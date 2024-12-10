27 Festive Hanukkah Events for Families in NYC

Discover all the Hanukkah events happening in NYC that are near, perfect for families to enjoy this holiday season!

Psst… Looking for more holiday events? Check out Christmas Tree and Menorah Lightings in Staten Island!

Manhattan

Hebrew Union College, 1 West 4th St., SoHo

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:15 – 8 pm

All ages

Ages 0-5 from 5:15–6:00 pm

Free

Join this doubly festive celebration of Chanukah and Havdalah at Downtown Central! Families with children ages 0–5 are invited to enjoy holiday stories, songs, and snacks from 5:15–6:00 pm, followed by an all-ages Havdalah ceremony from 6:00–6:15 pm. Kids ages 6–12 can be dropped off by their parents at 6:00 pm for Havdalah and candle lighting, followed by cookie decorating, dinner, and a movie from 6:15–8:00 pm.

Iron23, 29 West 23rd St., Upper West Side

Saturday, Dec. 14, 6:30 – 10 pm; Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

Free admission

Join Tablet for their annual Hanukkah Bazaar featuring more than sixty vendors offering gifts and goodies both chai and low, including a variety of Judaica, jewelry, art, fashion, and more.

Congregation Habonim, 103 West End Ave. Upper West Side

Sunday, Dec. 15, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

$10-$25

Celebrate Hanukkah with double the laughs! Enjoy two shows by the hilarious improv group, The Bible Players, guaranteed to keep you smiling from start to finish. Don’t miss storytime and a book signing with author Leslie Kimmelman as she shares a Hanukkah favorite, The Eight Knights of Hanukkah. Plus, fun activities for all ages and plenty of delicious Hanukkah treats to enjoy.

92 St Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Yorkville

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10:30 am

All ages

Tickets start at $10

Kick off the festivities with a rocking interactive family concert, led by Rebecca Schoffer and a live band. Plus, a special performance by the 92NY Sparks, the Shababa kids’ singing troupe. Then, it’s time to party! This Extravaganzukah continues with a coffee cart, face painting, juggling, games, latkes, sufganiyot (donuts), and more! Chanukah robots and dancing dreidels will take the stage for act 2, featuring the renowned Israeli Dance Troupe “Parparim!”

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave. Yorkville

Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

$15; free for ages 18 and younger

Celebrate the festival of lights through art-making and music. Build a holiday sculpture with an exciting mix of found objects inspired by the exhibition Ilit Azoulay: Mere Things and Hanukkah menorahs in the Museum’s collection, design bold-printed cards, collaborate on a giant mixed-media work of art, and dance to the catchy pop tunes of Grammy winner Joanie Leeds. Head to the galleries to sketch Hanukkah lamps from around the globe and to create your own three-dimensional lamp sculpture out of art materials like cardboard, wire, and other found objects.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Battery Park City

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 12 pm – 1 pm & 5:30 – 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Embrace the spirit of the season with art, music, warmth, and community. Enjoy lunchtime and early evening events with live klezmer band performances accompanied by a therapeutic art-making activity.

Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Ave., Chelsea

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Musical group Brooklyn Klezmer Trio Plus led by accordionist Ilya Shneyveys will get everyone dancing the hora around Island of Warmth.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Dec. 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with $17 admission

Celebrate the festival of lights with singing and dancing, dreidels, crafts, and more. ‘

East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year 2025 in this jam-packed Holiday extravaganza! NYSoM HolidayMania 2024 will be a holiday extravaganza that features: Hanukkah Town: Upon entry to HolidayMania, hang out with the Dreidelator and all members of Hanukkah Town while enjoying Hanukkah activities and games. New Year’s 2025 Jam: Party with Lady New Year’s, sing karaoke, and get an early start to the 2024 celebrations! Kwanzaa Village: Visit Kwanzaa Village to see Papa Kwanzaa and enjoy Kwanzaa activities and games. Winter Wonderland: Head upstairs where Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more of your favorite characters will make an appearance.

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave., Yorkville

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm & 2 – 3 pm

Ages 3 and older

$18; $14 members; free for ages 18 and younger

Hear jazz, klezmer, and global beats as Oran Etkin weaves melodies and rhythms into a gumbo of goodness. Sing, dance, and discover Etkin’s friend Clara Net (his clarinet!) can talk musically with various traditional instruments, creating exciting music that transcends borders. Enjoy catchy twists on Hanukkah tunes along with selections from iWake Up Clarinet!, Finding Friends Far From Home, and Open Arms Project in a musical world party.

Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., Lower East Side

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2 – 3:30 pm

Ages 3 and up

$5-$30; free for children younger than 5

Inspired by the legendary lineage of Jewish artists transforming the American Christmas songbook, The Jazzukah Project ensemble aims to reimagine Chanukah classics with jazz-infused musical makeovers. Get ready to dance and get in the holiday spirit for this unique musical experience set in our beautifully restored 1887 synagogue. The festive afternoon will conclude with a special candle-lighting ceremony with historic menorahs from the remarkable Aharon Ben Zalman Collection on display in the Museum’s Main Sanctuary.

Union Square (North Side)

Thursday, Dec. 26, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the holiday in a fun, creative way with mesmerizing LED light juggling, holiday-themed crafts for kids, Mizrahi music curated by DJ Jonathan Cohen, a soulful Yiddish music performance by Broadway singer, Joanne Borts, and an Insta-Choir experience. And of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without a menorah lighting and jelly donuts! Bring your friends and family to experience this special Union Square Chanukah event with the downtown community.

