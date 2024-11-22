New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Enrichment Activities

17 Awesome Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

By Posted on
ice skating long island
Pexels

The Best 17 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

Long Island has a lot to offer, including ice skating. From adventurous parks to winter wonderlands, there are tons of family things to do. One of the best parts of the Island is its ice skating rinks. There’s a great mix of indoor and outdoor rinks, with scenic views and warm hot chocolate, perfect for the holidays.

We’ve rounded up indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks in Nassau and Suffolk County that offer public skating sessions. Bonus: Heading to an ice skating rink in Long Island is a great way to keep the kids active during the winter months!

Psst…Check out 7 Best Walk-Thru Holiday Light Shows in Long Island

Ice Skating in Nassau CountyAnchor

Grant Park Skating Rink – Hewlett

Indoor rink
1625 Bdwy 
516-571-7821
Call for pricing

Enjoy park views while you glide on smooth ice in the open air. Grant Park offers a plethora of skating options for families during the winter and warmer months.

Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink/Parkwood Ice Skating Rink – Great Neck

Indoor rink
Parkwood Sports Complex
65 Arrandale Ave.
516-487-4673
Price: Starting at $9 for adults, and $7 for children; $5 skate rental

Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. Glide on the smooth ice or enjoy a snack from their on-site cafe. Free wifi is available and various skate sessions occur during the week, so be sure to check the website to plan your visit. They also offer a Snow Plow Sam program for toddlers ages 3 to 6, designed to give kids a fun introduction to the skating world.

Newbridge Arena – Bellmore

Indoor rink
2600 Newbridge Road
516-783-6181
Price: $13; $10 resident; $8 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $6 skate rental

This Nassau County ice-skating rink has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.

Northwell Health Ice Center – East Meadow

Indoor rink
200 Merrick Ave.
516-441-0070
Prices: $16; $7 skate rental

This 165,000-square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.

Port Washington Skating Center – Port Washington

Indoor rink
70 Seaview Blvd.
516-484-6800
Price: $18; $5 skate rental.

Enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays, and they also offer an adult hockey clinic. More information is available on the website.

Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink – Massapequa

Outdoor Rink
Unqua and Merrick Rd.
516-797-7990
Prices: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals.

Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts.

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink – Syosset

Outdoor rink
7800 Jericho Turnpike
516-677-5990
Prices: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals.

Public sessions are available. Cozy up on this outdoor rink and enjoy scenic views of the Island.

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – Bethpage

Indoor rink
1001 Stewart Ave.
516-433-7465
Prices: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals.

Offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.

Freeport Ice Rink – Freeport

Indoor rink
130 E. Merrick Rd.
516-377-2314
Prices: $10; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.

Public skating, lessons and birthday party packages available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays, 1:15-4:15 pm that runs through May 27 for all ages. Children under eight years of age are also required to wear safety gear.

Iceland Long Island – New Hyde Park

Indoor rink
3345 Hillside Ave.
516-746-1100
Prices: $12; $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental

This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private) and several hockey programs. There are additional charges for paying with a card. The rink also offers multiple skating clinics, including a power skating skills camp.

Long Beach Ice Arena – Long Beach

Indoor rink
150 West Bay Dr.
516-705-7385
Prices: $10 for adults; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental

Open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.

Ice-Skating in Suffolk CountyAnchor

Dix Hills Ice Rink – Dix Hills

Indoor rink
575 Vanderbilt Pkwy.
631-462-5883
Price: $15 for adults; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.

This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!

The Rinx – Hauppauge

Indoor rink
660 Terry Rd.
631-232-3222
Prices: Starting at $13 for adults; $11 children; $6 seniors,

Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year-round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.

Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.

The Rinx at Harborfront Park – Port Jefferson

Outdoor rink
Port Jefferson Village Center
101-A E. Bdwy.
631-403-4357
Price: Starting at $13 for adults; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger

Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.

Buckskill Winter Club – East Hampton

Outdoor rink
178 Buckskill Rd.
631-324-2243
Prices: Starting at $27; All day pass: $33. Skate rental available.

This Suffolk County ice-skating caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site clubhouse with a snack bar, fireplace, big-screen TV, and couches.

Southampton Ice Rink – Southampton

Outdoor, covered rink
668 County Road 39
631-283-2158
Prices: Starting at $15 for adults, $12 for children

This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.

Superior Ice Rink – Kings Park

Indoor rink
270 Indian Head Rd.
631-269-3900
Prices: Starting at $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental

This Suffolk County ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.

