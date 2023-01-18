10 Trampoline and Bounce Parks Near NYC

If your kids are bouncing off the walls this winter, a family trip to a trampoline park or bounce park is a must-do.

Going to a trampoline park will provide your kids with a great way to burn off some energy. And many trampoline parks are inside indoor amusement centers, so it’s easy to turn your outing into a day of fun for the whole family!

Here are some trampoline and bounce parks near New York City to check out with your family!

111 Rodeo Drive, Edgewood, NY

29 LeCount Place, New Rochelle, NY

With two locations in and near New York City, Sky Zone is the ultimate destination for your kids to fly higher and have tons of fun.

Play ultimate dodgeball on a trampoline court, face off in SkyJoust or reach new heights in freestyle jump. Fans of American Ninja Warrior can get a taste of the action on the Ninja Warrior Course.

20-21 Steinway St., Astoria, NY

The indoor kid’s play area at Bounce ‘N Play isn’t just for awesome birthday parties. Check out their open play and open bounce sessions during the week and on school holidays.

80-28 Cooper Ave., Queens, NY

The bounce park at Laser Bounce in Queens is the first of its kind. It combines a trampoline park with state of the art inflatable technology. Guests can tackle a ninja course, an open bounce area and an obstacle course.

The bounce park is limited to guests under 54” tall, but all guests can check out the other attractions Laser Bounce has to offer, like the arcade, laser tag arena and bowling.

4422 2nd Ave., Brooklyn, NY

This indoor adventure park is the perfect destination for family fun. Amaetur acrobats and daredevils can practice their coolest tricks on the ProZone Performance Trampolines.

These wall-mounted trampolines are a great way for older or more experienced jumpers to show off their skills. Urban Air is also home to their APEX trampolines, which are perfect for gymnasts, cheerleaders, parkour athletes or anyone looking for a new challenge.

163-50 Cross Bay Blvd., Queens, NY

Come experience fun for everyone in the family at Launch Trampoline Park. In addition to offering open hours, where everyone can experience the unbeatable attractions, Launch also offers programs for specific age groups.

Toddler Time provides an exclusive experience for kids six and under where toddlers have the whole park to themselves. Teens can drop in on Friday and Saturday nights for Ignite, an epic teen night glow party for teens ages 13 and up.

230 Bogart St., Brooklyn, NY

Soar to new heights in this sprawling trampoline park. Learn skills seen on American Ninja Warrior, tumble and flip on Olympic-sized trampolines and improve your parkour abilities. It’s hours of fun for adults and kids alike.

51 N 1st St., Brooklyn, NY

STREB offers programming for both adults and children. Get the hang of audience-wowing circus stunts; bounce, flip and twist on trampolines or even try your hand at swinging on trapeze. Send your up and coming acrobats here for the time of their lives.

1850 Lakeland Ave., Ronkonkoma, NY

Have 26,000 square feet of fun at Flight trampoline and adventure park in Ronkonkoma on Long Island. Squad up and play a game of dodgeball while adding jumping into the mix, show off your skills at AirSlam basketball and jump across the facility’s wall-to-wall trampolines.

225 Community Dr., Suite 250, Great Neck, NY

Drop in to Open Jump times at Pump It Up, where kids can burn off energy while bouncing in massive inflatables. Check out their event calendar for special bounce times, like Bubble Jump, Pizza Jump, Glow Jump and Arts and Crafts Jump.

330 Michael Drive, Syosset, NY

This indoor family entertainment center offers some of the best open play sessions on Long Island. They offer open play sessions at various times during the week as well as special events, like Glow Nights and toddler-exclusive sessions.

When you’re not bouncing, check out the zipline, rock climbing, bumper cars and laser tag. Older kids and parents can try out axe throwing.