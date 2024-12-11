19 Great Family-Friendly Hanukkah Events on Long Island

Celebrate Hanukkah with family-friendly events across Long Island this holiday season! From Menorah lightings and fun crafts to lively performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Nassau County

Temple Beth Israel, 18 Temple Drive, Port Washington

Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 – 6 pm

Ages 4 and under

$15

Register in advance

Join Sam for games, art projects, and story time, followed by a pizza dinner.

Celebrations In The Kitchen, 63 East Old Country Road, Hicksville

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 – 11:15 am; Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 – 3:15 pm.

Ages 5 and up

$69.95

Register in advance

Unleash your creativity and celebrate the holiday season! Whether you’re crafting a snowy gingerbread chalet or a menorah-inspired cookie cottage, this family-friendly workshop is perfect for all skill levels. Enjoy expert guidance, a variety of edible decorations, and a joyful atmosphere that captures the magic of the holidays. Leave with your own delicious masterpiece and sweet memories to cherish.

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck, 5 Old Mill Road, Great Neck

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Ages 1-5

Free

Register online

Wear your favorite pj’s and celebrate Chanukah with pizza, crafts, music, jelly donuts, and more.

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate The Festival of Lights with a Chanukah Concert featuring Aryeh Kunstler.

Herrill Lanes, 465 Herricks Road, New Hyde Park

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1:45 pm

All ages

$10

Roll into Chanukah with bowling and holiday music.

Merrick LIRR Station, Merrick Ave N. & Sunrise Hwy., Merrick

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 5 pm

All ages

Free admission; $18 suggested donation if participating in dinner

Three exciting Chanukah events take place beginning with the lighting of a 12-foot-tall menorah along with a special show, then the fun continues with a Grand Menorah Parade, followed by Chinese dinner and a movie at the Chabad Center offering 3 different movies based on age.

LIRR Valley Stream, Franklin Ave. & Sunrise Hwy., Valley Stream

Thursday, Dec. 26, 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the 2nd night of Chanukah with music and dancing and the lighting of the menorah. There will be donuts, hot cocoa, coffee, and chocolate coins.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Sunday, Dec. 29, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $18

This Hanukkah, learn all about dreidels! Discover the game’s history and rules and then decorate your own dreidel to take home.

Long Beach Ice Arena, 150 W Bay Blvd., Long Beach

Sunday, Dec. 29, 4 – 6:30 pm

All ages

$20-$25

Celebrate Chanukah on ice with Fantasy Face Painting, pizza dinner, Ice Menorah sculpting, hot latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt, and the opportunity to build your own LEGO dreidel.

Suffolk County

East Northport Jewish Center, 328 Elwood Road, East Northport

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 – 11:30 am

All ages

$18 per family

Advanced registration is required

Bring your entire family and join PJ Library in New York and East Northport Jewish Center for a morning of food, fun, crafts, and celebration.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, Dec. 15,12pm & 2 pm.

Ages 5 and up

$6-$8 admission + $10 participant; $5 for members

Travel back to a time when whales lit up the world! See whale oil lamps and spermaceti candles from the museum’s collection and explore the importance of oil through the ages. Get creative designing a special decoupaged box to store your candles with style.

Temple Adas Israel Sag Harbor, 30 Atlantic Ave., Sag Harbor

Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy latkes, gelt, dreidel games, crafts, candle lighting, songs, and entertainment!

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3:30 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP appreciated

Kick off the festival of lights with the lighting of a 12-foot menorah at Herrick Park. Featuring family fun entertainment, hot cocoa & latkes, donuts, Chanukah swag, and more!

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Thursday, Dec. 26, 11 am – 1 pm

Ages 5 – 12

$25

Advanced registration required

Create an LED Chanukah sculpture to display in your windows and enjoy a dreidel waffle bar.

Global Language Reads, 402 Main St., Port Jefferson

Thursday, Dec. 26, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$5

Kids will enjoy crafting menorahs, dreidels, and other holiday symbols, followed by a cozy book reading that shares the story and traditions of Hanukkah.

Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Thursday, Dec. 26, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Light up the Montauk Village Green with Chanukah lights! There will be Latkes, donuts, hot drinks, and music!

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Friday, Dec. 27, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Connect with the community and enjoy a Shabbat-themed Chanukah dinner featuring menorah Challah, homemade latkes, and more!

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Saturday, Dec. 28, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

$18

Car menorahs should be reserved in advance

Drive through the streets of East Hampton showing your Jewish pride with a bright menorah on your car!

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 4 – 4:30 pm

Amagansett Flagpole, Main St. & Atlantic Ave. Amagansett

All ages

Free

The community is invited to light up the town with donuts, hot drinks, and music!

