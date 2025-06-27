Family-Friendly 4th of July Events in NYC and Long Island

The 4th of July is not too far away, which means it’s time to plan how you and the family will be celebrating!

This is a busy time. Our curated guide is here for you when you aren’t getting ready for a family BBQ. Just head over to any of these fun Independence Day activities and events to celebrate July 4th.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City

Tuesday, July 1, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Ages 5 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Kick off the Fourth of July week with a celebration of one of America’s most iconic symbols! Listen to a reading of Let Liberty Rise! by Chana Stiefel, the inspiring true story of how kids raised funds to help construct the Statue of Liberty. After the story, participants can create their own Lady Liberty–inspired crowns to take home.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

July 4-6, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Families are invited to a fun-filled pretend Independence Day cookout at CMOM! Share delicious memories and creative meals made from mixed-media materials!

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Friday, July 4, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

$6-$24; free for youth younger than 17

This year, the museum is celebrating with its special exhibition Dining in Transit and sampling tasty summer treats that can be enjoyed on the go! Help hand-crank some ice cream the old-fashioned way and taste some historic flavors from the recipes of a Pullman Company chef. Plus, take part in a July 4th Sing-Along, and be sure to write a birthday message to the United States.

See website for viewing spots

Friday, July 4, 8 pm with fireworks beginning at approximately 9:25 pm

All ages

Free

The 49th edition of the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration will fire more than 80,000 shells, 30 vibrant colors and awe-inspiring effects, including crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow & green sunbursts, strobing lemon cascades, comet fans and more, will paint the night sky, culminating in the signature, fan-favorite moment, the Macy’s Golden Mile.

One World Observatory, 117 West St., Lower Manhattan

Friday, July 4, 8-11 pm

All ages

$63-$69

Celebrate the 4th of July from the tallest tower in the USA, featuring panoramic views of New York City! Enjoy exclusive evening access to Floor 100, experience Global Welcome Center, Voices, Foundations, SkyPod elevators, see Forever Theater, Sky Portal & City Pulse. Plus, a commemorative souvenir photo

Bronx

Edenwald Library, 1255 East 233rd St., North Baychester

Thursday, July 3, 3 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Enjoy a fun craft about Kaleidoscopes with an Independence Day theme.

Brooklyn

59th St. between 5th Ave. and 6 Ave., Sunset Park

Sunday, June 29, 11 am – 12:30 pm

All ages

Free

This patriotic parade commemorates the birth of America and salutes the 250th anniversaries of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. It is New York City’s oldest, continuous Independence Day Parade.

Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th St., Sunset Park

Thursday, July 3, 4 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the nation’s birthday with family-friendly entertainment, patriotic performances, and a joyful neighborhood gathering.

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., Coney Island

Friday, July 4, 6:40 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $28

In celebration of the Fourth of July, the Brooklyn Cyclones will take the field as the Coney Island Franks, and the first 2,500 fans will receive a Coney Island Franks Cap. After the game, a fireworks extravaganza will light up the Coney Island sky.

Queens

Queens Public Library- Howard Beach, 92-06 156 Ave., Howard Beach

Sunday, June 30, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Independence Day through art and create a dazzling piece with paint and paper.

Kew Gardens Hills Queens Public Library, 72-33 Vleigh Place, Flushing

Thursday, July 3, 4 – 5 pm

Ages 11 and younger

Free

Celebrate Independence Day by making your own, personal flag in time for the holiday!

Long Island

Main St., Port Jefferson

Friday, July 4, 10 am – noon

All ages

Free

Celebrate Independence Day with a festive parade featuring fire trucks, live performances, bands, local businesses, and more!

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

July 4-6, Friday-Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm

All ages

Free; Harbes Barnyard Adventure: $28-$30.04

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Harbes Family Farm with free live music in the courtyard/picnic area all three days from 1-5 pm. While you’re there, you can visit Harbes Barnyard Adventure, an 8-acre, family-friendly experience for all ages. The Barnyard admission includes a Musical Hayride tour of the 100-acre farm and famous pig races. There are also farm animals, the very popular “Jumbo Jumpers” bounce pillows, a Sports Zone with baseball, football, and basketball tossing games “Lil’ Farmers PlayLand” filled with lots of fun activities for preschoolers, a trike track, obstacle course, hedge maze, a musical animatronic chicken show, and much more.

Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, 20 Sagamore Hill Road, Oyster Bay

Friday, July 4, noon

All ages

Free

Theodore Roosevelt will be spending the afternoon at Sagamore Hill meeting visitors, reading the Declaration of Independence, walking the grounds, and posing for photos and selfies at the “Presidential Photo Booth”. The event also features free tours of the Roosevelt Home, the Calliope Brass Band, a Junior Ranger Program, assorted lawn games and crafts for kids, historical exhibits at the Old Orchard Museum, as well as a variety of walking and self-guided touring options throughout the park. Spend the afternoon in your local national park and enjoy Sagamore Hill as the Roosevelts would have over a century ago!

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Friday, July 4, 2 – 6 pm

All ages

$25 in person; $24 online

Skate, feast, and enjoy an unforgettable party with exciting surprises throughout the session! Who will the mystery guests be? You’ll have to roll in to find out! Admission includes unlimited pizza & soda, and surprise mystery character guests!

Jones Beach Central Mall, 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Friday, July 4, 9:30 pm

All ages

Included with parking $10 parking fee

This year, WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast music during the fireworks presentation. Fireworks inspired by “Barbie,” Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will highlight a 25-minute pyrotechnics display that will paint the night sky with whimsical candy-colored patterns and floral designs this Fourth of July at Jones Beach. Beginning at noon, the boardwalk will be hopping with live musical entertainment and children’s performers.

Firemen’s Memorial Field, Emerson Place and Euclid St., Valley Stream

Saturday, July 5, 6 pm

All ages

$12 in advance; $15 at the gate



Celebrate Independence Day with an evening of fun that concludes with a grand fireworks spectacular! Admission includes a Live Concert 7-8:30 pm, live DJ, Bouncy House, children’s activities, food truck access, and much more!

Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient

Sunday, July 6, noon – 3 pm

All ages

Free

The 16th annual Heritage Day program will start with a parade down Orient’s Village Lane; followed by a welcome and invocation at the Old Point Schoolhouse; the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance; “God Bless America” sung by Franklin Mastrangelo; the reading of the Declaration of Independence by Oysterponds stalwarts; after which there’ll be hot dogs, sweets, and fun kids’ games in nearby Poquatuck Park. Kids are invited to patriotically decorate their bikes and join the parade; they should assemble at 11:30 am on Oysterponds Lane. Prizes will be awarded!

