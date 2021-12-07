Festive Holiday Markets in NYC!

It’s the holiday season in NYC, and no one does the holidays better than the city. There are countless holiday markets around the city for people to not only get their shopping done, but also to experience a unique winter wonderland. Check out these 10 festive holiday markets in NYC that will transport you into a winter wonderland!

Manhattan

Now through January 2

Known as Manhattan’s Winter Wonderland, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is the pinnacle of holiday markets in NYC. The Winter Village includes free admission to the ice skating rink, countless holiday shops, and food and drinks at The Lodge by Prime Video. The open-air markets are inspired by those found in Europe, and include almost 200 artisanal vendors. Other activities include a Curling Cafe & Bar, Cozy Igloos, and, of course, the tree lighting.

Through December 24

Internationally known as one of the most beautiful and elegant places for holiday shopping, the Columbus Circle Holiday Market is back! This holiday market contains countless aisles of art, jewelry, home decor, and food all from local vendors and is the perfect place to do all of your holiday shopping. Some vendors include The Factory231, Suri & Huacaya, My Vintage Christmas, and more!

Through December 24

With over 160 vendors including local craftsmen, artists and entrepreneurs, organizers say that this year will be better than ever! Each year, millions of people browse the aisles of this unique, eclectic holiday experience. There is something for everyone at Union Square with some vendors including Karma Kiss, Rubyzaar, and Raw Spirit NYC.

Brooklyn

Friday, Saturday & Sunday until December 23

The Makers Show combines the idea of the retail market platform with values in social justice by promising a commitment to promoting equity and community investment through local markets. Founders Julie and Tiz believe in keeping resources within local economies, as well as amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups. Some of the countless makers include Live Art on the Street, Little Poland Gallery, Romper, and Mottive.

Sunday’s Through December 19

Located at the Brooklyn Flea market, during the holiday season, Dumbo transforms into a winter wonderland shopping district that includes over 40+ vintage and handmade vendors. These vendors sell a variety of items that include, but are not limited to, antiques, clothing, art, jewelry, and more! Visitors can also purchase Vermont Christmas Trees everyday between 9AM to 9PM.

Sunday’s Through December 19

With over 100+ hand-picked independent local artisans and dealers, the Grand Holiday Bazaar is the perfect place to find unique gifts you cannot find anywhere else! Items range from candles, to skincare, handmade jewelry, etc. The Bazaar, which is open all year round, gives all donations to over 2000 local public school children.

Through December 19

With two locations at The Invisible Dog Art Center and St. Paul’s Church, the FAD Market is bring the holiday spirit back to the BoCoCa neighborhood. Both locations are within a short walking distance of one another, and contain over 90 of the region’s most talented makers, designers, and entrepreneurs. In addition to vendors, each weekend offers different holiday events (Hand Build a Clay Ornament, for example); check FAD’s holiday schedule for a full-detail of events for the day!

Queens

Through December 18

Compiling the best makers from the borough, the Queens Craft Brigade creates highly curated events that feature artwork, food, jewelry, crafts and more! The Brigade is located at Katch Astoria. Vendors change each week, meaning that every time you go, you will have a new, unique experience!

Bronx

Through January 23

Located in the Belmont section of the Bronx, the NYBG Holiday Train Show is not a traditional market like the rest of the sites on this list. Taking place within the Enid A Haupt Conservatory, guests can marvel at the model trains that ride along throughout displays of NYC’s famous and historical landmarks. All landmarks are recreated using natural material such as pine cones, acorns, and seeds. Tickets for this event start at $18/person.

Saturday December 25, 1-2PM

Located in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, this free event on Christmas is perfect for families looking to change up the holiday season. Join Urban Park Rangers for an afternoon of fireside activities such as stories and songs, but with a holiday twist!