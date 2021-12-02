13 Best Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC for 2021

Best Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC!

All New Yorkers, especially NYC parents, know how busy life can be, which sometimes means you have to put holiday festivities on the back burner. Make sure you are staying festive without the hassle by trying a Christmas tree delivery service! You can get a beautiful tree delivered right to your door (and sometimes decorated) without having to lift a finger. For all of the busy families out there, here are some delivery services that are offered around NYC!

NYC Trees – Hell’s Kitchen

914-809-0795

From a native New Yorker and teacher’s ideas came NYC Trees to help, attempting to get you and your family into a merry mood without the hassle of dragging a tree around. NYC trees has the belief of the importance of “thinking globally and acting locally”, maintaining sustainability throughout their business.

With delivery options in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens and delivery cost being included in the total, there is no excuse to not have a wonderful NYC tree! With an additional cost to the delivery, Staten Island, Long Island, Westchester, and New Jersey are in luck too. For all those last-minute shoppers, if you urgently need a tree within Manhattan there is an option for same-day delivery as well!

PlantShed – Manhattan Valley, Upper West Side, Bowery

212-662-4400

This family has been working in the floral and botanical community since the 1950s! With three different locations within NYC, you are sure to find the perfect tree for your family! Plantshed has a variety of options to make your home festive, from Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths, and even decorations, Plantshed has everything you may need! PlantShed has all the essentials you may need to get your home full of holiday spirit.

SoHo Trees – SoHo

212-920-9094

Aside from the typical tree delivery services, they also have the total relaxation option offered with having your tree professionally installed no matter the size! SoHo Trees has the largest selection of tree varieties in New York City.

Choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Grand Fir, Nordmann Fir, or Canadian Balsem either online or on location, and SoHo Trees will deliver your perfect tree to your home! To keep your holidays completely stress-free, Soho Trees offers decoration services that will suit your needs! Decorations can be included or you can even use your own.

Tree Riders NYC – East Village

646-470-6326

What started as an idea from two friends on an extravagant bicycling adventure, to now your tree delivery services that has been running for 11 years, Tree Riders goal is to help you and your family avoid the terrible side of holiday shopping in the city. Along with beautiful trees, you can also shop for handmade wreaths and ornaments, tree skirts, stands and Christmas lights.

Their mission is to create a feeling of warmth, community, and glad tidings through personally harvested trees to bring you the best. For after the holiday rush and excitement, tree removal and cleanup services are also offered.

Urban Garden Center – East Harlem

646-872-3991

Nothing better than a Fresh-cut Balsam fir from Urban Garden Center! Whether you’re shopping online or in-person, Urban Graden is here to make the experience as painless as possible. Urban Garden Centers curbside delivery or White Glove delivery gives you the option to have the help to set up your wonderful fresh-cut tree.

Christmas tree stands are also available for sale, along with plain and decorated wreaths, a variety of classic decorations, and tree accessories like lights, ornament hooks, tree skirts, and tree preservation products.

NYC Tree Lady – Greenwich Village, Lower Manhattan, Chelsea

347-692-5770

The NYC Tree Lady brings the freshness of the country and holiday spirit to the big city and is here to help you find your perfect tree for this Christmas! All trees, including Balsams, Canaan firs, Concolor firs, Douglas firs, Fraser firs, Korean firs, and Douglas firs and more are handpicked and cut to order from local farms to guarantee the freshest tree possible!

All tree prices include delivery and installation at no additional cost. Tree prices depend on the type of tree and the height which can range from three feet to 15 feet. Purchases can be made online or at any of the three locations and deliveries can be made throughout New York City.

Christmas Tree Brooklyn – Prospect Heights

917-997-1216

Choose from the best picks from local tree farms when you order your Christmas tree from Christmas Tree Brooklyn. Christmas Tree Brooklyn has only the best trees, wreaths, and decorations for your holiday season. They also offer contactless delivery or have the option to have them set it up for you as well!

While customizing your delivery, you can choose the size of your tree and select add-ons like tree life extension solution, a tree stand or tree removal bag. On top of the Christmas tree delivery services, you can also request decorating services for your home, apartment, or place of business to help your holidays be radiant and joyous.

AA Christmas Trees – Sheepshead Bay

347-733-5475

AA Christmas Trees has an extensive selection of trees, wreaths, and garlands for purchase and delivery all around NYC! AA Christmas Trees offers installation to your convenience and works around the time you need it done. Selling the freshest trees in NYC harvested all the way in the mountains of Canada, each tree receives a fresh-cut before leaving for delivery ensuring a perfect tree for your perfect Christmas! AA Christmas tree is also offering a new Christmas Lights installation package, just add it to your cart and their elves will have your home resembling Santa’s shop!

Greenpoint Trees LLC – Greenpoint

646-419-8152

Greenpoint Trees specializes in the wholesale of Canadian Balsam firs and Fraser firs and various sizes. Fill out order forms online or over the phone, then if you live in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, or the Bronx, your tree can be delivered to your home, which is included in the cost of your tree package.

Larder trees may include additional fees, Greenpoint Trees also sells tree stands, handmade wreaths, small potted trees, and any other decoration you may think of. Decoration services are also offered to help you and your family get the holiday mood set!

Anthony Gallo Nursery – East Midwood

718-377-1046

Anthony Gallo Nursery harvests their trees weekly to ensure you receive the freshest and healthiest tree possible! You can choose from premium, hand-picked Fraser and Balsam firs from South Carolina and Canada and arrange to have your tree delivered and set up in your home. Anthony Gallo Nursery also offers “100% Farm-Fresh Guarantee,” in case of any issues or if you are unhappy with your tree, you are able to replace it without additional charge up until Dec. 23. Delivery, installation, and a tree stand come with additional fees, separate from the price of the tree price itself.

718-464-8653

Of all the tree delivery services, J.G. Brands may have one of the largest selections. J.G. is a wholesale business, selling the highest quality of Christmas trees! Choose from a variety of Balsam firs or classic Fraser, Noble, Douglas and Grand firs. One is sure to be the perfect tree for your home and family this holiday season!

Full delivery truck service to all New York City boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey and even Connecticut is available, with deliveries subject to fuel surcharges. Offering all kinds of decorations to ensure you and your family a happy holiday!

Brooklyn Christmas Tree – Georgetown

917-443-3454

Brooklyn Christmas tree offers Fresh-Cut trees and same-day Christmas tree delivery free of charge! Brooklyn Christmas trees also offer unique colorful trees in Bubblegum Pink, Snowfall White, Holly Berry Red, Black Boot, Sugar Plum Purple, and Midnight dark blue.

Not only making your tree unique but quick to get it to you and your family. All trees come with the option of installation as well, they will help you until they absolutely can’t anymore! Order online or pick up the phone to grab one of the unique trees!

NYC Tree Shop – Multiple Locations

800-593-8754

With only 3 easy steps, NYC Tree Shop will have your tree up and ready to go! All you need to do is choose your package, schedule your delivery, and enjoy your package, it’s that simple at NYC tree shop. From Balsem Fir to Fraser Fir NYC Tree Shop has you and your family covered with holiday cheer!

Not all trees seen online are available onsite so make sure to call and confirm or order online just in case. NYC tree shop also offers decoration and holiday lights to help you get ready for all the Christmas cheer to come around!