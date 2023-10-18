Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Experiences This Winter
Families can lace up their skates to whirl and twirl outdoors this winter while enjoying breathtaking views of the city from the ice.
Most rinks are uncovered and outside, so dress in layers to stay warm and for a special skate or cozy up at one of the chalets or fire pits at these wonderful winter ice rinks.
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Opening Date: October 27
Location: Bryant Park, Manhattan
Cost: FREE
Families will love that Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park features an expansive free-admission skating rink, unmatched holiday market, and a festive bar and food hall. The Rink is the largest free-admission ice skating rink in New York City.
The Rink and The Lodge will be open daily beginning October 27, 2023 through March 3, 2024. Skate time and rentals through November 29 can be reserved in advance online. New skate reservation dates will be released throughout the season.
Visit here for more information.
Wollman Rink NYC
Opening Date: October 28
Location: Central Park
Cost: Starting at $15
Wollman Rink NYC is holding its ice season grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 28. Families will love that it’s free and open to the public, with ticket reservations here. Families that like to plan ahead can purchase tickets for the rest of the season now.
General admission will range from $15 to $37 for adults, depending on date of entry, and will be $10 for children and seniors throughout the season. All skate rentals are $11, and access for a non-skating adult chaperone is free with the purchase of a child ticket.
Season passes will continue this year priced at $275 for adults and $100 for seniors and children with no blackout dates.
Visit here for more information.
The Rink at Rockefeller Center
Opening Date: October 21, 2023 (through March 2024)
Location: The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Between 50th and 49th Streets, Manhattan, New York
Cost: Tickets start at $21 per person, not including skate rentals
The Rink at Rockefeller Center is returning for its 87th season! Families will love getting into the holiday spirit early and hitting the ice starting October 21.
Between November 4 and January 14, in partnership with Balsam Hill, visitors and skaters can warm up in Rockefeller Center’s cozy skate chalets on the South Esplanade.
This year will be the first in which guests can enjoy alcoholic beverages in the chalets, with a soon-to-be announced menu of drinks by Other Half Brewery, served alongside a warming menu of après-skate bites by 21 Greenpoint.
Tickets for The Rink at Rockefeller Center and reservations for the Après Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam Hill are available now.
Visit here for more information and tickets
Industry City Ice Rink
Opening Date: November
Location: Industry City, Brooklyn
Cost: TBA
Opening in November, IC Ice Rink welcomes all to come for an iconic winter experience. Families will love gliding on the ice and then warming up by the fire pits and fueling up with food and drink from nearby restaurants and bars like Brooklyn Kura, Hometown BBQ, Japan Village and more.
Visit www.industrycity.com/visit for hours and updates
Lakeside Brooklyn
Opening Date: TBA
Location: Lakeside, Brooklyn
Cost: TBA
Centrally located in the heart of Brooklyn in Prospect Park, Lakeside offers kids and adults winter ice skating on two rinks with one being partially covered. Families will love that it is fun and festive, and everyone is sure to have a memorable experience.
Visit here for more information
The Rink at Manhattan West
Opening Date: November
Location: Manhattan West Plaza, Manhattan
Cost: TBA
Located at Manhattan West Plaza, the Rink at Manhattan West opens this November for its second skating season. Guests can also sign up for private and semi-private lessons led by U.S. Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Hours vary and are weather permitting.
Visit here for hours and updates.
The Rink at Brookfield Place
Opening Date: November
Location: Brookfield Place, Manhattan
Cost: Starting at $15 for skating and $5 for skate rental
Located on the Waterfront Terrace, the Rink at Brookfield Place opens this November for another memorable skating season. Families will love the breathtaking views of the cityscape and Hudson River while skating the 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink.
Those new to skating can also sign up for private and semi-private lessons led by U.S. Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Hours vary and are weather permitting.
Visit here for hours and update.
