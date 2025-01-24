NYC Summer Jobs for Teens: SYEP Applications Now Open!

If your teen is looking for a summer job, the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is back!

Although it’s absolutely frigid in New York, now is the time to think ahead for summer jobs for teens. The New York City Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is now accepting applications for this summer.

SYEP is the largest youth employment program in the country and has been helping young New Yorkers get jobs for over sixty years. Through SYEP, teens get the chance to gain work experience, explore careers and earn some cash while doing it.

Psst… Check Out NYC Specialized High School Admissions Test Goes Digital

How SYEP Works

The program is designed to be a full experience that combines learning, skill-building, and career exploration. Once accepted into the program, young people will be matched with a worksite based on their interests.

They can select up to three workplace options when applying. If they’re applying for a specialized program (like Emerging Leaders or Career Ready), they must choose a provider that matches their neighborhood or school.

The program varies according to age. Teens aged 14-15 will work 12.5 hours a week for 6 weeks and can earn up to $700.00. Young people aged 16- 24 will work 25 hours per week for six weeks, earning $16.50 per hour. Teens may work at local community centers, corporate offices, or arts organizations, learning new skills and meeting new people. Beyond job-specific tasks, they’ll also develop leadership skills, learn how to network and get a feel for what it’s like to be part of a team.

Learn About Careers and Build Financial Literacy Skills

As part of the program, participants can attend career exploration events, where they’ll meet professionals from different industries. Teens can ask questions, learn about careers they may never have considered, and get a better idea of what might interest them in the future.

Young people also get the chance to learn about budgeting, saving, and taxes. These are practical lessons they’ll carry with them beyond the summer. The skills learned will be useful when they go to college, choose a college alternative, or start their first full-time job.

Who Can Participate?

The summer job program is open to youth ages 14 to 24 who live in any of New York City’s five boroughs and they must also be legally allowed to work in the U.S.

SYEP participants can choose to have their wages deposited into a bank account via direct deposit or opt for a payroll card, which will be mailed to them. There’s no cost to apply or participate in the program. Teens are responsible for their own transportation and meals during the summer.

How to Apply

Teens can apply for a summer job online at the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development website through February 28, 2025. Applications are selected through a random lottery system so everyone has an equal chance of being selected for a spot. Some organizations directly recruit for specialized programs.

When applying, teens will need to submit a few documents to verify their identity and eligibility, such as an official photo ID (school ID, city/state ID, or IDNYC), a Social Security card, and proof of age and address (like utility bills, lease agreements, or other official mail).

SYEP teams up with various organizations and businesses across NYC to offer work placements, including the Boys & Girls Club, Research Foundation at Medgar Evers College, Chinese American Planning Council, Commonpoint Queens, Catholic Charities, CAMBA, Inc., and The Children’s Aid Society.

Psst… Check Out A Cell Phone Ban Is Coming to New York Schools