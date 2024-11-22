The Best 17 Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island
Long Island has a lot to offer, including ice skating. From adventurous parks to winter wonderlands, there are tons of family things to do. One of the best parts of the Island is its ice skating rinks. There’s a great mix of indoor and outdoor rinks, with scenic views and warm hot chocolate, perfect for the holidays.
We’ve rounded up indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks in Nassau and Suffolk County that offer public skating sessions. Bonus: Heading to an ice skating rink in Long Island is a great way to keep the kids active during the winter months!
Ice Skating in Nassau County
Grant Park Skating Rink – Hewlett
Indoor rink
1625 Bdwy
516-571-7821
Call for pricing
Enjoy park views while you glide on smooth ice in the open air. Grant Park offers a plethora of skating options for families during the winter and warmer months.
Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink/Parkwood Ice Skating Rink – Great Neck
Indoor rink
Parkwood Sports Complex
65 Arrandale Ave.
516-487-4673
Price: Starting at $9 for adults, and $7 for children; $5 skate rental
Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. Glide on the smooth ice or enjoy a snack from their on-site cafe. Free wifi is available and various skate sessions occur during the week, so be sure to check the website to plan your visit. They also offer a Snow Plow Sam program for toddlers ages 3 to 6, designed to give kids a fun introduction to the skating world.
Newbridge Arena – Bellmore
Indoor rink
2600 Newbridge Road
516-783-6181
Price: $13; $10 resident; $8 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $6 skate rental
This Nassau County ice-skating rink has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.
Northwell Health Ice Center – East Meadow
Indoor rink
200 Merrick Ave.
516-441-0070
Prices: $16; $7 skate rental
This 165,000-square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.
Port Washington Skating Center – Port Washington
Indoor rink
70 Seaview Blvd.
516-484-6800
Price: $18; $5 skate rental.
Enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays, and they also offer an adult hockey clinic. More information is available on the website.
Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink – Massapequa
Outdoor Rink
Unqua and Merrick Rd.
516-797-7990
Prices: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals.
Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce and volleyball courts.
Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink – Syosset
Outdoor rink
7800 Jericho Turnpike
516-677-5990
Prices: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals.
Public sessions are available. Cozy up on this outdoor rink and enjoy scenic views of the Island.
Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – Bethpage
Indoor rink
1001 Stewart Ave.
516-433-7465
Prices: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans volunteer firefighters and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals.
Offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.
Freeport Ice Rink – Freeport
Indoor rink
130 E. Merrick Rd.
516-377-2314
Prices: $10; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.
Public skating, lessons and birthday party packages available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays, 1:15-4:15 pm that runs through May 27 for all ages. Children under eight years of age are also required to wear safety gear.
Iceland Long Island – New Hyde Park
Indoor rink
3345 Hillside Ave.
516-746-1100
Prices: $12; $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental
This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private) and several hockey programs. There are additional charges for paying with a card. The rink also offers multiple skating clinics, including a power skating skills camp.
Long Beach Ice Arena – Long Beach
Indoor rink
150 West Bay Dr.
516-705-7385
Prices: $10 for adults; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental
Open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.
Ice-Skating in Suffolk County
Dix Hills Ice Rink – Dix Hills
Indoor rink
575 Vanderbilt Pkwy.
631-462-5883
Price: $15 for adults; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.
This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!
The Rinx – Hauppauge
Indoor rink
660 Terry Rd.
631-232-3222
Prices: Starting at $13 for adults; $11 children; $6 seniors,
Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year-round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.
Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.
The Rinx at Harborfront Park – Port Jefferson
Outdoor rink
Port Jefferson Village Center
101-A E. Bdwy.
631-403-4357
Price: Starting at $13 for adults; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger
Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.
Buckskill Winter Club – East Hampton
Outdoor rink
178 Buckskill Rd.
631-324-2243
Prices: Starting at $27; All day pass: $33. Skate rental available.
This Suffolk County ice-skating caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site clubhouse with a snack bar, fireplace, big-screen TV, and couches.
Southampton Ice Rink – Southampton
Outdoor, covered rink
668 County Road 39
631-283-2158
Prices: Starting at $15 for adults, $12 for children
This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.
Superior Ice Rink – Kings Park
Indoor rink
270 Indian Head Rd.
631-269-3900
Prices: Starting at $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental
This Suffolk County ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.
