Brooklyn Botanic Gardens Lightscape Makes the Holidays Shine

Brooklyn Botanic Gardens Lightscape is an after-dark, illuminated spectacular that will make your holiday shine bright. The trail has over a million lights and features extraordinary works of art by both local and international artists, bringing breathtaking beauty to the already bucolic gardens.

The one-mile trail winds through Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s (BBG) 52-acre landscape, transforming the Gardens from day to night as they are animated by light, color, and sound. Epic light installations and colorful light displays accentuate the Garden’s trees, landscapes, and architecture.

“We are thrilled to bring Lightscape back to Brooklyn Botanic Garden this year,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “This distinctly Brooklyn-flavored celebration encourages everyone to find happiness and beauty and create festive, fun gatherings with friends and family. We hope residents and visitors alike will make Lightscape at BBG an annual tradition.”

Families will enjoy soaking in the beauty in nature as they take in the eye-popping art installations and the stunning beauty of the gardens glowing at night.

Some of our favorites include the Neon Tree and the Light Like Water. In Neon Tree by Culture Creative, bright colorful lights climb the leafless branches and trunk of a Japanese elm tree from the base to the farthest tip, outlining and celebrating its bare magnificence. Light Like Water is this year’s contemporary take on a holiday tree complete with a disco ball and flashing lights.

Kids of all ages will love taking in the work of local NYC artists in new and returning features. There are unique installations full of delight and surprises, so you’ll never know what to expect with each turn of the trail. Returning to Lightscape this year are two visitor-favorite exhibits from last year: Winter Cathedral by Mandylights, a dramatic arched tunnel adorned with tens of thousands of individual LED lights, and Fire Garden, produced by Ashley Bertling, completely reimagined this year with new bespoke structures illuminated by real candlelight.

Kids will be dancing down the trail along to the music and acting like life imitating art as they hold tree pose or pretend to fly like the birds around the exhibits.

“Lightscape’s million festive lights will illuminate this iconic trail and capture the imagination of visitors,” says Jen Hensley, Con Edison’s senior vice president, Corporate Affairs. “This spectacular outdoor event provides a fun, safe way to celebrate the holidays. “We are proud to be the lead sponsor, and to support the event’s Quiet Hours program for adults and children with disabilities or sensory sensitivity. We thank Brooklyn Botanic Garden for creating such a dazzling display for all to enjoy.”

Lightscape is sure to mesmerize families and become a cherished holiday lights activity. Families will also savor the hot cocoa, cookies, and other concessions along the trail offer seasonal treats for extra fun. Lightscape runs on select dates through January 8, 2023.

Nonmember regular admission tickets are $40 and $20 for children ages 3–12. BBG member regular admission tickets are $36 and $18 for children ages 3–12. Children 2 and under enter for free. Learn more at bbg.org/lightscape.

