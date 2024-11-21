New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

Stunning Island of Warmth Interactive Light Installation Comes to NYC

Detroit, USA – 2017 © Courtesy of DDP

This holiday season, the Island of Warmth, a fun and interactive art installation featuring a glowing urban bonfire is making its way to New York City for the first time.

Starting Wednesday, December 4, 2024, children and adults can marvel at this innovative installation at Manhattan West and participate in the fun themselves. It’s an ideal spot for families to make some holiday memories and enjoy the magic of the season.

A Communal Urban Bonfire

The Island of Warmth is the work of ATOMIC3, a renowned Canadian design studio. The interactive installation stands over nine feet tall, featuring 220 light bulbs that flicker and shine in response to the movement of visitors.

It’s like a modern campfire where families can dance, sway, and “stir the virtual embers” to create a dazzling light show. What kid wouldn’t love to control hundreds of lights just by moving and dancing? Set in the center of the Plaza at Manhattan West, the installation offers a cozy, interactive spot for families to gather and enjoy the holiday spirit together.

“We are delighted to know that Island of Warmth will soon be shining among Manhattan’s skyscrapers, and we hope that it will warm the hearts of New Yorkers at the end of 2024,” said Félix Dagenais and Louis-Xavier Gagnon-Lebrun, creators of Island of Warmth.

Frederique Menard-Aubin

Interactive Performances and Festive Events

Manhattan West is bringing even more excitement to the Island of Warmth with a series of live performances that will make the installation truly come to life on select Wednesdays between 5 and 7 pm. Each event will offer something unique, using the art piece as a backdrop for dance, music, and holiday cheer.

The first event, Dance Around the Campfire, takes place on December 4. It will feature performances by three NYC-based dance companies: Harlem Lite Feet with Chrybaby Cozie, the Maimouna Keita School of Dance, and Music from the Sole. As the dancers move around the installation, the lights will flicker and swirl in mesmerizing patterns. Plus, you can warm up with complimentary hot chocolate from Daily Provisions while you enjoy the show (while supplies last).

On December 11, it’s time to gather for Caroling Around the Campfire. The Mistletones, a fun group of carolers, will fill the air with classic holiday tunes, and Santa himself will be on hand for photos in front of the glowing installation. Don’t forget to grab your free hot chocolate, too!

On December 18, celebrate Hanukkah with Hanukkah Around the Campfire. The Brooklyn Klezmer Trio Plus, led by accordionist Ilya Shneyveys, will get everyone moving with lively music and a hora dance around the art piece. After all, Hanukkah is a Festival of Lights, and this event will certainly reflect that spirit!

The final event of the season, Community Around the Campfire, will be on January 8, 2025. This will be a fun community sing-along and a chance to set some positive intentions for the year ahead, with artists and special guests to be announced.

Norfolk, USA – 2019 © MacArthur Center

More Holiday Fun at Manhattan West

While you’re at Manhattan West enjoying the Island of Warmth, take in the beautiful holiday décor that makes the entire area feel like a winter wonderland. Trees are adorned with twinkling lights, creating a cozy and festive atmosphere.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the food, drinks, and shopping. You can warm up with a drink at Chez Zou or Bar Pendry, indulge in some seasonal pastries at Daily Provisions, or even catch a show at Mastercard Midnight Theatre. Plus, if you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, the NHL Shop is a great stop for hockey fans, and you can treat yourself to a relaxing facial at Silver Mirror.

For more details on the Island of Warmth, visit manhattanwestnyc.com.

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family. She is also a mom of three, essayist, and proud Brooklyn native. An award-winning writer, her specialties include parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Growing up in the best city in the world, she loves nothing more than sharing the magic of raising kids in New York City. Danielle is also an animal lover, music fan, and always, always a dreamer.

