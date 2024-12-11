Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Hanukkah

19 Great Family-Friendly Hanukkah Events on Long Island

19 Great Family Friendly Hanukkah Events on Long Island
19 Great Family-Friendly Hanukkah Events on Long Island

Celebrate Hanukkah with family-friendly events across Long Island this holiday season! From Menorah lightings and fun crafts to lively performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Nassau County

Hanukkah PJ Library

Temple Beth Israel, 18 Temple Drive, Port Washington
Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 – 6 pm
Ages 4 and under
$15
Register in advance

Join Sam for games, art projects, and story time, followed by a pizza dinner.

 

Christmas-Hanukkah Cookie House Decorating

Celebrations In The Kitchen, 63 East Old Country Road, Hicksville
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 – 11:15 am; Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 3:15 pm.
Ages 5 and up
$69.95
Register in advance

Unleash your creativity and celebrate the holiday season! Whether you’re crafting a snowy gingerbread chalet or a menorah-inspired cookie cottage, this family-friendly workshop is perfect for all skill levels. Enjoy expert guidance, a variety of edible decorations, and a joyful atmosphere that captures the magic of the holidays. Leave with your own delicious masterpiece and sweet memories to cherish.

 

Tot Pajama Hanukkah Havdalah

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck, 5 Old Mill Road, Great Neck
Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Ages 1-5
Free
Register online

Wear your favorite pj’s and celebrate Chanukah with pizza, crafts, music, jelly donuts, and more.

 

Green Acres Chanukah Concert

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 – 9 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate The Festival of Lights with a Chanukah Concert featuring Aryeh Kunstler.

 

Chanukah Bowl

Herrill Lanes, 465 Herricks Road, New Hyde Park
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1:45 pm
All ages
$10

Roll into Chanukah with bowling and holiday music.

 

Chanukah Experience

Merrick LIRR Station, Merrick Ave N. & Sunrise Hwy., Merrick
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 5 pm
All ages
Free admission; $18 suggested donation if participating in dinner

Three exciting Chanukah events take place beginning with the lighting of a 12-foot-tall menorah along with a special show, then the fun continues with a Grand Menorah Parade, followed by Chinese dinner and a movie at the Chabad Center offering 3 different movies based on age.

 

Giant Menorah Lighting

LIRR Valley Stream, Franklin Ave. & Sunrise Hwy., Valley Stream
Thursday, Dec. 26, 4:30 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate the 2nd night of Chanukah with music and dancing and the lighting of the menorah. There will be donuts, hot cocoa, coffee, and chocolate coins.

 

Happy Hanukkah at LICM

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 – 3 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $18

This Hanukkah, learn all about dreidels! Discover the game’s history and rules and then decorate your own dreidel to take home.

 

Chanukah on Ice

Long Beach Ice Arena, 150 W Bay Blvd., Long Beach
Sunday, Dec. 29, 4 – 6:30 pm
All ages
$20-$25

Celebrate Chanukah on ice with Fantasy Face Painting, pizza dinner, Ice Menorah sculpting, hot latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt, and the opportunity to build your own LEGO dreidel.

 

Suffolk County

Share The Light: A Chanukah Celebration

East Northport Jewish Center, 328 Elwood Road, East Northport
Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 – 11:30 am
All ages
$18 per family
Advanced registration is required

Bring your entire family and join PJ Library in New York and East Northport Jewish Center for a morning of food, fun, crafts, and celebration.

 

Menorah Candleboxes

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Sunday, Dec. 15,12pm  & 2 pm.
Ages 5 and up
$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 for members

Travel back to a time when whales lit up the world! See whale oil lamps and spermaceti candles from the museum’s collection and explore the importance of oil through the ages. Get creative designing a special decoupaged box to store your candles with style.

 

Temple Adas Israel Sag Harbor Hanukkah Party

Temple Adas Israel Sag Harbor, 30 Atlantic Ave., Sag Harbor
Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Enjoy latkes, gelt, dreidel games, crafts, candle lighting, songs, and entertainment!

 

Grand Outdoor Chanukah Celebration

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3:30 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
RSVP appreciated

Kick off the festival of lights with the lighting of a 12-foot menorah at Herrick Park.  Featuring family fun entertainment, hot cocoa & latkes, donuts, Chanukah swag, and more!

 

Kids Chanukah Brunch

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton
Thursday,  Dec. 26, 11 am – 1 pm
Ages 5 – 12
$25
Advanced registration required

Create an LED Chanukah sculpture to display in your windows and enjoy a dreidel waffle bar.

 

Hanukkah Celebration – Crafts and Book Reading

Global Language Reads, 402 Main St., Port Jefferson
Thursday, Dec. 26, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
$5

Kids will enjoy crafting menorahs, dreidels, and other holiday symbols, followed by a cozy book reading that shares the story and traditions of Hanukkah.

 

Light up: Montauk Menorah Lighting

Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk
Thursday, Dec. 26, 4 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Light up the Montauk Village Green with Chanukah lights! There will be Latkes, donuts, hot drinks, and music!

 

Shabbat Dinner: Chanukah Edition

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton
Friday, Dec. 27, 5 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Connect with the community and enjoy a Shabbat-themed Chanukah dinner featuring menorah Challah, homemade latkes, and more!

 

MenorahCade

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton
Saturday, Dec. 28, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
$18
Car menorahs should be reserved in advance

Drive through the streets of East Hampton showing your Jewish pride with a bright menorah on your car!

 

Light Up: Amagansett Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 4 – 4:30 pm
Amagansett Flagpole, Main St. & Atlantic Ave. Amagansett
All ages
Free

The community is invited to light up the town with donuts, hot drinks, and music!

