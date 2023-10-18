Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Experiences This Winter

Families can lace up their skates to whirl and twirl outdoors this winter while enjoying breathtaking views of the city from the ice.

Most rinks are uncovered and outside, so dress in layers to stay warm and for a special skate or cozy up at one of the chalets or fire pits at these wonderful winter ice rinks.

Opening Date: October 27

Location: Bryant Park, Manhattan

Cost: FREE

Families will love that Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park features an expansive free-admission skating rink, unmatched holiday market, and a festive bar and food hall. The Rink is the largest free-admission ice skating rink in New York City.

The Rink and The Lodge will be open daily beginning October 27, 2023 through March 3, 2024. Skate time and rentals through November 29 can be reserved in advance online. New skate reservation dates will be released throughout the season.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: October 28

Location: Central Park

Cost: Starting at $15

Wollman Rink NYC is holding its ice season grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 28. Families will love that it’s free and open to the public, with ticket reservations here. Families that like to plan ahead can purchase tickets for the rest of the season now.

General admission will range from $15 to $37 for adults, depending on date of entry, and will be $10 for children and seniors throughout the season. All skate rentals are $11, and access for a non-skating adult chaperone is free with the purchase of a child ticket.

Season passes will continue this year priced at $275 for adults and $100 for seniors and children with no blackout dates.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: October 21, 2023 (through March 2024)

Location: The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Between 50th and 49th Streets, Manhattan, New York

Cost: Tickets start at $21 per person, not including skate rentals

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is returning for its 87th season! Families will love getting into the holiday spirit early and hitting the ice starting October 21.

Between November 4 and January 14, in partnership with Balsam Hill, visitors and skaters can warm up in Rockefeller Center’s cozy skate chalets on the South Esplanade.

This year will be the first in which guests can enjoy alcoholic beverages in the chalets, with a soon-to-be announced menu of drinks by Other Half Brewery, served alongside a warming menu of après-skate bites by 21 Greenpoint.

Tickets for The Rink at Rockefeller Center and reservations for the Après Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam Hill are available now.

Visit here for more information and tickets

Opening Date: November

Location: Industry City, Brooklyn

Cost: TBA

Opening in November, IC Ice Rink welcomes all to come for an iconic winter experience. Families will love gliding on the ice and then warming up by the fire pits and fueling up with food and drink from nearby restaurants and bars like Brooklyn Kura, Hometown BBQ, Japan Village and more.

Visit www.industrycity.com/visit for hours and updates

Opening Date: TBA

Location: Lakeside, Brooklyn

Cost: TBA

Centrally located in the heart of Brooklyn in Prospect Park, Lakeside offers kids and adults winter ice skating on two rinks with one being partially covered. Families will love that it is fun and festive, and everyone is sure to have a memorable experience.

Visit here for more information

Opening Date: November

Location: Manhattan West Plaza, Manhattan

Cost: TBA

Located at Manhattan West Plaza, the Rink at Manhattan West opens this November for its second skating season. Guests can also sign up for private and semi-private lessons led by U.S. Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Hours vary and are weather permitting.

Visit here for hours and updates.

Opening Date: November

Location: Brookfield Place, Manhattan

Cost: Starting at $15 for skating and $5 for skate rental

Located on the Waterfront Terrace, the Rink at Brookfield Place opens this November for another memorable skating season. Families will love the breathtaking views of the cityscape and Hudson River while skating the 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink.

Those new to skating can also sign up for private and semi-private lessons led by U.S. Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Hours vary and are weather permitting.

Visit here for hours and update.

