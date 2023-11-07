New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Top Holiday Movies to Stream This Year

Top Holiday Movies to Stream This Year

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to get cozy! Grab that blanket, bake sugar cookies and curl up on the couch for a holiday movie. There’s nothing better than watching a Christmas rom-com or holiday musical on a snowy day in NYC. 

But choosing a movie isn’t easy when there are so many to pick from. That’s why we narrowed down the list for you. So stop browsing Netflix or Hulu, and use our guide to help you choose the perfect holiday movie to watch with your family.

Read on for 15 family-friendly holiday movies for all ages!

Rated G, up to age 6 

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

This 1964 stop-motion movie never gets old. Little ones will watch Rudolph, the reindeer different from the rest, become Santa’s favorite! 

The Polar Express

Based on the beloved children’s book, this movie follows a young boy on his journey to the North Pole. He learns that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. 

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Your kids will love singing along to this heart-felt movie. The muppets are always fun to watch, but especially during the holidays!

A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh and crew take on the holiday season. This Christmas animated musical film by Walt Disney is perfect for little ones looking to make new year resolutions. 

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters put on an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”. Sing along and join Mickey for the tale of Scrooge, the ghost and how Christmas becomes merrier and bright. 

Rated PG, age 6 to 12 

The Grinch

Fans loved this rendition of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Will The Grinch steal Christmas, or will a certain girl from Whoville change his mind?

The Nightmare Before Christmas

A holiday-classic with sing-along songs, kids of all ages love the story of Jack Skellington, the kind of “Halloween Town”. 

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Another Christmas-classic, Charlie Brown warms the hearts of kids and adults alike every year. This is a very short film at only 30 minutes, so it’s a quick watch. 

Elf

If you’re looking for a holiday movie that will make your whole family laugh, Elf is for you. Watch as Will Ferrell, one of Santa’s Elves, takes on NYC in search of his real father. 

Home Alone

Large family. Vacation plans. What could go wrong? Well, when an 8-year-old boy is mistakenly left at home by himself during the holidays, trouble approaches…

Rated PG-13, ages 13 and up  

Last Christmas

This 2019 rom-com brings viewers to London, where girl meets boy during the holiday season. It’s funny, full of drama and an overall feel-good movie.

Holidate 

Starring Emma Roberts, this movie is all about the pressure family’s put on kids to have dates, especially during the holidays. So why not just bring a pretend plus-one to the holiday parties?

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Clark Griswold wants to have the perfect family Christmas, but things don’t quite go as planned. Warning: this is a laugh-aloud movie! 

Let It Snow

If you haven’t seen this popular 2019 rom-com yet, it’s time! A snowstorm brings together a group of unlikely high school students and soon they find their lives colliding and changing. 

Love Hard

Starring Nina Dobrev, Love Hard is about a girl who’s looking for a date on dating apps during the holiday season. When she learns she’s been catfished, she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas. 

