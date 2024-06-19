Summer Break in NYC with Kids (The What to Do Now that School is Out Guide 2024)

Summer Break in NYC with Kids (The What to Do Now that School is Out Guide 2024)

The school year is ending (it went fast, right?!), which means kids and families across New York are ready to recharge!

Whether heading to summer camp, planning to spend the summer days exploring the city, swatting off flying spiders, or picking up a pizza for a summer picnic, the good news is that there is a lot to do here. And we know it’s easier to say, well, here are all the things to do. Summertime is fun; we all look forward to it, but it can be a lot mentally and financially, which is why we gave this guide a lot of thought.

There are free options, and the ones that are not (free) are worth the cost. As moms with kids, we have the same priority: keeping our kids active, enjoying the outdoors, not breaking the bank, making memories, and, most importantly, having a fun summer break.

Here is our list of all the ways for kids and families to enjoy summer!

Summertime Outside in and around NYC

Cool off, and spend the day at one of the best Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks in NYC and Long Island or a *FREE* public pool.

Spend the day at one of New York’s and Westchester’s beaches, which are quite eclectic; one beach is a calm oasis, and other beach destinations also have playgrounds, amusement parks, boardwalks, skateparks, and more

Make a Bucket List of all you want to do this summer. We have a curated list that is fun for the entire family in NYC, Long Island, Staten Island, and Westchester.

Visit the wild kingdom, safely, in our own city with our guide of The Best New York Zoos in Manhattan, Bronx, and Beyond!

Who needs costly trips to another continent? We do; we love to travel, but something so special about New York and staying put for the summer is that there amazing things to do and explore. Lighthouses are one of those unique adventures—worth checking out!

Inside Fun for when you need a Break from the Heat or Rain During the Summer

Rain or shine, there are also plenty of inside things to do with kids in the summertime in and around Gotham, and we have plenty of suggestions for you and the family. Whether it’s cooling down on a humid day (#iykyk), escaping the rain, or having an adventure, we have you covered.

Culture Time

Indoor Play and Chill Time when it is Hot Outside

When the kids need to jump around, a Trampoline or Bounce Park may just be the thing you need to do for that particular day, or perhaps a Bowling excursion for some summer family activities.

Of course, going to the movies is always a great idea especially when needing to cool off from the heat. The $1 Movies at The Regal Summer Movie Express will be running through August 7th, where you can find a selection of family-friendly movies at selected theaters for only $1 a ticket. And no summer slide here, this helpful reading list for all Kids of all Ages gives plenty of reading material for the seasonal break. Other Fun in and Around New York

Waterfalls

Head to Bergen, NJ, for the Field Station Dinosaurs

Sensory Universe For All Ages At The Bubble Planet Immersive Experience

Westchester’s Summer Festivals and Celebrations

Pick Your Own at one of New York’s Farms