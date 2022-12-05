A Very New York Family Christmas: holiday events, activity guide!
Welcome, to Christmas in NYC, the MOST wonderful time of the year! Here at New York Family, we could not love the holidays more. The twinkling lights, the glittery decorations, the joy in the air… It’s truly a magical time, especially here in NY. That’s why we are here to help you and your family get in the holiday spirit! We’ve got everything you need to make it your family’s best holiday ever.
Click on a category to jump down to that section
- Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms
- Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide
- Holiday Events
- Holiday Experiences
- Holiday Crafts, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf
- Winter Fun
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms
Sure, you can head down to Home Depot to buy a real tree. But why not make a day of it? Take your family to a cut-your-own tree farm where you can pick your tree right from the ground, then sip some hot chocolate and listen to holiday music on the trip home. Some farms offer special Christmas experiences, too.
Tree Farms in the Lower Hudson Valley
Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide
Not sure where to start when it comes to holiday shopping? We can help! Check out this year’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide featuring the hottest toys for all ages, plus gift ideas for Mom and Dad too, carefully curated by New York Family editors.
The Best Toys for Babies 0-18 months 2022
The Best Toys for Preschoolers/Little Kids 18 months to 3 years
The Best Toys for 4-8 Years-Olds
The Best Gifts for Tweens to Teens
10 Best Holiday Gifts for New Moms 2022
No-Tech Toys: Screen-Free Gifts Kids Will Love
Holiday Shows and Events
Is it just us, or is this holiday season even more jam-packed with family-friendly holiday events and activities than ever before? With the pandemic no longer putting a damper on our seasonal fun, there’s no shortage of festivities! We will keep updating our holiday event roundups throughout the season, so keep checking back for more.
2022 Christmas Events in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island
2022 Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings
Nutcracker Performances Around New York 2022
Holiday Experiences
One of the best parts of the holiday season is the overwhelming sense of tradition. Every year, families celebrate old traditions and create new ones as well. These can-miss holiday experiences are sure to be ones your family will return to year after year.
Holiday Train Show And NY Botanical Gardens GLOW
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
Shimmering Solstice in Old Westbury Gardens
American Christmas in Mount Vernon
‘The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland
Crafts, Recipes and Elf on the Shelf
What is Christmas without an abundance of delicious food? Check out some yummy holiday recipes, plus fun crafts you can do with the kids to get everyone in the spirit of the season. And of course, for those running out of ideas for their magical little North Pole visitor, we’ve got some must-try Elf on the Shelf ideas for you.
Glittery Crafts for the Holiday Season
Best Holiday Cookies to Make with Your Kids
International Christmas Recipes
53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents
Psst…check out 11 Tips from Top photographers for Taking Kid and Family Photos
Winter Fun
With the holiday season comes the cooler temperatures and the start of winter. There’ll be plenty of time to curl up by the fireplace when the blustery January weather begins, so you should take advantage of the cold-weather fun now while you’re surrounded by twinkling lights and holiday magic.