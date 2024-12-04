17 Restaurants To Eat Christmas Dinner In NYC

The yummiest Christmas dinners around.

With so much going on during the holidays, it’s easy to become overwhelmed at the thought of Christmas dinner. If you’re too busy wrapping gifts or making a last-minute visit to Santa, no need to panic, for plenty of restaurants offer Christmas dinner. From traditional menus to unique flavors, it will certainly be a dinner to remember.

Here are some of the best restaurants in the five boroughs serving a special and yummy dinner for you and your loved ones.

30 Rockefeller Plaza, Rink Level

Call for hours

$49 per person

Inspired by the traditional Midwestern dishes of chef Greg Baxtrom, on Christmas Eve and Day the new restaurant will offer a special holiday brunch menu. Seasonal pastries including cranberry waffles and hot drinks are available and for dinner, enjoy a Christmas roast with carrots, Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes for under $50.

401 East 76th Street

12 to 4 pm

$110 per person

Enjoy a traditional British Christmas three-course lunch decked with Foie Gras and Chicken Liver Parfait, Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding with caramelized Brussels sprouts and traditional Christmas pudding. Seating is limited, so make sure you book your reservations early.

97 A Hoyt Street, Brooklyn

4 to 8 pm

$65 per person, $45 for children

Enjoy a Chrismukkuh Dinner — the rare occasion when Hanukkah and Christmas fall on the same day! The feast includes traditional Chinese & Jewish favorites such as chopped liver wonton soup, latke flight with special toppings, meat fried rice and more. Reservations are required and can be booked here.

89 South Street

12 to 8 pm

$168 per person

Nothing says Christmas like a classic French dinner. Enjoy flavors of the sea including Faroe Island salmon, warm octopus and fresh mozzarella, and black truffle & lobster salad. Top it off with a variety of desserts such as poached green Clapp pear and caramelized apple tart.

$78 per person

Dig into seasonal favorites at this classic restaurant on the pier. Enjoy farm-fresh vegetables including roasted red pepper hummus and spaghetti squash lasagna for appetizers and the main course and a variety of pastries and sweets for dessert.

1185 Broadway

Call for hours

$110 per person

Starting December 6th through December 30th, enjoy fan favorites curated by Zaytinya Concept Chef Michael Costa including portakal salatasi made with baby arugula, ruby grapefruit, orange, kalamata olives, red onion, pine nuts, feta, and orange flower dressing and celebration rice. Pair with wine for an additional $65.

60 West 55th Street

Call for hours

$100 per person

Indulge in a three-course menu for just $100 this Christmas season. Choose from luxury seafood or prime meat including duck breast or filet mignon for the main course, and savory favorites like beet & celeriac carpaccio or salmon for an appetizer. Reservations are available online.

Wythe Hotel

80 Wythe Ave

Call for hours

$163 per person

Enjoy a three-course pre-fixe menu this Christmas at Le Crocodile. The hotel restaurant features modern sophistication in its style and offers a variety of food for the holidays. Start with a savory sunchoke and chestnut soup and enjoy prime rib and jus, maple glazed carrots, and Atlantic halibut for the main course. Satisfy your sweet tooth with their trio of desserts.

3 Greenwich Avenue

Call for hours

A la carte

Enjoy a menu curated by executive chef Danilo Galati & team this Christmas season. Bask in flavors of classic Italian favorites including tortellini in brodo, lasagna, beef short ribs, and vanilla and citrus mousse for dessert.

5 Beekman Street

Call for hours

$195 per person

Tucked inside the Beekman Hotel, Temple Court will serve up the freshest dinner this holiday, available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While on the pricey side, the menu leaves nothing to be desired, including a choice of chilled Maine lobster, chestnut agnolotti, roasted duck, and sticky toffee pudding. Reservations are already open, so book early!

25 E 77th Street

Call for hours

$228 per person, $114 for children 10 and under

If you’re looking for an upscale luxury Christmas dinner, the Mark should be your top choice. The meal comes with a hefty price tag but the food is of good quality. Choose from butternut squash, tuna tartare, or grilled head-on shrimp for the appetizer, and enjoy traditional Maine lobster, Colorado lamb chops or grilled beef tenderloin for the main course. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a choice of butterscotch pudding or citrus pavlova for the ultimate Christmas dinner.

120 W 41st Street

12 to 8 pm

$95 per person

Indulge in a traditional Italian dinner this Christmas. Seafood infused with Italian flavors and flare makes this restaurant a great pick for a refreshing and yummy Christmas dinner, choosing from options such as yellowfin tuna, t-bone steak, caviar, and more.

56 Beaver Street

12 to 10 pm

$145 per person

Executive Chef Eddie Hong presents a three-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu. The menu does not include beverages and a 20 percent gratuity will be added to all checks. Choose from raw oysters, caramelized bacon, or Maine crab cakes for starters and appetizers, and enjoy filet, salmon, black cod, rib eye steak or lamb chops for the main course.

240 Central Park South

1 to 8:45 pm

$215 per person, $155 classic wine pairing

Change up your normal Christmas dinner with a trip to Marea by Columbus Circle. Sink your teeth into high-end Italian cuisine with Marea’s seafood menu made fresh. On Christmas day, choose from a selection of fresh shrimp, oysters, scallops, duck, and much more.

The menu will offer a four-course meal with a wine pairing. It will also offer dessert selections including Budino di Riso, Pera, Crema al Caramello and Tiramisu. Between the fresh seafood and the exquisite Italian desserts, you will want to spend every Christmas dinner at Marea.

180 Ludlow Street

Call for hours

$125 per person

If you’re looking for cute and quaint, check out Dirty French on the Lower East Side. With its menu and atmosphere, Dirty French transports you to a French bistro across the Atlantic, without ever having to leave NYC. They’ll be offering a special prix-fixe menu for Christmas Day.

135 E 62nd Street

12 to 8:30 pm

$105 per person, $45 per child

Let David Burke Tavern take care of your Christmas dinner with American favorites. Start off your meal with first-course options like winter harvest salad, pastrami salmon or tuna crudo.

For your main course, choose from a fire-roasted filet mignon, venison loin, and more.

Finish off your meal with a dessert like the DB Cheesecake Lollipop Tree, which comes with flavors like toffee crunch, cherry pistachio and chocolate tuxedo and bubblegum whipped cream cotton candy. David Burke Tavern will also be offering brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve with a la carte holiday specials.

West 67th Street

Call for hours

$135 per person, $65 for children 12 & under

A four-course menu by Executive Chef Bill Peet, Thanksgiving is certainly unique at Tavern on the Green in Central Park. Enjoy festive views of the park while you indulge in the menu which includes a soup course filled with black truffles and cauliflower, a roasted fg salad or wild mushroom gnocchi for an appetizer, and a choice of glazed country ham, grilled lobster, beef tenderloin, or roasted halibut for the main course. Seal the deal with a choice of pudding, tart, or creme brulee.

