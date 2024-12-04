31 Fun Christmas Events Around New York City 2024

New York City is full of holiday magic, and it’s the perfect place to make Christmas memories with the family! From ice skating under the twinkling lights to cozy holiday markets, there is always something fun to do with the kids. Whether you’re a New Yorker or just visiting, these family-friendly events around the city will bring lots of holiday fun for everyone.

Here’s a roundup of the best Christmas activities for kids in NYC this year.

Manhattan

Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the holiday season with a family day of seasonal fun and activities! Snap a memorable photo with Santa Claus in front of the cozy, holiday-themed fireplace, explore Gingerbread NYC featuring spectacular gingerbread displays, and get creative with a hands-on gingerbread cookie decorating activity, featuring delicious cookies and toppings provided by Amy’s Bread.

Riverside Park Conservancy, 125th & Marginal Sts., Central Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the season with the holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate.

Revel & Rye Bar and Restaurant – Urban Cabanas at New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, Midtown

Monday, Dec. 9, 4 pm & 5 pm.

All ages

$30

Led by a professional pastry chef, you’ll be guided through the art of cookie decorating where you’ll create your very own edible works of art.

Manhattan West Plaza, 385 Ninth Ave., Chelsea

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Take your selfie with Santa in front of the Island of Warmth while being serenaded by carolers, The Mistletones, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from Daily Provisions.

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Ages 3 – 12

Free

Making holiday cards can be a fun way to celebrate the jolly season and show appreciation for our loved ones. Decorate skyscraper-themed cards and spread some holiday cheer!

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria, 233 W 125th St., Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This event is filled with holiday-themed activities including photos with Black Santa, live performances, and opportunities to give back to the community with family and friends.

St. Peter’s Chelsea, 346 W. 20th St., Chelsea

Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Chelsea Community Church will celebrate the 50th annual Candlelight Carol Service at St. Peter’s Chelsea. The service includes scripture, choir singing, and the highlight, a reading of the famous poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, this year by Karen Mason, star of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and music.

East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave. East Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year 2025 in this jam-packed Holiday extravaganza! NYSoM HolidayMania 2024 will be a holiday extravaganza that features: Hanukkah Town: Upon entry to HolidayMania, hang out with the Dreidelator and all members of Hanukkah Town while enjoying Hanukkah activities and games. New Year’s 2025 Jam: Party with Lady New Year’s, sing karaoke, and get an early start to the 2024 celebrations! Kwanzaa Village: Visit Kwanzaa Village to see Papa Kwanzaa and enjoy Kwanzaa activities and games. Winter Wonderland: Head upstairs where Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more of your favorite characters will make an appearance.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 26, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$17

Celebrate Christmas with Caroling, tradition-inspired ornaments, a communal display, and more.

Bronx

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave., Eastchester

Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 9 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm, through Dec. 10.

All ages

Free

Children are invited to share their creativity and kindness by making heartfelt drawings to brighten the day of the wonderful senior citizens from the R.A.I.N. Senior Center with one of five festive coloring sheets and a packet of FREE crayons (while supplies last).

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse, Morrisania

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Winter Wonderland includes art activities inspired by The Bronx Museum’s current exhibition, FUTURA 2000: BREAKING OUT, and by the winter holidays! A holiday-themed backdrop for photos with family & friends A musical performance by a parranda group at 3 pm. StoryTime with Bronx Museum Educators at 2 pm. Hot chocolate, treats, and more!

Van Cortlandt Library, 3882 Cannon Place, Riverdale

Thursday, Dec. 19, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

See this lavish live-action version of the classic tale, starring Jim Carrey as the coldhearted creature trying to thwart Whoville’s Yuletide celebration.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park

Dec. 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm

Ages 3 – 8

$15; free for adults when accompanied by a child

Drop in with your little ones to decorate a holiday cookie and make a craft to take home after exploring the mansion decked out for the season.

Brooklyn

FourFiveSix, 199 Richardson St., Greenpoint

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

$30 per child at the door; $20 per child online; $15 at the door; $10 per parent online

Ready your list with all your wishes, to whisper to Santa with all your kisses! Delicious hot chocolate, homemade cookies to decorate, live music and, of course, precious moments and photos with Santa!

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Make holiday crafts and take a family photo with that famous jolly old man in red!

Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, East Flatbush

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a fun-filled day of craft activities, tree lighting, and a special visit from St. Nick. Children will enjoy a visit from St. Nicholas as he arrives on horseback around 2:30 PM. St. Nicholas will tell the traditional tale of The Bakers Dozen and children are invited to sign the Red Book. Sip hot cider, try your hand at colonial games, create a holiday pomander, decorate a Dutch clog for Sinterklaas, and dress the tree for the tree lighting that will close the day as the sun goes down.

BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Park Slope

Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

BRIC House unveils a wintry realm brimming with family fun, where art, music, dance, and interactive media weave a magical tapestry. Enjoy a cozy cup of hot chocolate, live musical performances, and festive artmaking activities. Design a luminous snowflake lantern, write a special holiday message or paint a wintery watercolor landscape to give someone special, and test your building skills in the family Gingerbread House Competition.

Shirley Chisholm State Park (Hendrix Creek Patio), 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Spring Creek

Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 10 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Make a festive holiday wreath to decorate your home.

Rugby Library, 1000 Utica Ave., East Flatbush

Monday, Dec. 23, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 6 – 12

Free

The Library will supply the materials, you bring creativity & imagination to create your own festive tree.

Queens

Art Strong, 43-67 11th St., Long Island City

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 – 10 am, 10:30 – 11:30 am & 12 – 1 pm.

All ages

$50

Children are invited to design & create their very own gingerbread house to take home! There will be lots of colorful candy, frosting and other extras to make your dream gingerbread house complete! Enjoy a nice cup of hot chocolate while you create.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Saturday, Dec. 7, 12 pm– 5 pm

All ages

Included with Admission: $6; $4 for seniors, students with ID, and individuals with disabilities; $2 for children ages 4-12; free for members and children under 3.

Celebrate the best of December with live musical performances, tree lighting, holiday crafts, selfies with Santa, and sales at the QBG Shop and outdoor Holiday Market! Enjoy a selection of beverages at the Holiday Bar for purchase.

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Springfield Gardens

Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the holiday season with tree lighting, holiday market, large decorations and various other winter activities.

Parade on Rockaway, 130th St – 143rd St on Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 pm

All ages

Free

Parade on Rockaway is celebrating ten years as the largest parade in Queens bringing joy, hope, and Christmas to everyone with festive floats and an appearance by Santa!

Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Avenue, Fort Totten, Bayside

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

$10; $5 children

Bayside Historical Society is ringing in the holidays with a festive day of seasonal crafts for kids, music, games, snacks, storytelling, and of course, a visit from Santa! The beautiful Castle will be decorated for the holidays.

Queens Public Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica

Thursday, Dec. 19, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

The whole family will enjoy familiar Christmas classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song” and more!

Staten Island

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Richmondtown

Saturday, Dec. 7 & Sunday, Dec. 8, 12 pm– 5 pm

All ages

General Admission: $10, children 11 and under Free

Guests can enjoy living history demonstrations, shopping for gifts, crafts, and commemorative items made by historic tradespeople, holiday performances, a visit from Santa and his helpers, an old-fashioned horse-drawn carriage, sweets, treats, local eats, and much more!

Dongan Hills Library, 1617 Richmond Road, Dongan Hills

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 10-15

Free

Join the library to decorate a gingerbread house that will be displayed in the branch for the whole month of December! This will be a great opportunity to work with your friends to show your creativity. Participants will also be given a gingerbread man to decorate and take home.

N.W. Staten Island Lowe’s 2171 Forest Ave., West New Brighton

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Free

Join DIY-U for a magical experience where mini-builders will craft their own mesmerizing snowflake ornaments. Spark creativity assembling this enchanting decoration that captures the spirit of the season. From intricate snowflake patterns to shimmering embellishments and a spinning mechanism, every detail adds to the charm of this festive project. Budding engineers will learn about symmetry, motion, and the beauty of winter in a fun and interactive setting.

Austin J. McDonald Playground, Forest Ave., Myrtle Ave., Broadway, N. Burgher Ave., West New Brighton

Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Unleash your inner artist and decorate delicious sugar cookies with a variety of colorful toppings and sprinkles, get crafty and create unique ornaments, enjoy a warm and comforting cup of hot cocoa, and meet Santa Claus himself and take a picture.

3JsCreation, 2220 Forest Ave., West New Brighton

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy food, drinks, vendors, a kid’s painting table, free games, and more! There will be various specialty drinks and snacks available for purchase. Find special gifts for everyone in your life!

De Matti Park, Tompkins Ave., bet. Chestnut St. and Shaughnessy La., Rosebank

Friday, Dec. 20, 10:30 am –12 pm

All ages

Free

Decorate sugar cookies with a variety of colorful toppings and sprinkles, get crafty and create unique ornaments, enjoy a warm and comforting cup of hot cocoa, and meet Santa Claus himself and take a picture.

