown

611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Take a spin on the Dior Carousel of Dreams at Saks Fifth Avenue. The installation covers all ten stories of the flagship store and highlights landmarks from New York City and Paris, two iconic capitals of the fashion world.

Don’t miss the holiday light show, which is scheduled to play every ten minutes every night of the holiday season through Jan. 5.

Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC
Photo by Ricky Zehavi Photography

Bergdorf Goodman– Midtown

754 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

If you are looking to see a display that is sure to wow you this year, make sure you stop by Bergdorf Goodman’s. This luxury store is known for their beautifully extravagant displays. This year’s theme, “Isn’t It Brilliant,” brings visitors into a whimsical world of chrome details and mirror mosaics.

Each of the seven windows included in the display shares its own story that aligns with the theme. See everything from domestic animals to vintage-inspired signs and celebrate the brilliance of the world around us. 

5 Best Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Raising Cane’s– Midtown

1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

There’s a new holiday display in town! Raising Cane’s new flagship location opened in Times Square earlier this year and it brought more than just delicious chicken fingers– it also brought the potential for seasonal holiday displays.

This year’s Christmas display is the chain’s debut window display. It features Cane, the Golden Retriever mascot, in a series of vignettes enjoying the season in the city. See Cane stop by iconic city landmarks, like Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall and more.

See the delightful display with your own eyes (and grab a Box Combo with extra toast while you’re there)!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Courtney Ingalls

Courtney is the Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Journalism. When she isn’t at her desk, you will find her reading historical fiction books, spending time with her family, or watching the TV show Friends.

Mia Salas

Mia Salas is a Peddie School alum and current undergraduate at Princeton University, class of 2022. She intends to concentrate in English and pursue certificates in Creative Writing and Journalism. At school, she is a McGraw Calculus Tutor, Princeton Cheerleader, Events Editor of Nassau Weekly, Spoon University Writer, and Community Action Leader. In her free time, she enjoys reading fiction novels, going to The Cheesecake Factory, and writing on her blog, One Holiday At A Time. Her career interests include being a fiction author, magazine editor, or English professor. Mia lives in Millstone, NJ.

Brooke Thompson

Brooke Thompson is an editorial intern for New York Family, who recently graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s degree in English. On her days off, she enjoys reading, baking desserts, or binging Hulu.

New York Family December 2023

