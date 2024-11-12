Iconic Saks Holiday Light Show Will Not Happen This Year

The holiday lights went dark for the first time.

For the first time in close to two decades, Sak’s on Fifth Avenue announced it will not be doing its annual holiday lights this season.

The announcement came on Monday, shocking residents and tourists alike. The iconic light show served as a staple on 5th Avenue, located right behind Rockefeller Center. Every year, the building would be adorned with hundreds of thousands of bright and colorful lights, creating a show-stopping and whimsical experience for anyone passing by.

Psst…Check out the Best Holiday Markets in NYC

“For many years, the holidays at Saks Fifth Avenue included a light show at our flagship store, and, for some time we have contemplated changing our approach,” a spokesperson for Saks Fifth Avenue told Gothamist in a statement. “In our 100th year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the façade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known.”

The decision to go dark came as a shock. Rumors first circulated on social media, when influencers visiting the store cited workers who said the iconic show would not be happening.

“We were curious about this, so we asked a couple of workers at Saks and they confirmed that it is not happening,” said New York History Instagrammer John Friia alongside NYC tour guide Megan Marod. “The reason? Well, they said financial issues, one even said ‘We’re broke.’”

“Financial struggles have forced them to change their 2024 holiday presentations,” Marod wrote in a video post with New York history Instagrammer, John Friia.

Back in August, the company was said to have stopped paying its vendors. According to Glossy, Ryan Babenzien, founder of men’s sneaker brand Greats and the beauty and wellness company Jolie, says he’s owed over $15,000 from Saks Fifth Avenue from an order the retailer placed last year.

Meanwhile, according to RetailDive, early last year the company laid off 100 people, half of them in tech, and closed a fulfillment center months later.

While the company faces financial struggles, it still has not fully given up on holiday lights. In a press release from October, the company said it will focus on window displays instead.

“Saks’ holiday windows will showcase outstanding pieces from the top names in luxury set against colorful snowflake fragments, dichroic vinyl, and silver harlequin flooring,” the statement read. “These visual motifs are replicated inside the store, where customers can explore the Saks Holiday Market on the main floor for ornate decorations and festive gifts for everyone on their list.”

They will also have a light display that will illuminate the facade of the windows and building while playing upbeat magical jingles.

Where to See Holiday Lights in NYC

While you may not be able to enjoy the view at Saks, thankfully there are tons of holiday light options around the city.

In Brooklyn, you can visit the Dyker Heights light display show. While not as grandiose as Sak’s, the light show features life-size Santas, gorgeous light displays, and possibly even Christmas carols. The displays are between 11th to 13th Avenue or 83rd Avenue to 86th St. The lights are free and open to the public.

In Manhattan, you can do a holiday lights tour with Santa, complete with hot chocolate and cookies. Ride atop the sightseeing bus and meet the Express Conductor, one of Santa’s elves, and, of course, Santa while enjoying the bright and beautiful lights of the city that never sleeps.

For more holiday lights, make sure to check out our guide.

Psst…Check out 10 Spectacular Holiday Light Drive-Thru Displays in the NY Area