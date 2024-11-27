Holiday Performances in the New York Area 2024

Celebrate the holiday season with these performances all over New York! There’s something on this list for everyone in the family.

Psst… Check out 9 Holiday Light Drive-Thru Attractions in NYC and Nearby!

Manhattan

Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Ave. of the Americas, Midtown

Nov. 8-Jan. 5, see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $76

Embrace the festive spirit and experience the heartwarming joy of the season at the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. It’s time to make cherished memories at New York City’s favorite holiday tradition!

Marquis Theatre, 210 W 46th St., Midtown

Through Jan. 4, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $110.75

This is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and limited toy-making abilities make him realize he may not quite fit in! When he discovers he is actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple and the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd St., Midtown

Through Dec. 29; see website for complete schedule

Ages 5 and older

Tickets start at $29

Yuletide Factory features an ensemble of acrobats who transform a drab assembly plant into a holly jolly Yuletide Factory! From the wonder of the German wheel to festive flips from the trampoline wall, they dash and dance through a pageant of powerhouse stunts with grins and goodwill. It’s high-flying fun, comfort and joy for the whole family!

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St., Greenwich Village

Dec. 1-30; see website for complete schedule

Ages 5 – 12

$42-$62

Follow along with Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four ghosts; his old business partner Marley, the ghost of Christmas past, present and future. See what happens when he gets a glimpse of his own future if he doesn’t change his life. Will Scrooge catch the holiday spirit and save himself in the process? Find out by joining us for this special holiday tradition with a story so warm it will melt the cold heart of even the grumpiest Scrooge!

Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th St., Midtown

Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 am-12 pm

All Ages

$37.50

This special Off-Broadway performance will have kids and grown-ups alike singing, dancing, and playing along while celebrating global holidays from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. From Diwali lights to Hanukkah delights, Christmas carols to Kwanzaa rhythms, and a grand New Year’s celebration – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

The Greenwich Village Orchestra at High School of Fashion Industries, 225 W 24th St., Chelsea

Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 – 4:30 pm

All ages

$30; free for children 12 and younger

Interactive and inclusive, this lively holiday concert will feature selections from The Nutcracker and The Mikado, ballerina Mairead Moore dancing to Stravinsky, an instrument petting zoo, and more!

Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St. New York

Dec. 10-15, Tuesday-Saturday, 7 pm; Sunday, 2 pm

All Ages

Tickets start at $40

EPIC Players Theatre, New York’s Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company presents their neuro-inclusive rendition of A Christmas Carol. This timeless story follows Scrooge as the spirits teach him a lesson, and he gains a whole new understanding of the meaning of Christmas. EPIC will be sharing their own original take on the classic story. Weaving together music, dynamic characters, and classic moments, this will be one retelling you will never forget!

The Metropolitan Opera House, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, Lincoln Square

Dec. 12-Jan. 4; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

Tickets start at $35

Mozart’s enchanting musical fairy tale returns in the Met’s abridged, English-language production by Julie Taymor—the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway’s The Lion King. With dazzling puppets and a colorful setting, the Met’s Magic Flute is one of the city’s ultimate seasonal sensations for family audiences.

Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Lincoln Square

Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 2 – 3:30 pm

All Ages

Tickets start at $56

These festive matinee concerts — featuring music from the classical canon, favorite folk songs, and popular holiday hits — are sure to make your season bright! Make your holiday season all the brighter with these family-friendly matinees featuring music from the classical canon (think Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker), popular hits (such as Irving Berlin’s White Christmas), and festive songs from around the world.

Bronx

Saint Barnabas Elementary, 413 East 241st St., Riverdale

Dec. 6-15; see website for complete schedule

All Ages

$15

Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a charming cast of characters on a delightful holiday journey. Can Christmas be saved and a new Santa found?

Brooklyn

bkONE’s Tom Kane Theatre, 51 35th St. Bldg. 5, Industry City

Dec. 6-8, Friday and Saturday, 8 pm; Sunday, 3 pm

All ages

$5

Enjoy an unforgettable retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol performed as a one-man show, bringing all your favorite characters to life in an intimate and imaginative way.

Queens

The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St., Woodside

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7 – 8:30 pm

All Ages

$30

One cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge is unkind to the people who work for him, then refuses to give to charity, and then is rude to his nephew when he invites him to spend Christmas with him. When Scrooge gets home, he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley – and then by three ghosts!

