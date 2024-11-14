Relevant Directory ListingsSee More
Academics West
<p>Academics West is an accredited high-support college preparatory school designed to meet the academic and social-emotional goals of its students. Our unique model allows for each student to benefit from a customized educational experience to ensure they are acquiring the skills necessary to navigate their post-secondary lives whether they attend college or pursue another path to future success. Students can select different tracks to construct the most beneficial program to suit their needs and goals. Unlike conventional education, this innovative model enables students to prepare for an ever-changing world that requires young people to have advanced executive functioning, interpersonal and leadership skills to become independent and resilient adults. &nbsp;</p>
Visit North Central Massachusetts
<p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;"><strong>Discover North Central Massachusetts: Everything You Love About New England, Close to Home!</strong></span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Experience the charm of North Central Massachusetts, where New England&rsquo;s rich history, stunning landscapes, and family-friendly activities come together. Conveniently located near Boston, Providence, and Worcester, this region offers something for everyone.</span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Outdoor Adventures: Explore year-round outdoor activities with stunning trails, meadows, and rail trails. Hike to panoramic views at <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/wachusett-mountain-state-reservation/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Wachusett Mountain State Reservation</span></a> and enjoy diverse terrains at Mount Watatic, <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/leominster-state-forest/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Leominster State Forest</span></a>, and Royalston Falls.</span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Music and Art: Dive into the vibrant cultural scene with world-class performances at <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/groton-hill-music/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Groton Hill Music Center</span></a> and A-list concerts at Winchendon Community Park&rsquo;s Amphitheater. Art enthusiasts will appreciate the <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/fitchburg-art-museum/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Fitchburg Art Museum&rsquo;s</span></a> contemporary collection and <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/museum-of-russian-icons/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">The Icon Museum and Study Center&rsquo;s</span></a> extensive Russian icon collection.</span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Orchard Discoveries: Embrace the local charm of Johnny Appleseed&rsquo;s birthplace. Discover fresh apples, apple cider donuts, and hot apple dumplings at renowned orchards and farms like <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/red-apple-farm/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Red Apple Farm</span></a>, <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/friends-of-sholan-farms-inc/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Sholan Farm</span></a>, <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/davis-farmland/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Davis Farmland</span></a>, <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/bolton-orchards/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Bolton Orchards</span></a> and <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/carlson-orchards-inc/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Carlson Orchards</span></a>, complete with live animal displays, hayrides, and unique gift shops.</span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Family Fun: Beyond popular attractions like <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/davis-farmland/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Davis Farmland</span></a> and <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/great-wolf-lodge/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Great Wolf New England</span></a>, explore Sterling&rsquo;s Mary Sawyer&rsquo;s lamb legacy, enjoy yoga at <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/in-the-meadow-farm/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">In The Meadow Farm</span></a>, and experience horseback riding at <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/cornerstone-ranch/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Cornerstone Ranch</span></a> and <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/wildwood-farm-llc/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Wildwood Farm</span></a>.</span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">Culinary Delights: Indulge in a variety of dining options, from farm-to-table eateries to historic taverns and modern bistros. Savor local craft beers at <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/wachusett-brewing-company-inc/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Wachusett Brewery</span></a>, <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/moonhill-brewing/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Moon Hill Brewing and Gardner Ale House</span></a>, and <a href="https://www.visitnorthcentral.com/activity/thirsty-robot-brewing/"><span class="s1" style="color: #0000ff;">Thirsty Robot</span></a>, among others.</span></p> <p class="p2" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;">&nbsp;</p> <p class="p1" style="margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;"><span style="font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt;">North Central Massachusetts offers everything for a fantastic trip, from exciting activities and cultural gems to delicious food, all in one charming spot!</span></p>
Dance Workshop - Long Island
<p dir="ltr">Nestled in the heart of Lynbrook Village, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving and safe environment. Dance Workshop offers Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Musical Theatre and Acro for ages 2+. They also offer a Pre-Professional Company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level. Trial classes may be scheduled with the studio at the start of the season. Dance with the Dance Workshop!</p> <p dir="ltr">MaryAnn Grasso founded Dance Workshop in 1979. Her daughter Nanci later joined her at the helm and in 2016 established Dance Workshop on the Upper East Side of NYC. MaryAnn and Nanci have devoted their lives to dance education, community and the development of children; raising dancers and sound human beings alike. Dance Workshop has seen thousands of dancers pass through the doors. They believe dance has the power to elevate and change lives!</p> <p><span id="docs-internal-guid-b50ede03-7fff-ec65-8962-b3be9135d2e8"></span></p>