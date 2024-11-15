New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Festivals & Holidays

Christmas Recipes From Around the Globe

  • France: Chicken in a Bread Crust

    France: Chicken in a Bread Crust

    There is nothing the French love more than chicken and bread. This recipe proves how amazing the combination of the two tastes is! This dish will become a centerpiece of your Christmas dinner because of its savory flavor, tender meat, and hearty texture. According to Jamie Oliver, “Cooking a whole chicken in a pastry crust will give you the most incredible flavor and beautifully tender results.” The complete recipe is available here.
  • Russia: Olivier Salad

    Russia: Olivier Salad

    Olivier is a traditional dish in Russian cuisine and neither Christmas nor the New Year can go by without it. Olivier Salad usually consists of peas, potatoes, carrots, onions, meat, pickles, and eggs all mixed with mayo. For meat, you can use bologna, chicken, or ham. You can find the full recipe here.
  • Japan: Ika Yaki

    Japan: Ika Yaki

    Embrace all things tentacled with this easy-to-make and delicious Ika Yaki recipe. Ika Yaki, or cooked squid, is a Japanese holiday dish that goes well with rice and a glass of sake. So, if you are in the mood for something more extraordinary and adventurous than turkey, learn more about Ika Yaki, here!
  • Morocco: Vegetable Strudel

    Morocco: Vegetable Strudel

    This amazing vegetable strudel will enchant even the pickiest eaters with its rich taste and crunchy texture. A combination of peppers, tomatoes, aubergines, and various spices will make your guests remember this Christmas dinner forever and will ensure that no one will leave the table feeling hungry! You can find out how to make this strudel here.
  • Peru: Sea Bass Sudado

    Peru: Sea Bass Sudado

    If you are tired of turkey and prefer something different and lighter for your Christmas dinner, then you should try this traditional dish from the North Coast of Peru. It is cooked with chicha de jora and served with seafood, boiled yucca, or rice. Both delicious and healthy, Sea Bass Sudado is a perfect dish for those who want to enjoy holiday dinners without gaining weight. Here is the full recipe!
  • Sweden: Rice Pudding

    Sweden: Rice Pudding

    Rice pudding is an old-fashioned Swedish dessert that is both comforting and delicious.  This creamy treat has a mild vanilla flavor, but can be jazzed up by adding various fruits and berries. This holiday pudding goes incredibly with hot drinks and warm milk. The complete recipe can be found here.
  • South Africa: Mango And Macadamia Turkey

    South Africa: Mango And Macadamia Turkey

    Is NYC winter too cold to your liking? Then it’s time to take a gastronomical trip to South Africa! This fabulous recipe uses mangos and macadamias to give turkey that distinct South African flavor and it will make you feel like summer never ended. The full recipe is here!
  • Australia: December Scones

    Australia: December Scones
  • Vietnam: Bò Nhúng Dấm

    Vietnam: Bò Nhúng Dấm

    Looking to impress your guests and host the most diverse holiday party ever? We’ve got just the Christmas recipe for you: Bò Nhúng Dấm. It’s a traditional Vietnamese dish and the best part is that your guests can do the cooking, too! At first, the meats and seafood cook in a broth of rice vinegar and aromatics, and afterward, your guests will roll the meats into tidy spring rolls before enjoying them. You can find a step-by-step guide on how to cook Bò Nhúng Dấm here.
  • Cuba: Black Bean Soup

    Cuba: Black Bean Soup

    If you are looking for vegetarian options for your Christmas dinner, then this black bean soup will certainly become a hit of the night! Made from delicious black beans, onions, carrots, peppers, garlic, cumin, and more, this soup is just as sunny and savory as Cuba itself. Check out its full recipe!
  • Germany: Savory Sausage Stuffing

    Germany: Savory Sausage Stuffing

    Stuffing is the one dish that not a single holiday can go by without. Germany is not an exception! This sausage stuffing is a breaded and buttery miracle that can be perfectly paired with turkey and ribs. You can find out how to make it here.
  • Brazil: Rabanada

    Brazil: Rabanada

    Rabanada is a dish that neither Brazil nor Portugal can celebrate Christmas without. Crispy and cinnamony on the outside and custard-like on the inside, Rabanada is a toast that can sweeten your Christmas or any time of year! Another version of this dish is called Rabanada de Nutella—you get the idea, right? You can get the complete recipe here.

christmas recipe

Christmas Recipes From Around the Globe

What is a perfect Christmas recipe? In America, the perfect holiday treat will be a combination of turkey, ribs, ham, potatoes, and, of course, bread. In other countries, however, this might not be the case. Christmas is a holiday that has lots of variations: For example, some people celebrate it on December 25, and others on January 7. The same rule applies to holiday food!

Christmas recipes come in so many different forms. Some of the best foreign holiday treats include soups, ham, turkey, chicken, beans, rice, fish, and even octopus! If you want to know more about international holiday recipes, you can try all these delightful Christmas recipes below.

