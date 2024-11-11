The Best Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides in the NYC Area

All aboard for a magical holiday train ride experience!

This holiday season, experience the magic of a real-life Polar Express train ride or soak up the beautiful Christmas views on a holiday train ride. Holiday train rides are typically inspired by the famous movie, “The Polar Express.” They offer a magical Christmas experience, typically featuring a cheerful conductor, gleaming golden ticket, warm hot cocoa, and, of course, a visit from Santa himself.

If you think you may have made the naughty list this year, there are train rides that just focus on the winter wonderlands of the world. Take in breathtaking views of glistening snow, tall mountains, and fresh pine as you travel to your destination.

So get your Christmas bells ready and grab a ticket to the best holiday train rides this year!

Before you go, be sure to call or check each train’s website for specific boarding instructions.

Psst…Check out 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek at What Families Can Expect

Polar Express And Holiday Train Rides In NYC

Where: 42 Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Manhattan

When: Nov. 11-Jan. 1, various times

Price: Tickets start at $80; $60, child

212-664-0300

Facebook • Instagram

Ready for a festive NYC holiday adventure? Top View Sightseeing is back with a festive spin on its sightseeing tours. Take the North Pole Express to re-live a magical childhood Christmas experience.

This double-decker trolley travels through the city as passengers enjoy caroling, meeting Santa, storytelling, and lots of holiday-themed activities for kids. Ride through the city to see beautiful light displays that are the signature of the season. Standard and enhanced packages are available. (A Holiday Lights Tour is also available starting Nov. 12.)

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides Upstate

When: 55 Kingston Plaza Rd., Kingston, NY

When: Nov. 15-Dec. 29, various times

Price: Tickets start at $46; $36, child

845-332-4854

Facebook

Passengers will relive this classic story as they enjoy a magical trip to the North Pole. You’ll be served hot chocolate and a cookie. Each passenger will get a keepsake sleigh bell to take home.

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides In Long Island

Where: 96 Main Rd., Riverhead, NY

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23 on select dates. Hours vary. Check the website for the full schedule.

Price: Check the website.

631-369-3031

Facebook • Instagram

Hop on a trolley and enjoy the magic and beauty of Christmas as you relive the enchanting tale of The Polar Express. Santa and his helpers are on board the whole time to greet passengers and give them the first gift of Christmas before characters lead festive onboard entertainment.

Lots of activities for kids are part of the fun, and each child will receive a keepsake sleigh bell to take home (reminiscent of the classic tale). Visit the online gift shop where you can purchase gifts after booking your tickets. Staff will have the gifts ready for you when boarding.

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides In New Jersey

Where: 1 Railroad Plaza Whippany, NJ

When: Nov. 1-Dec. 30; various times.

Price: Tickets start at $55; $48, children ages 2-11

973-419-6255

Facebook • Instagram

Get whisked away to a magical land on a one-hour train ride to the North Pole. The fun begins as soon as you board. Car hosts work their way through the cars to punch your golden ticket before serving delicious hot chocolate and shortbread cookies. Throughout the trip, there’s a reading of the classic story, caroling, and other festive onboard entertainment. Passengers take home a keepsake sleigh bell reminiscent of the story. Value, standard, and premium packages are available.

Where: Route 23 Transit Center, Wayne, NJ

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 (times vary)

Price: Sold out

973-656-0707

Facebook

The Tri-State Railway Historical Society, Inc., returns this year with its annual Ride with Santa in Wayne, NJ. Set in a modern, climate-controlled train, the excursion is an hour-long holiday-themed ride where passengers are treated to on-board entertainment including caroling, music, a cast of costumed characters, and more holiday fun. Tickets are currently sold out, but you can add your name to their waiting list.

Where: 38 Market St., Phillipsburg, NJ

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 22

Price: $48; $38, child

877-872-4674

Board the Polar Express at the Delaware River Railroad Excursions. The experience is set to the music of the motion picture version of The Polar Express. Passengers will be treated to hot chocolate, cookies, live entertainment, and more. Santa boards the train, too. Each child receives a bell.

Where: 80 Stangl Rd., Flemington

When: Nov. 19-Dec. 30, various times

Price: Tickets start at $43; $40, child

908-782-6622

Facebook • Instagram

The Santa Express features lots of holiday fun. Passengers can take a photo with a 6-foot-tall wreath at North Pole Station. Passengers will meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on board the train. Kids receive a sleigh bell gift to take home. Various ticket packages are available.

Psst…Check out the Disney Store Times Square Holiday Transformation