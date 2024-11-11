New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Our NYC

The Best Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides in the NYC Area

By Posted on
holiday train rides
Unsplash

The Best Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides in the NYC Area

All aboard for a magical holiday train ride experience!

This holiday season, experience the magic of a real-life Polar Express train ride or soak up the beautiful Christmas views on a holiday train ride. Holiday train rides are typically inspired by the famous movie, “The Polar Express.” They offer a magical Christmas experience, typically featuring a cheerful conductor, gleaming golden ticket, warm hot cocoa, and, of course, a visit from Santa himself.

If you think you may have made the naughty list this year, there are train rides that just focus on the winter wonderlands of the world. Take in breathtaking views of glistening snow, tall mountains, and fresh pine as you travel to your destination.

So get your Christmas bells ready and grab a ticket to the best holiday train rides this year!

Before you go, be sure to call or check each train’s website for specific boarding instructions.

Psst…Check out 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC – Sneak Peek at What Families Can Expect

Polar Express And Holiday Train Rides In NYC

North Pole Express 2024

Where: 42 Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Manhattan
When:  Nov. 11-Jan. 1, various times
Price: Tickets start at $80; $60, child
212-664-0300
Facebook • Instagram
Ready for a festive NYC holiday adventure? Top View Sightseeing is back with a festive spin on its sightseeing tours. Take the North Pole Express to re-live a magical childhood Christmas experience.

This double-decker trolley travels through the city as passengers enjoy caroling, meeting Santa, storytelling, and lots of holiday-themed activities for kids. Ride through the city to see beautiful light displays that are the signature of the season. Standard and enhanced packages are available. (A Holiday Lights Tour is also available starting Nov. 12.)

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides Upstate

Catskill Mountain Railroad Polar Express

When: 55 Kingston Plaza Rd., Kingston, NY
When: Nov. 15-Dec. 29, various times
Price: Tickets start at $46; $36, child
845-332-4854

Facebook

Passengers will relive this classic story as they enjoy a magical trip to the North Pole. You’ll be served hot chocolate and a cookie. Each passenger will get a keepsake sleigh bell to take home.

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides In Long Island

The Polar Express Trolley Ride

Where: 96 Main Rd., Riverhead, NY
When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23 on select dates. Hours vary. Check the website for the full schedule.
Price: Check the website.
631-369-3031
Facebook •  Instagram
Hop on a trolley and enjoy the magic and beauty of Christmas as you relive the enchanting tale of The Polar Express. Santa and his helpers are on board the whole time to greet passengers and give them the first gift of Christmas before characters lead festive onboard entertainment.

Lots of activities for kids are part of the fun, and each child will receive a keepsake sleigh bell to take home (reminiscent of the classic tale). Visit the online gift shop where you can purchase gifts after booking your tickets. Staff will have the gifts ready for you when boarding.

Polar Express and Holiday Train Rides In New Jersey

Polar Express Whippany

Where: 1 Railroad Plaza Whippany, NJ
When: Nov. 1-Dec. 30; various times.
Price: Tickets start at $55; $48, children ages 2-11
973-419-6255
FacebookInstagram
Get whisked away to a magical land on a one-hour train ride to the North Pole. The fun begins as soon as you board. Car hosts work their way through the cars to punch your golden ticket before serving delicious hot chocolate and shortbread cookies. Throughout the trip, there’s a reading of the classic story, caroling, and other festive onboard entertainment. Passengers take home a keepsake sleigh bell reminiscent of the story. Value, standard, and premium packages are available.

The Santa Train

Where: Route 23 Transit Center, Wayne, NJ
When: Saturday, Dec. 14 (times vary)
Price: Sold out
973-656-0707
Facebook
The Tri-State Railway Historical Society, Inc., returns this year with its annual Ride with Santa in Wayne, NJ. Set in a modern, climate-controlled train, the excursion is an hour-long holiday-themed ride where passengers are treated to on-board entertainment including caroling, music, a cast of costumed characters, and more holiday fun. Tickets are currently sold out, but you can add your name to their waiting list.