Staten Island

Staten Island Playhouse at Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terrace, Silver Lake

Saturday, December 7, 1 pm – 2:30 pm

All Ages

$15

See Scrooge, the Ghosts and the Cratchits – and even more exciting, Tiny Tim (or Tina) played by a member chosen from the audience!

St. George Theatre, 35 Hyatt St., St. George

Friday, Dec. 13, 7 pm; Dec. 14-15, Saturday and Sunday, 2 pm & 6 pm

All Ages

$15 – $55

This two-hour high-energy production features a rhinestone-studded array of songs and dances for the entire family. Set in grandmother’s house, the story takes the audience on a magical journey through various scenes, including visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole, Times Square, Clove Lake Park, and the Rainbow Room, culminating in the acclaimed Living Nativity.

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Great Kills

Friday, Dec. 20, 6 – 7 pm

All Ages

$45; $38 members; $40 ages 11 and younger

Step into the historic Courtroom of the Third County Courthouse for a special presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” by master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, with musical accompaniment by harpist Erika Lieberman. You can also enjoy a cup of hot tea or cocoa, which is included with your ticket!

Long Island

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow, 369 Green Ave., East Meadow

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

The Choir of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of East Meadow will present its Annual Christmas Concert featuring choral music of the Orthodox Church and traditional carols from both East and West. Refreshments will follow the concert.

Westbury United Methodist Church, 265 Asbury Ave E., Westbury

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 pm – 9:30 pm

All Ages

$30; $25 seniors; $10 child; free for children younger than 5

Combining the classic Charles Dickens story with words by Gayden Wren and music by Arthur Sullivan, the show has captivated audiences and sold out houses around the world. The Gilbert & Sullivan is reviving an all-new production, directed by the author, for a sparkling 30th anniversary celebration.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington

Sunday, Dec. 15, 11 am – 12:15 pm

All Ages

$20.50-$88.50

Kids’ music superstar Laurie Berkner invites families to share the spirit of the season with her at a festive holiday concert. Laurie’s Huntington show will feature tunes from her holiday albums, A Laurie Berkner Christmas and Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, including original songs like “I Live Inside a Snowglobe (Shake It Up)” and traditional songs like “Deck the Halls” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The rest of the program will be chock full of traditional and original holiday songs, including “Jingle Bells,” “Candy Cane Jane,” “The Dreidel Song,” and more.

The Madison Theatre, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre

Dec. 20-22, Friday, 7 pm; Saturday, 2 pm & 7 pm; Sunday, 3 pm

All Ages

$55-$65

This Christmas spectacular will have you singing along to your favorite Christmas tunes. Featuring Broadway’s own exceptional performers and designers!

Rockland

Salyer House, 213 Blue Hill Road, Pearl River

Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, Sundays, 2 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Step back in time in the beautifully decorated 18th-century homestead, the historic Salyer House. Bring your family and friends for a holiday experience and enjoy milled cider, snacks, crafts, music, and of course, Santa! Pink Flamingo Puppets presents The Shoemaker & the Elf for children and their adult guests! The Shoemaker & the Elf , from the well-known Grimm brother’s fairy tale, is a 30-minute show crafted for children from pre-school to the early grades in age.

Bergen

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown

Friday, Nov. 29, 2 pm & 5 pm.

All ages

$29-$69

Everyone’s favorite TV holiday classic comes to life onstage as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts characters uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark

Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:30 pm

All Ages

$29-$99

Give your family the gift of wonder with A Magical Cirque Christmas — where world-class circus artists present their amazing talents, with a holiday twist. A “little drummer boy” juggles his drumsticks. An aerialist tree ornament flies through the sky. Acrobatic icicles. Trick bicycles. A jolly ringmaster. And many more enchanting acts, set to your favorite Christmas music.

NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark

Thursday, Dec. 7, 3 pm & 7:30 pm.

All Ages

$35-$115

The New Jersey Symphony presents Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring the complete film, with the score performed live to picture. The Muppets perform Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), and features many more of your favorite Muppet characters.

State Theatre New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 – 4:30 pm

All Ages

$39-$99

Get ready to be swept away on a journey filled with music, marvels, and merriment, guaranteed to ignite the festive spirit in all who attend. Join us for a breathtaking spectacle featuring the unparalleled talents of the Cirque Musica ensemble—from awe-inspiring acrobatics to gravity-defying aerial feats.