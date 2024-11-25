Where to Take Photos with Santa 2024

Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting one this year, a photo with Santa is a perfect way to celebrate the season and create memories that will last a lifetime. If you’re in or around New York, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great spots around the city and beyond where you can meet Santa and take a photo. Here are the best places to visit Santa this year in the New York area:

Manhattan

Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, 1000 Third Ave., Midtown

Nov. 23-Dec. 23, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm; closed each day from 2-3 pm.

All ages

$25 reservation fee includes a $25 Bloomingdale’s gift card, a 15-minute private meet-and-greet with Santa, and a gift to take home.

Stop and snap a photo with Santa and his mischievous elves for a magical holiday memory.

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea

Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Mondays-Fridays, 5-8pm

All ages

Free

Santa is flying his sleigh to meet with children, friends and families from across the world. Bring your camera or phone to snap a photo and enjoy treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Chelsea

Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm. See website for scheduled Santa breaks.

Pet Photos with Santa: Thursday, December 5, 4-7 pm; Wednesday, December 11, 4-7 pm.

All ages

Free

Everyone’s invited to Holiday Under the Palms at Brookfield Place to get a selfie with Santa! Upon arrival, Santa’s helpers will check you in and you’ll receive a jolly alert when it’s your turn to meet the man in red. While you wait, explore Brookfield Place for perfect holiday gifts and take a photo in front of the sun-soaked wonderland featuring a massive sandcastle!

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown

Nov. 30-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Here’s your chance to visit the busiest man of the season inside the Herald Square store. Book your time to join the line—it’s the only way to meet & take a photo with Santa.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, 41st St. and 6th Ave., Midtown

Dec. 16-20, Daily, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Santa’s Corner returns giving visitors of all ages the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, and pose for the perfect holiday photo!

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Co-op City

Nov. 23-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Capture enchanting memories with Santa Photos on Level 3 in the mall! With stunning Christmas decorations and a beautifully designed Santa setup, you’ll take home photos that you’ll cherish for years.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road, City Island

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 am – 12 pm and 12 – 1 pm

All ages

$15 children (1+ and up); free for adults when accompanied by a child.

Enjoy some time at the mansion! Families are invited to explore the museum decorated with festive holiday trees in each of the period rooms and take selfies with Santa.

Brooklyn

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Marine Park

Nov. 21-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule.

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Old Stone House, 336 3rd St., Park Slope

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$30

Join Old Stone House for their annual photo session with Santa. Photographer Marc Goldberg will make his professional photos available on his website for purchase. You’re welcome to snap your own photo as well.

Queens

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale

Nov. 27-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule

Pet Photos with Santa, Dec 2, 4-7 pm

Santa Cares, Dec 8, 9:30-10:30 am. Reservations required.

All ages

Photo Packages start at $39.99

Ho, ho, ho! Santa is back and he’s more excited than ever to see all his familiar friends and meet new faces this holiday season!

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

Nov. 14-Dec. 24. See website for complete schedule

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park

Dec. 7-21, Saturdays, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

REGO Center is thrilled to be bringing back the very popular Santa Photo Kiosk which will delight children and their parents. When you visit the kiosk expect to find Santa, his elves and helpers in a beautifully designed and cozy cabin that will make Christmas come alive. Children can tell Santa all of their Christmas wishes, have a digital photo taken with Santa, and receive a Santa autograph handout.

New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

$5 per child; free for adults

On this special day, the Center opens its doors to welcome local children from across the community, and throughout the Boroughs, for a chance to conference with Santa Claus ahead of the Big Day. Tea, coffee, and snacks will be on hand! And each child who walks through the door receives a free gift! With the bonus treat of performances by students of the NY Irish Center resident classes, including McManus School of Irish Dance and Niall Mulligan’s Fiddle classes.

Staten Island

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave. New Springville

Nov. 8 – Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

Pet Photos with Santa, Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 10, 4-7 pm.

Santa Cares Day, Sunday, Dec. 8, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa Claus is in town! He’s traveled all the way from the North Pole to spread holiday cheer and take pictures with kids of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to make holiday memories and to let Santa know what you want this Christmas. Get on Santa’s nice list and make your reservation today.

Long Island, Nassau County

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

Nov. 7-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

Pet Photos: Sundays through December 8, 6:30-8 pm

Caring Santa: Sunday, December 8th from 9 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve photos with Santa today!

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

Nov. 29-Dec. 22, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $21.99

Each family will have a special and magical experience. Mrs. Claus joins Santa every Saturday.

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Weekdays, 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am-1 pm, and 2-6 pm.

All ages

Free

Bring your own camera to take pictures with Santa. Children are welcome to sit on Santa’s lap, next to him or on a bench in front of him.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station

Nov. 8-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa.

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

Nov. 7-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

Pet Photos, Dec. 1-8, Sundays, 7 – 8 pm

Caring Santa, Sunday, Dec. 8th, 9 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Santa is making a list and checking it twice – so reserve your photos with Santa today! : Your pets are part of the family too, so don’t miss this fun opportunity for them to visit Santa!

Huntington Holiday Spectacular, 12 Wall St., Huntington

Dec. 4-23; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Free

Meet Santa and take photos with the man in red under the tree.

Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville

Dec. 7-22, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am, 11 am, 1-2:30 pm

All ages

$35; free for those younger than 2

Meet Santa at the Long Island Game Farm where you’ll have your family holiday picture taken, make holiday ornaments, crafts and cards, enjoy story time, games and holiday movies. Each guest will be given animal treats to share with the animals.

Rockland

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Nov. 25-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

Pet Nights with Santa, Nov 26, 5 – 7 pm

Sensory-friendly Santa Visit, Dec 8, 9:30 – 10:30 am

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa’s back and ready for holiday fun! Make sure to register early to skip the lines and go straight to the magic. Santa can’t wait to meet you, hear your holiday wishes, and capture those festive photos.

Bergen

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Nov. 14-Dec. 24, see website for complete schedule

Pet photos with Santa, Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 10

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Santa Claus is in town! He’s traveled all the way from the North Pole to spread holiday cheer and take pictures with kids of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to make holiday memories and to let Santa know what you want this Christmas. Get on Santa’s nice list and make your reservation today.

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Nov. 15 – Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Snap some holiday cheer with a Santa photo. Visit Santa at his home at American Dream, Holiday Dreamland, to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Ave., Paramus

Nov. 22-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

Pet Portraits available on Mondays

All ages

Photo packages start at $34.99

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we’re telling you why…Santa Claus is coming to Bergen Town Center! Don’t miss the opportunity to take memorable pictures that you will cherish for years to come!

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Nov. 7-Dec. 21Weekdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 8 pm; Monday, Dec. 23, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10 am – 4 pm.

Pajama Party: Tuesdays through December 17 (all day)

Baby’s First: Wednesdays through December 18 (all day)

Ugly Sweater Party: Thursdays through December 19 (all day)

Santa Paws: November 25, December 2, December 9, December 16, from 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

Discover the magic and tradition of the holiday season with fun photos with Santa.

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

Nov. 15-Dec. 24, Mondays – Saturdays, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Photo packages start at $39.99

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits. And Santa is making a list and checking it twice – book early to ensure your spot to see Santa.

