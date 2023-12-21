7 Best Hot Chocolate Spots in NYC

While the weather stays cold for the next couple of months, try to stay warm by grabbing a delicious cup of hot cocoa!

New York City has a wide variety of spots where you can grab a traditional cup of cocoa or can try some unique and interesting flavors. For those who are on the lookout for their favorite go to spot, here are some of out top picks.

Bar Pisellino – West Village

52 Grove St, New York 10014

This all day casual cafe gives you some of the richest and delicious Italian style hot chocolate in the city! Bar Pisellino’s hot chocolate is made with more chocolate than milk to make for a better flavor and is topped with their whipped panna that makes the drink even more amazing!

The cafe also offers food and treats that will have New Yorkers coming back for more.

Serendipity 3 – Lenox Hill

225 E 60th St, New York, NY, 10022

Serendipity 3 is known as being out of the box and their hot chocolate is no exception.

If you are someone that prefers cold or iced drinks, then their frozen hot chocolates are the ones for you! This famous drink comes in a variety of different flavors and is definitely one that everyone should try.

Max Brenner – Union Square

841 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

All of the chocolate lovers out there need to make a stop at Max Brenner! All of their hot drinks are served in their signature Hug Mug and are the perfect drinks to get on a cold winter day.

Max Brenner also has some fun and unique flavors, such as Oreo and Mexican Spicy, so everyone can find one they enjoy.

Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain – Carroll Gardens

513 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

During the winter months, people stop into this old time ice cream shop to grab some of their hot chocolate!

Guests can warm up with a cup of any of their hot drink options. Brooklyn Farmacy also offers frozen hot chocolate that is topped with their homemade marshmallow fluff!

The Chocolate Room– Park Slope & Cobble Hill

269 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 112131

Just looking at the name of this cafe, you know this is bound to be a great hot chocolate spot! The Chocolate Room has a number options for that will appeal to all different guests.

You can choose from their classic hot chocolate, that is made infused with Madagascar Vanilla, their dark hot chocolate or their seasonal spiced dark hot chocolate that is made with ancho and chipotle chilies, cinnamon and cloves.

Martha’s Country Bakery– Multiple Locations

70-28 Austin St., Forest Hills, NY 11375

36-21 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, NY 11105

263 & 175 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211

41-06 Bell Blvd, Queens, NY 11361

This American-style shop can be found in both Queens and Brooklyn and is a great place to stop for a traditional cup with some extra sprinkles of chocolate on top.

Martha’s Country Bakery also offers some unique flavors, including their most popular drink, red velvet hot chocolate! Whichever flavor you might choose, make sure to pair it with delicious pastries.

20 Times Square, 701 7th Ave, New York, NY

You can’t think of chocolate without thinking of Hershey. So drop by Hershey’s Chocolate World in Time Square and try some of their hot chocolates made with their signature recipe.

Options include Hershey’s Melted Hot Chocolate, Reese’s Melted Hot Chocolate, and a special flavor for the holidays called Grinch Kisses Mint Melted Hot Chocolate. You can also check out their website to see what activities they have to offer to make your visit even more worthwhile.