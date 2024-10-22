Winter Escape in the Lake George Area

Looking for a winter escape? Why not experience the Lake George Area in the Adirondacks?

Featuring three premier ski resorts – Gore, West, and Hickory – ‘Ski the 3’ should be on your winter list of must-dos! Gore Mountain, the largest ski resort in New York State, has seven mountains with a total of 14 lifts, 108 trails, and a 2537’ vertical. West Mountain is family owned and operated with 25 trails for skiing and boarding, as well as a tubing park. Hickory Ski Center offers a vintage ski experience with a vertical drop of 1,200 feet and challenging and expert-level trails.

The Lake George Area is a host to many winter events, festivals, and carnivals. Every weekend during the month of February, the Lake George Carnival features a chili cook-off, outhouse races, an ATV poker run, and the famous Lake George Polar Plunge. Another annual carnival is held at Brant Lake, where broomball tournaments, human foosball competitions, and hockey shoot-offs take place on the frozen ice.

Another frozen favorite is the annual Ice Bars happening in and around Lake George. Sculpture-like ice creations accompany local events, like the Adirondack Pub & Brewery’s Funky Ice Fest. Attendees can also frequent hosted ice bar parties at venues like The Gem, the Lagoon, and the Sagamore. If watching sports is more your speed, then immerse yourself in puck-passing, net-catching hockey at the Cool Insuring Arena. The Eastern Conference Hockey League and affiliate of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Adirondack Thunder, takes the ice to deliver hard-hitting thrills every game!

About the Lake George Area:

The Lake George Area is the branding name of the official Warren County Tourism Department. Dedicated to promoting “The Original Vacation,” the goal of the Lake George Area is to promote travel and tourism to the over dozen towns and hamlets that make up Warren County, known as the “Southern Gateway to the Adirondacks.”

Their website, visitlakegeorge.com, is dedicated to highlighting the various activities, events, attractions, and businesses that keep the surrounding area a premier travel destination year-round.