Psst…Check out Long Island Holiday Tree Lightings 2024

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Adventuring Portal

&lt;p&gt;&lt;a name=&quot;m_-1473885667065203258__Hlk72147528&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;Adventuring Portal runs Dungeons and Dragons (D&amp;amp;D) games for kids.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;We have created a safe online space for tweens and teens to learn and play D&amp;amp;D.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our D&amp;amp;D Summer Camp session are a one-week experience.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Monday &amp;ndash; Friday.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Each day will be 3 hours of gaming (with 2 breaks build in).&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;15 total gaming hours for $180.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;If you have played with us before, you are entitled to 10% off.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Need your kids, nieces or nephews, grand kids or neighbor&amp;rsquo;s kids to be occupied for a bit so you can get work done &amp;amp; take care of your to-do list? Maybe your tween or teen is still a bit isolated and craves connection with their peers? Whether your teen/tween has played D&amp;amp;D before or is brand-new to the experience, this safe space brings players together to have fun and solve problems as a team in ways few other online opportunities do.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All our games focus on experiential learning.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Our players leave knowing all the basic game play as well as experiencing: teamwork, bravery, compassion, generosity, negotiation, improvisation, gamer etiquette, strategy, critical thinking, problem solving, cartography and probability - all through online D&amp;amp;D adventuring!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We are an inclusive organization and welcome gamers who are LGBTQIA+ and those on any spectrum.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All girls&amp;rsquo; groups available.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I am a parent, a certified elementary school and middle school math teacher and last summer in the midst of the mess started&amp;nbsp;Adventuring Portal, an&amp;nbsp;online Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons&amp;nbsp;business&amp;nbsp;for kids. There are so many benefits to playing D&amp;amp;D and I hope you will consider us as a great way for your child to safely socialize, grow as people and have a great time.&lt;/p&gt;

