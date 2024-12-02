Dining with Santa in New York City 2024

NYC Dining with Santa 2024

There are plenty of chances to meet Santa around New York City this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around the city for you and your family to check out this year!

Manhattan

Malibu Farm, 89 South St., Downtown Manhattan

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:30 am – 3 pm

All ages

Menu pricing

Santa will be stopping by to hand out candy canes and spread some holiday cheer. Enjoy a delicious farm-to-table brunch with your loved ones, snap a festive photo with Santa, and make some magical memories.

Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Herald Square

Nov. 29-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

All ages

$55-$75

This holiday season, give your family a magical morning in the very same store where the movie “Miracle on 34th Street” was filmed. Begin your day with a fabulous breakfast celebration accompanied by views of the iconic Empire State Building. Enjoy the melodies of holiday carolers and engage in joyful activities specially crafted for the little ones, while grown-ups are treated to complimentary mimosas.

BLACKBARN Restaurant, 19 East 26th St., NoMad

Dec. 8-15, Sundays, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

See menu for pricing plus an unwrapped toy to be donated

This special brunch and Holiday toy drive features a special appearance from the man himself: Santa Claus. Diners will receive a complimentary pumpkin bread and hot apple cider, photo opp with Santa Claus, and a notepad and piece of paper to write your letter to Santa during brunch and have the opportunity to hand-deliver it to him on site!

Hard Rock Cafe New York, 1501 Broadway, Midtown

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$31.15; $14.76 for ages 3-12

Start the morning with a delicious breakfast buffet packed with all your favorite breakfast treats. As you enjoy your meal, Santa will make a special appearance, ready to greet each child, hear their holiday wishes, and pose for photos. Festive coloring sheets will be provided to spark creativity, and kids can get hands-on with holiday fun by decorating their own cookies.

Let’s Dress Up, 345 East 85th St., Upper East Side

Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$70

Drop off your little ones in for Tea with Santa. This will be a dress-up and a holiday-themed tea party. Plus children will have an opportunity to take a picture with the big guy (and whisper some wishes in his ear).

Bronx

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Fordham Plaza, 4750-4758 Third Ave., Belmont

Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:30 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, a photo with Santa Claus, a raffle, and some holiday fun! Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, and a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Brooklyn

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Gateway Center, 448 Gateway Drive #Building M, Spring Creek

Sunday, Dec. 15, 8:30 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Enjoy a yummy breakfast, a photo with Santa Claus, raffle, goodies and some holiday fun. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Bed Stuy, 1360 Fulton St., Bed Stuy

Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:30 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, a photo with Santa Claus, raffle, goodies and some holiday fun. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Queens

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, a photo with Santa Claus, raffle, goodies and some holiday fun. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Astoria, 38-01 35th Ave., Astoria

Saturday, Dec. 21, 8:30 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Enjoy breakfast, a photo with Santa Claus, raffle, goodies and some holiday fun. Each breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, and a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Staten Island

Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30 – 10 am

Sunday, Dec. 8, 8:30 – 10 am

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:30 – 10 am

All ages

$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast, a photo with Santa Claus, raffle, goodies and support a worthy cause. Each breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and a choice of coffee or orange juice.

Dave and Buster’s – Staten Island, 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville

Sunday, Dec. 8, 9 – 11 am

All ages

$27.91-$32.62

Score a ho-ho-whole morning of family fun with exclusive early access to the store. Your kids can play games & get a photo with Santa. Tickets Options Include 1. Santa Ticket: Santa’s breakfast buffet with soda, coffee, tea, & assorted juices, $10 Power Card® with Unlimited Video Game Play, personal photo with Santa and more!

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr., Great Kills

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 – 11 am

All ages

For admission, please bring a gift to be donated to the local Staten Island Salvation Army

Hurry down the chimney to have breakfast with Santa!

Greenbelt Recreation Center, 501 Brielle Ave., Mid-Island

Saturday, Dec. 21, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join NYC Parks for a light brunch and meet and greet with Santa. Santa and friends are taking over Greenbelt Recreation Center for a magical day filled with holiday spirit. Bring a phone or camera to take a picture with Santa and participate in crafts and games in theme-based rooms.

