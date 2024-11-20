The 7 Best Secondhand Marketplaces to Shop This Holiday Season

Holiday savings for your wallet and new life for secondhand items.

When people think of thrift shops or second-hand items, some may have an unfavorable opinion about them. However, thrift shops and other second-hand marketplaces are great places to find vintage (and sometimes new!) treasures! With 47 percent of Americans in credit card debt and more than one in three households financially insecure, second-hand shops and items help financially relieve those needing them. We’ve rounded up the best second-hand marketplaces to shop during this holiday season, from online shops to local thrift stores that offer clothing, games, home decor and more.

A longtime fan favorite, you can find all sorts of used and new goodies on eBay. From electronics to soft blankets and home goods, there’s something for everyone. eBay has a large network of sellers and offers competitive rates for shipping and selling. They’re currently offering 15 percent off for shopping small businesses and have categories for gifts for everyone: collectibles, toys, sporting goods and more.

A New York staple, Beacon’s Closet offers a variety of second-hand clothing. The unique boutique allows customers to buy, sell and trade clothing, making it the perfect place to find eccentric and one-of-a-kind treasures. With locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, this thrift shop has a plethora of gift options for anyone on a budget.

One of the more popular second-hand shops, Mercari offers buyers and sellers flexibility and popular items. Looking for that new Hello Kitty blanket to gift someone? Find it on Mercari. Want to make some extra cash and get rid of those items hanging in your closet? Sell it on Mercari. The app is designed to be user-friendly, allowing buyers and sellers to message each other and requiring shipment within three days of purchase.

If name brand is your thing, ThredUp is your best bet. The online thrift shop sells tons of name-brand and high-end shoes, clothing, accessories and more. Prices start as low as $4 (new with tags) and go up to $3000. Designer brands include Louis Vuitton, Versace and Prada — with some items brand new with tags starting at almost 20 percent off retail price. The site also offers modest casual clothing, and shoppers can filter by new with tags or secondhand.

If you can’t exactly figure out what your teenager wants for Christmas, try Plato’s Closet. The thrift shop is known for its trendy yet affordable secondhand clothing, geared toward teens and young adults in their 20s. The clothes are gently used, which means you save a few bucks and your teen gets to breathe life into some new items.

If you’re ever in need of some gifting inspo, head to Poshmark. The website offers a unique buyers marketplace, where the sellers are your local community members. Mostly focused on fashion, the site offers clothing from favorite stores including Target, Amazon, Nike and more. Prices start as low as $7 for Nike. Not only will you be giving new life to an item that may have otherwise gone into the trash, but you will also be supporting your local neighbor financially. A few bucks goes a long way.

Depop is a great resource for secondhand men’s and women’s clothing. The site doesn’t charge a selling fee, and gift options include a variety of options including handbags, jewelry, and clothing. There are even sections by years (such as the 2000s) or vintage for anyone wanting to relive that nostalgic charm.