Dedimus Potestatem

&lt;p&gt;Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, engaging, academically challenging programs to students in primary, middle, and high school. Programs include Leadership, Debate, Model United Nations, Computer Programming, Financial Literacy, Filmmaking, Philosophy, Model Congress, Mock Trial, Etiquette, Bioethics, Stem and Bioethics, and more. We currently offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions and after-school programs. Contact us to bring us to your school today!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Sessions&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We currently&amp;nbsp;offer both virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions as well as after-school programs. To register, visit&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;https://www.potestatem.co/bookclassesnow&amp;nbsp;&lt;/a&gt;or email us at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:info@potestatem.co?subject=REGISTER&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;info@potestatem.co&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/leadership&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Leadership: Middle School ages 10-13, High School ages 14-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This is a unique leadership course that gives students the skills they need to succeed in life. Using an activity-based syllabus centered around character traits most sought and admired in leaders (initiative, honesty, self-control, adaptability, empathy, persuasiveness, resourcefulness, diligence, tolerance, determination, generosity, punctuality, courage, reliability, endurance, deference, creativity and integrity) students learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life. These building blocks will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society. Our grading rubric was adapted with the permission of Neil Mercer, the Director of research and Head of Faculty at The University of Cambridge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/little-leaders-prek-and-kindergarten&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Little Leaders: Primary School Ages 6-9&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by former pre-school and elementary teachers, this ethics-centered program utilizes a play-based method to encourage students to explore and apply soft skills in their daily lives. While cultivating the skills they will need to build strong, successful relationships, they will learn how to find their voice and showcase themselves in the best way. Students will learn to communicate and negotiate so they can be better team leaders and team players. Students will learn how to deal with situations they encounter in life, such as bullying, cheating, conflicts between two or more parties, and more. The inculcation of these values in our children&#039;s formative years will ensure they grow to become the leaders so sought after by our burgeoning society.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/beginnersdebate&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech &amp;amp; Debate&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;(competitive and non-competitive programs available)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This online after-school program prepares students for formal and informal presentations. Participants learn to craft and present arguments and inform, persuade, and motivate an audience in a variety of ways. According to the English Speaking Union, debate is a natural fit for students and compliments common core standards. Debate builds literacy and multi-media research skills, fosters critical thinking and expanded perspectives, enhances public speaking skills, increases confidence, trains students to listen effectively, supports diverse learners and strengthens civil engagement and discourse.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-un&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model United Nations (Ages 11-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Model UN simulates the six major organs of the United Nations. Students role play as delegates from a country of their choosing and learn to write and present resolutions based on topics they are passionate about-just as if they were representing member states of the United Nations. We utilize materials from National Model UN and video tutorials to teach students how to write and present position papers, working papers, and draft resolutions. Students use debate and negotiation to enlist the support of other delegates for their resolution. Model UN is a great way to teach students leadership skills like communication, conflict resolution, negotiation, and delegation.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/self-defense-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Self Defense and Empowerment&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Developed by a veteran Krav Maga specialist, this self-defense program will focus on the principle of healthy minds in healthy bodies. Students will focus on de-escalation techniques as well as safe and active means of self-defense. Through active games and fun drills, students will learn the disciplined focus, critical thinking, adaptability, and resilience necessary to achieve goals, as well as gain valuable social insights into leadership and teamwork. Students will expend energy and reduce stress while learning to stand and present confidently.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock Trial&amp;nbsp;(&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Fairy Tale Mock Trial for ages 7-9&lt;/a&gt;, regular&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/mock-trial-classes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Mock Trial Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mock trial is a hands-on simulation of the American judicial system. The goal is to help participants acquire a working knowledge of our judicial system, develop analytical abilities and communication skills, display leadership in a court of law, and gain an understanding of their obligations and responsibilities as participating members of our society. Materials for this course are provided by The American Bar Association.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/model-congress&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Model Congress: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This civics course simulates the legislative process. Students will learn about the electoral process, lobby for issues they are passionate about, draft and deliver bills, amend legislation, debate international policy, and learn how to effectively represent a constituent body of their choosing. We utilize materials from The Constitutional Rights Foundation, ICivics (founded by Justice Sandra Day O&amp;rsquo;Connor) and the National Model U.S. Congress. These resources have been proven to improve students&amp;rsquo; civic knowledge, presentation, and core literacy skills. New research has also shown that the use of the aforementioned materials has also led to increased participation in the democratic process. Our objective in this course is to educate the next generation, nurture and inculcate a passion for civics and history and encourage young people to advocate for themselves.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/philosophy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Philosophy&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The focus of the&amp;nbsp;Philosophy&amp;nbsp;class is to examine and understand the ideas behind the most popular&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;embraced throughout the world. To do this, students examine ethical situations through the lens of these&amp;nbsp;philosophies&amp;nbsp;and engage in a Socratic style debate. Students are presented with an ethical question and they must identify stakeholders and players within the dilemma, discuss the key moral issues and present opposing viewpoints. This class was built for students who wish to&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://nhseb.unc.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;compete in the middle or high school Ethics Bowl&lt;/a&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/money-matters-financial-literacy-for-kids-afterschool&quot;&gt;Money Matters: Financial Literacy for Students&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Money Matters course is built to help students manage their personal finances, from building credit and loan applications to interest rates and investing strategies. This class will cover the basics of financial health, savings, spending habits, and budgeting. After learning how to store, track, and spend responsibly, students will learn about risk management, APRs, and tax preparation. This class will use real-life examples and teach students how to set and achieve financial goals. This course is ideal for middle and high school students.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/stem-dna-ethics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;STEM and Bioethics:&amp;nbsp;(Ages 10-18)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our STEM program will give kids the opportunity to think critically about science and society, and to practice communicating scientific topics in ways everyone can understand. To be a successful scientist in our modern world, one must not only have a broad understanding of scientific material learned at school, but also the ability to communicate effectively and share that knowledge with others. Each week of this program will build on the previous while also introducing new scientific topics for discussion.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/virtual-after-school-etiquette&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Etiquette&amp;nbsp;(Ages 5 and up)&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Due to increasing popular demand from groups and individuals, we have decided to offer our etiquette course as an eight week after-school class. Students will not only learn how to introduce themselves and their friends, they will explore appropriate language for quotidian and special occasions, how to enter and leave conversations, proper table behavior for different scenarios, effective strategies for conflict resolution and negotiation, the importance of tone, expression, and body language in every social interaction and why manners and soft skills are essential to a successful life.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Speech and Essay Writing: Ages 10-18&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This group class includes eight one-hour online sessions focused on the creation, development, and delivery of informative and persuasive speeches. This program is tailored to the needs of the individual(s) in question and can include essay writing, use of stylistic devices, and persuasive rhetoric and/or instructions on how to craft and deliver a persuasive or informative multidimensional presentation with compelling slides, audio, and videos.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/visual-storytelling&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Visual Storytelling&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Multimedia platforms have increasingly become more popular for educators, artists and businesses. Young people all over the world have begun using media to amplify initiatives, educate, share science, poetry, art, movement, culture and more. In this class students will learn to capture brief videos that share their voice and vision with the world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;College application course&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Discover the fundamentals of style, narrative, and theme for the ideal college application essays! In these sessions, you will begin by examining outstanding Personal Statements and by brainstorming your own. Then, move on to draft and edit the specialized supplemental essays for each college on your list. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/essay-writing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;Academic writing&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These are sessions focused on academic writing. Our tutors have years of experience in drafting, editing, and teaching essay writing. Each package will include a consultation with our tutors to assess individual needs.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.potestatem.co/classes/test-prep-sat-shsat-act-gre-gmat-asvab-tachs-more&quot;&gt;Test Prep: SAT, SHSAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, ASVAB, TACHS + more&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;These classes are focused on identifying the quickest and most efficient path toward improving students&#039; standardized test scores. Starting with a diagnostic practice exam, this program will target the key subject matter your students need to master while integrating timing, triage, and practice strategies. We aim to regularly emulate the real-life conditions of tests until students are comfortable working quickly, accurately, and efficiently. Sessions can be one hour or two hours in length, as needed.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Computer Programming: Coding for Kids&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In these sessions, we start by discussing the basics of computer programming, what it is, what it can do, and what it was built on. Then we will begin experimenting with block-based programming languages. Students will learn the basics of computer architecture, binary code, compilers, and algorithms. By the end of the course, students will be able to produce small programs of their own. The cost of materials is not included. This class is available to younger students (Ages K-1) and middle and high school students.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers year-round, community-based dance and music programming in a fully inclusive and nurturing environment, located in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District. The School&amp;rsquo;s diverse and professional faculty provides progressive and non-competitive instruction with all of our classes accompanied by live music. Though we are a non-recital school, there are opportunities for students to perform and for parents to see their dancers in action.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;