Top NYC Metro Area Toy Drives and Charities to Support This Year

Top NYC Metro Area Toy Drives and Charities

The holiday season is a wonderful time to show how thankful you are for life’s blessings by giving to those who are less fortunate. There are many ways to help those in need this year around the NYC metro area. Take a look at our guide to find out how you can help make a difference this holiday season.

Click on your preferred region to jump to that section:

Manhattan Toy Drives and Charities

601 West 26th St., Suite M287

646-535-3055

This nonprofit helps pregnant women, families, and kids (ages 0–5) in the NYC area who are facing homelessness and poverty by providing essentials and support for pregnancy, postpartum care, and early childhood. You can donate right from their Amazon Wishlist, on their website via PayPal, or by mailing a check.

888C 8th Ave.

NYSoM collects toys, children’s books, and supplies to benefit children and families during the holidays. These items will be distributed at NYSoM HolidayMania on Saturday, December 21. Suggested donations include new or used toys, children’s books, sports equipment, and school supplies, and can be picked up or dropped off.

Various locations

Run by the U.S. Marine Corps, Toys for Tots collects and distributes toys to children in need during the holidays so they can experience the joys of the season. Visit the website to find local campaigns throughout the city or make a monetary donation.

Apollo Theater

WHEN: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

This year marks the 27th of Gobble Gobble Give delivering food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless every Thanksgiving since 1998. The Apollo in Harlem will again be a site for meal preparation and donation drop-off, where Thanksgiving meals, clothing, blankets, toiletries, and toys will be collected and distributed to local charities. Register online in advance to drop off a toy.

Various locations

Second Chance Toys offers multiple drop-off locations around the city for gently used plastic toys that are in good working condition.

Central Park

212-294-8100

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 24; 8 am

Join this 4-mile run/walk in Central Park to support God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that works to improve the health and well-being of individuals living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses by preparing and delivering nutritious, high-quality meals.

129 Fulton St.

212-776-2000

Help make the holidays brighter for homeless children by supporting the Coalition for the Homeless Toy Drive, a charity that distributes more than 5,000 gifts to boys and girls living in New York City shelters.

39 Broadway, 27th Fl.

212-228-5000

For the last 30 years, New York Cares has organized the city’s largest winter coat drive, gathering more than 1.8 million coats for those in need. For a map of drop-off locations where you can donate a warm coat to someone in need, visit the website. The organization also offers many volunteer opportunities.

405 East 73rd St.

212-639-0100

The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodations for families whose children are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals. Monetary donations are accepted online.

4 World Trade Center, Floor 29 150 Greenwich St.

646-731-9630

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund helps support the families of NYC Police Officers, Firefighters, Port Authority Police, and EMS personnel who have lost their lives on the job. Check out their website to find out how you can lend a hand or make a donation.

355 Lexington Ave.

212-687-1234

Citymeals on Wheels serves to ensure elderly people in the community receive nutritious meals and the human connection they need to help them live independently. You can help support the program in a variety of ways, including delivering meals, creating hand-made cards, or being a kitchen or officer helper.

171 W 85 St.

212-769-2850

This organization helps seniors by providing an array of programs and services throughout New York City and Westchester. Youth and families can help by visiting elders at their homes to brighten their holidays, deliver holiday packages, and create birthday and holiday cards.

Various locations

Help grant the wishes of children in need who write letters to Santa through the U.S. Postal Service each year. Generous volunteers can “adopt” a letter, buy the item requested, and bring it to the post office to pay to mail the gift to the child. Learn more about how to get involved on the website. Letter adoption begins Nov. 18.

Queens Toy Drives and Charities

New York Irish Center

1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, NY

WHEN: December 7, 1-6 pm

In this annual day of action, volunteers meet to wrap gifts for underprivileged children. The goal is 1,000 gifts for 1,000 children.

130 Tulip Ave., Floral Park

WHEN: November 1st through Dec. 18

After Warren and Jackie Hance lost their daughters, they created a lasting legacy in honor of their girls. The Hance Family Foundation offers programs to help communities, including a toy drive for children in need in Long Island, Queens, and Brooklyn. Drop-off sites are listed on the website where you can also make a monetary donation that will be used to buy gifts for children in need.

Brooklyn Toy Drives and Charities

74 Grand Ave. #1C

646-850-3611

This organization supports at-risk families living in poverty by providing essential children’s supplies and parenting education, promoting the health, well-being, and safety of children aged five years and younger. You can donate your time, money, or high-need items in via Amazon or Walmart.

1720 Church Ave.

718-282-0108

Drop-off Locations to be announced

This NYC-based nonprofit serves more than 65,000 people each year throughout the city. It works to improve the lives of New Yorkers through a variety of programs including homelessness prevention, supportive housing, and employment training. The organization also holds holiday toy drives for children living in Queens, Brooklyn, and Bronx shelters.

Bronx Toy Drives and Charities

