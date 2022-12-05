A Very New York Family Christmas: holiday events, activity guide!

Welcome, to Christmas in NYC, the MOST wonderful time of the year! Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more. The twinkling lights, the glittery decorations, the joy in the air… It’s truly a magical time, especially here in NY. That’s why we are here to help you and your family get in the holiday spirit! We’ve got everything you need to make it your family’s best holiday ever.

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms

Sure, you can head down to Home Depot to buy a real tree. But why not make a day of it? Take your family to a cut-your-own tree farm where you can pick your tree right from the ground, then sip some hot chocolate and listen to holiday music on the trip home. Some farms offer special Christmas experiences, too.

Tree Farms in the NYC Area

Tree Farms in Long Island

Tree Farms in Westchester

Tree Farms in the Lower Hudson Valley

Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

Not sure where to start when it comes to holiday shopping? We can help! Check out this year’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide featuring the hottest toys for all ages, plus gift ideas for Mom and Dad too, carefully curated by New York Family editors.

The Best Toys for Babies 0-18 months 2022

The Best Toys for Preschoolers/Little Kids 18 months to 3 years

The Best Toys for 4-8 Years-Olds

The Best Gifts for Tweens to Teens

10 Best Holiday Gifts for New Moms 2022

No-Tech Toys: Screen-Free Gifts Kids Will Love

Gifts for Dad

Hot Holiday Budget Toys 2022

Holiday Shows and Events

Is it just us, or is this holiday season even more jam-packed with family-friendly holiday events and activities than ever before? With the pandemic no longer putting a damper on our seasonal fun, there’s no shortage of festivities! We will keep updating our holiday event roundups throughout the season, so keep checking back for more.

2022 Christmas Events in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island

2022 Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings

Nutcracker Performances Around New York 2022

Holiday Experiences

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the overwhelming sense of tradition. Every year, families celebrate old traditions and create new ones as well. These can-miss holiday experiences are sure to be ones your family will return to year after year.

Holiday Light Shows

Macy’s Santaland

Holiday Train Show And NY Botanical Gardens GLOW

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

Shimmering Solstice in Old Westbury Gardens

American Christmas in Mount Vernon

NYC Winter Lantern Festival

‘The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland

Holiday Road Trips

Crafts, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf

What is Christmas without an abundance of delicious food? Check out some yummy holiday recipes, plus fun crafts you can do with the kids to get everyone in the spirit of the season. And of course, for those running out of ideas for their magical little North Pole visitor, we’ve got some must-try Elf on the Shelf ideas for you.

Glittery Crafts for the Holiday Season

Holiday Dinner Ideas

Family Holiday Traditions

Best Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids

International Christmas Recipes

53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

Psst…check out 11 Tips from Top photographers for Taking Kid and Family Photos

Winter Fun

With the holiday season comes the cooler temperatures and the start of winter. There’ll be plenty of time to curl up by the fireplace when the blustery January weather begins, so you should take advantage of the cold-weather fun now while you’re surrounded by twinkling lights and holiday magic.

Ice Skating in NYC

Best Hot Chocolate and Teas in NYC