The Seaport, 12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan

Sunday, Dec. 29, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Latkes. Hot cocoa. Live music, arts and crafts and a six-foot-tall chocolate Menorah. The Seaport holds its annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of FiDion. All are welcome at this family-friendly holiday celebration, which will include face painting, popcorn, chocolate and other traditional treats, and a musical performance by the FiDi Hebrew School. The pinnacle of the afternoon will be the traditional Menorah lighting ceremony, featuring this year’s grand Menorah made from chocolate.

Bronx

Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale, 535 W 246th St., Riverdale

Sunday, Dec. 22, 9:45 – 11 am

Ages 5 – 11

$30

Advanced registration is required

Children are invited to build a Chanukah-themed electroluminescent light sculpture.

The Bell Monument at Bell Tower Park, W. 239th St. & Riverdale Ave.

Dec. 25-1, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 4 pm; Friday, 3 pm; Saturday, 6:30 pm.

All ages

Free

Come out each night of Chanukah to see the lighting of a giant public menorah. On Sunday, the evening will include hot latkes, donuts, live music, and a dreidel parachute drop.

Riverdale Y, 5625 Arlington Ave., Riverdale

Thursday, Jan. 2, 10 – 11 am

All ages

Free

This community Hanukkah celebration includes menorah lighting, musical performances by students from Kinneret Day School and Riverdale Y’s Early Childhood Center, and light refreshments.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Brewery, 79 N 11th St., Williamsburg

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am – 12 pm

Ages 0-6

Free

Advanced registration requested

Bring your little ones for latkes, crafts, snacks, singing, movement, stories, a puppet show, bubbles, and more.

JCC Brooklyn Clinton Hill, 309 Grand Ave. Williamsburg

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am – 2 pm

Ages 0-5

Free

Advanced registration required

The spirit of Hanukkah comes alive with music, activities, and holiday treats.

Kings Bay Y, 3495 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay

Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Advance registration required

Enjoy a day full of fun with inflatable rides, live performances, raffles, carnival games, face painting, arts and crafts stations, photo booths, and some exciting surprises that are sure to light up the Festival of Lights!

Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, Crown Heights

Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Mondays – Thursdays, 10 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 5:30 pm

All ages

$19 ages 2 and older; $17 adult; $16 ages 65 and older; $3 per workshop after the first one

Join the Jewish Children’s Museum for the ultimate Chanukah family experience. Decorate a mouth-watering holiday donut, discover the art of olive oil making in a fascinating and interactive workshop, make a bath bomb in the science lab, and step into a world of wonder as you explore the museum’s unique Jewish, and Chanukah exhibits.

Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah, Grand Army Plaza, Park Slope

Dec. 25-Jan. 1, Wednesday, 4 pm; Thursday, 6 pm; Friday, 3:30 pm; Saturday, 7:15 pm; Sunday, 5 pm; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Every night of Chanukah is celebrated with the lighting of Brooklyn’s largest Menorah, live music, hot latkes and gifts for the children. 1st night features a Kickoff Concert Event beginning at 4:00 pm.

Industry City Ice Rink, 51 35th St., Industry City

Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 – 7 pm

All ages

Free admission; $10 ice skating tickets

Enjoy the magic of the holiday with a dazzling LED menorah lighting, delicious donuts, holiday gifts and crafts for the kids, crispy latkes, and holiday music that will have the whole family smiling! Ice skating tickets are available at a discounted price. RSVP online.



Queens

Commonpoint Queens Central Queens, 67-09 108th St., Forest Hills

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$5 per child ages 2 and older

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Chanukah with games, crafts, snacks, and more!

JCC Chabad LIC, 10-29 48th Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 am

All ages

$50 per family

Advanced registration required

Press and purify oil from olives just like the Maccabees did! Potato latkes and toppings will be served.

Gantry View School, 5-36 50th Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

$10-$25

Advanced registration required

Join Malkhut for a lively afternoon of preparing for the joy of Chanukah! Families will sing, learn, craft, and eat together, filling hearts with light and radiance. This event includes activities for kids of all ages as well as activities specially targeted to adults, such as an opportunity for Chanukah-themed learning and discussion! Dinner will be served: there will be latkes, donuts, and other delicious food.

Queens Public Library- Rosedale, 144-20 243 St., Rosedale

Monday, Dec. 30, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 6 – 11

Free

Join the Friends of Rosedale for a Hanukkah-Christmas storytime with the reading of “The Trees of the Dancing Goats.” Limited quantities of the book will be available for giveaway after the event.

Gantry Plaza State Park, Center Boulevard at 48th Ave., Long Island City

Thursday, Jan. 2, 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the last night of Chanukah with a Giant Menorah Lighting, Gelt drop from a firetruck, a gourmet doughnut bar, games, raffles, Chanukah treats, and an appearance by the Dreidel Mascot!

Psst… Check out 2024 Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Events in Westchester

Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more and that’s why we’ve created A Very Merry New York Family Holiday Guide! We’ve got everything you need to make 2024 your family’s best holiday ever: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa events, tree lightings, holiday light shows, gift guide, holiday shopping ideas, books, movies, elf ideas and so much more!