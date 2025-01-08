Bumper Cars on Ice Are Back at Bryant Park

If you’ve been searching for a fun winter activity for the whole family, the bumper cars on ice at Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park are back starting January 10! Honestly, who doesn’t love a good bumper car ride, whether you’re a kid or just young at heart?

This year, Bryant Park brings back the bumper cars on ice for another season, giving families and friends a chance to experience something truly unique in the heart of New York City. Bumper cars are already a blast, but when you add ice to the mix, it’s a whole new level of fun.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your icy ride.

Why You Should Try Bumper Cars on Ice

If your kids are looking to race their friends, bump into each other, or just enjoy some quality time with the family, these bumper cars are a great way to make memories.

The ride is available for kids and adults ages 7 and up, and it’s designed for all skill levels. So seasoned bumper car pros and first-timers alike can all bump around and enjoy the winter magic of Bryant Park.

A Few Things to Know Before You Go

Reservations are recommended: You can reserve your ride online or in person, but it’s a good idea to book ahead, especially on busy days. The bumper cars are available in 45-minute booking windows, and rides are offered on a first-come, first-served basis within that window.

Price: Rides start at $24.83 per person and up.

Be on time. Make sure to arrive on time. To guarantee your ride, be sure to show up at the time you selected when booking your ticket.

There are some age & size requirements: Children must be at least 7 years old as well as at least 42 inches tall. In addition, flat, closed-toe shoes are required for safety reasons.

Certain actions are not allowed: First, it’s one person per car, so no sharing with your little ones. For safety reasons, both children and belongings are not allowed to sit on laps during the ride. Phones and cameras need to be put away while you’re on the ice.

And just a heads-up: Pregnant riders are unable to join for safety reasons, so it’s best to skip this one if you’re expecting.

More Icy Fun

While you’re at Bryant Park for the bumper cars, don’t miss out on all the other winter fun the Bank of America Winter Village has to offer.

The park is home to one of New York City’s most popular ice skating rinks, where admission is free (though you’ll need to reserve tickets online). Skate rentals are available starting at $20, and if you’re not into skating, you can still enjoy browsing the village or cozying up in one of the igloos. The Winter Village is open daily from 8 am. to 10 pm, with extended hours until midnight on select weekends and holidays. So, after you’ve had your fill of bumper car fun, lace up your skates and make a full day of it.

You can ride the bumper cars at The Rink at Bryant Park starting on Friday, January 10 until Saturday, March 1, weekly from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday through Friday and 9:20 am to 5:20 pm on Saturdays. Tickets available at the Bryant Park website.

