Midwinter Break in NYC: 21 Fun Outings for Kids and Families

Midwinter break is here for New York public schools and some private schools! While the weather may be unpredictable, there’s no better place to keep the kids active and embrace the city like tourists.

We’ve rounded up some of the best things to do during the kids’ week off of school. Take a visit to a museum, blow off some steam or create something new!

Citywide

Take full advantage of the winter season! There are awesome indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks in NYC and on Long Island for you and your family to check out during mid-winter break. Don’t forget to grab a cup of hot chocolate to warm up when you’re done!

By the time midwinter break hits, your kids are probably bouncing off the walls, so why not take them to one of New York’s trampoline parks? It’s the perfect way to turn an outing into a fun-filled day for the whole family! Jump, play, and burn off some energy together.

Go Rock Climbing

Introduce your child to the thrill of rock climbing with indoor gyms that offer a fun, safe, and challenging experience. These spots provide the perfect mix of guidance, excitement, and teamwork.

Give your kids the perfect chance to burn off some energy with a few exciting rounds of laser tag! It’s a fun, action-packed activity that’s great for the whole family, no matter the age. Plus, there are laser tag locations all across New York, so you’re never far from the fun!

Indoor play spaces offer comfortable and secure play areas for children to play in while they burn pent-up energy, explore fun games and stimulating activities, and make new friends.

Every play space is unique, offering obstacle courses, games, and activities that will keep kids of all ages laughing and at play.

A week off school is the perfect chance for a late-night stargazing adventure with the family! We’ve got some beginner-friendly tips and a list of the best spots near New York City to catch the stars with your loved ones. Grab a blanket, look up, and enjoy the night sky together.

Manhattan

Bumper Cars on Ice are back in Bryant Park! Bump and slide with your family; these bumper cars are perfect for guests 7 years old and up, making them perfect for kids looking to blow off some steam while they’re off from school.

February 19–23

During Midwinter Recess, bring the family to the Seaport Museum for a fun, educational experience. Explore the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree, learn about 19th-century sailors, and enjoy exhibitions at Schermerhorn Row. Kids can also participate in a free go-fish activity, fishing for Winter-themed fish illustrations with facts about the Fulton Fish Market.

Feb. 15 to 19

This first-time five-day event is packed with interactive activities, hands-on workshops, and immersive art installations that will spark kids’ creativity while teaching them about nature and sustainability.

Feb. 15 to 22

Children of all ages can learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) through fun activities, exhibits, live animal shows, workshops, performances and more. Check out the full lineup of the week’s events on the museum’s website!

Behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door, families can visit Bluey’s home, a 5,000-square-foot house inspired by the multi-award-winning show. With dancing, games, and a meet-and-greet finale, it’s the ultimate experience for Bluey fans.

You can learn all about elephants in the new exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History. Featuring life-size models, engaging interactive and more, visitors young and old will find out why elephants are essential to their ecosystems and how we’ve learned more about elephants over time.

Brooklyn

Feb. 16 to 22

Spend your mid-winter break at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum for a week of reflection and future-forward fun. In honor of Black History Month, the museum is partnering with Kendra J. Bostock and STooPS to honor Black culture with incredible dance performances, powerful storytelling, dynamic workshops, and more!

Stop by the Jewish Children’s Museum to watch as Jewish history comes to life right in front of your eyes. Explore Jewish life through the museum’s hands-on exhibitions. Check out toys from the toybrary, visit the slime studio or chocolate makery.



Queens

The New York Hall of Science is open during midwinter break! Make your way through the Hall and learn about different areas of science. Young visitors can explore and build in the Preschool Place. Visitors of all ages will enjoy the educational exhibits located throughout the museum.

Feb. 18 to 21

In this drop-off break program, kids will have the chance to make art with botanic materials and learn about the contributions of Black scientists in honor of Black History Month.

Museum of the Moving Image

A trip to the Museum of the Moving Image is a great choice for movie lovers young and old. Learn about the groundbreaking work of Jim Henson or about the work that goes into creating a stop-motion film.

Watch screenings of great films snubbed at the Oscars, classic silent films, family-friendly animated films and more.

Bronx

Feb. 19 to 25, 11 am, 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm

Families can check out this new show, where vibrant orchids mix traditional and modern art, showcasing beautiful ecosystems and diverse cultures.

Explore what makes the Bronx so special, visit a mini replica of a local neighborhood and learn about the animals that live nearby.

Long Island

Check out life-size dinosaurs and live animals like snakes and turtles! Learn about survival traits, try a dino dig, and enjoy hands-on fun. Open daily from 10-4 (except Wednesdays).

Feb. 15

Celebrate the day after Valentine’s with a fun lesson on gravity and balance, plus make a cool balancing heart project to take home.