The Polar Express In Phillipsburg

Where: 38 Market St., Phillipsburg, NJ
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 22
Price: $48; $38, child
877-872-4674
Board the Polar Express at the Delaware River Railroad Excursions. The experience is set to the music of the motion picture version of The Polar Express. Passengers will be treated to hot chocolate, cookies, live entertainment, and more. Santa boards the train, too. Each child receives a bell.

North Pole Express

Where: 80 Stangl Rd., Flemington
When: Nov. 19-Dec. 30, various times
Price: Tickets start at $43; $40, child
908-782-6622
FacebookInstagram
The Santa Express features lots of holiday fun. Passengers can take a photo with a 6-foot-tall wreath at North Pole Station. Passengers will meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on board the train. Kids receive a sleigh bell gift to take home. Various ticket packages are available.

Psst…Check out the Disney Store Times Square Holiday Transformation

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Monster Mini Golf

&lt;p&gt;Upon entering Monster Mini Golf, all perceptions of traditional mini golf will be spirited away by the indoor, 18-hole, monster-theme, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course! The locations in &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Deer Park&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/gardencity/&quot;&gt;Garden City, NY&lt;/a&gt; invite guests to experience a host of family-oriented fun activities. Whether visiting for the first time or the one hundredth, mini golfers feel the excitement and adventure of playing mini golf amidst spooktacular monsters and custom, glow-in-the-dark, hand-painted artwork. While testing their skill on the fairways, lively music flows over the course from the unique &amp;ldquo;WEIRD Radio&amp;rdquo; station&amp;rdquo; and an interactive DJ entertains golfers with contests, awarding cool prizes for the wackiest reasons. While the course is challenging enough for adults, it is also quite playable for children. Monster Mini Golf is open year-round and frightfully fun for the entire family. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park, NY&lt;/a&gt; offers a Laser Maze and a Virtual Reality experience. The Garden City location offers a Laser Maze, Bowling, and a Virtual Reality Experience. Two very posh, private party rooms are also available and are perfect for any event. Monster Mini Golf looks forward to making it a monstrous success. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that the event will always take place, regardless of the weather. It is a climate-controlled, affordable source of family entertainment. For more details please visit &lt;a href=&quot;http://monsterminigolf.com&quot;&gt;monsterminigolf.com&lt;/a&gt; or find them on Facebook.&lt;/p&gt;

Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;With more than 35 years of experience, Broadway Dance Center Children &amp;amp; Teens provides young movers ages 3-18 with exceptional training. BDC delivers the finest all-around dance experience for students by offering a wide variety of styles and levels, performance opportunities, and the highest caliber dance instruction that only New York City and BDC Children &amp;amp; Teens can provide.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;This studio is so much more than a training course for young dancers; it is a diverse, family-friendly community for budding creatives. It has an exemplary faculty who follow the vision to not only develop a dancer&amp;rsquo;s love and ability in dance, but to do so in a nurturing and supportive way.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;text-align: left;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-16583089-7fff-d8a9-61c2-8f689f7348b2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

&lt;p class=&quot;m_6201101365486487057m_1751229968981391907gmail-m-6447730382188674378msonospacing&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For 40 years, the Youth Programs at the internationally celebrated Steps on Broadway have nurtured young dancers, ages 18 months to 18 years.&amp;nbsp; Whether seeking a fun dance experience or comprehensive pre-professional training, there is a program suited for everyone.&amp;nbsp; Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, theater dance, hip hop, contemporary, modern, pointe and more.&amp;nbsp; Taught by a faculty of internationally-recognized concert, ballet, Broadway and celebrated guest artists, every student is encouraged to discover their artistic uniqueness, deepen their passion for the art form, while growing as dancers and individuals.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Classes are offered throughout the academic year and summer.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;First Steps (ages 18 mos &amp;ndash; 5 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Kids &amp;amp; Teens (ages 6-18 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Pre-Professional Program (ages 7-18 yrs, by audition only)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;