Cool off at a NYC Public Pool

Wow it is hot! Like stay inside or situate the family near sprinklers or a pool kind of hot. Taking a dip in the pool is arguably the most popular way to cool down under the summer sun and thankfully NYC public outdoor pools are open. You may already have your favorite but we have listed some of our favorite pools in the city just in case.

So pack up the sunscreen, goggles, and towels and get ready for pool time in the city!

Manhattan

Dry Dock Pool — East Village

For a more local spot to let off steam during the summer months, head on down to Dry Dock Pool in East Village. Here, children can work up a sweat on the playground and basketball court then cool off in one of the two clean, kid-friendly pools. Both pools, one at three feet deep and the other at one and a half feet deep, offer lifeguard supervision, which makes Dry Dock Pool an ideal place for families with beginner swimmers.

Where: E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D

Hamilton Fish Park – East Village

This East Village pool is, to many residents, Manhattan’s best public pool! Like many of the pools opening at the end of the summer, this park has two pools of different sizes! There is the wading pool for the younger ones, and an Olympic-size pool that both older kids and adults can enjoy. After your swim, you can stop at the nearby park and picnic area to continue enjoying the day.

Where: Pitt Street and Houston Street

Jackie Robinson Park – Harlem

Located in Harlem, this park has an Olympic-size pool that gets plenty of shade to better protect swimmers from the sun’s rays. And, there’s no need for a kiddie pool as this one only goes as deep as 3.5 feet. But, if anyone in your family is not interested in swimming, there is also a sprayground and playground right on the pool deck!

Where: 145th Street at Bradhurst Avenue

John Jay Pool — Upper East Park

Nestled in the back of an Upper East Side park, John Jay Pool is a staple for Uptown Manhattanites. This gorgeous 145-foot pool is perfect for swimming laps or watching boats go by in the East River. As one of the only outdoor pools in NYC with a diving area, John Jay Pool is a hit for children and adults alike. Be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before it opens, as long lines form quickly, lounge chairs fill up fast, and there is a limited number of people allowed inside.

Where: East of York Avenue on 77th St.

Wagner Pool – East Harlem

Just having opened in the summer of 2019, this is a medium-size pool in East Harlem, and it’s surrounded by cool, colorful walls and beach chairs. There is also a wading pool on-site so kids of all ages and skill levels can enjoy themselves.

Where: E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues

Marcus Garvey Park – Harlem

The Marcus Garvey pool is right in the middle of the famous park and has a maximum depth of 4 feet. It is also surrounded by a large pool deck for guests to chill out on between dips.

Where: 124th Street at Fifth Avenue

Queens

Astoria Park – Astoria

Astoria Park’s pool is the largest in the city and is a whopping 330 feet in length. The wading area for little kids is actually not a separate pool, but a section that is roped off so that the little ones can be in the same pool as everyone else while remaining safe!

Where: 19th Street and 23rd Drive

Liberty Pool – Jamaica

Located in the Detective Keith L. Williams Park, this pool is somewhat small in comparison to the rest on this list, but also has a nice, relaxing wading pool. This pool is also one of the city’s “cool pools,” so it gets plenty of shade provided by the umbrellas surrounding it.

Where: 173rd Street at 106th Avenue

Fisher Pool – East Elmhurst

Enjoy the water while you admire the adorable penguin mural at this pool in East Elmhurst!

Where: 99th Street at 32nd Avenue

Brooklyn

Sunset Park – Sunset Park

The park is home to an Olympic-size pool from which you can enjoy views of lower Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty and the harbor!

Where: Seventh Avenue between 41-44th Streets

Betsy Head Park – Brownsville

This Brownsville-based pool is located in the park, which has gone through various renovations, including a new playground overhaul. The pool is Olympic-size and has a maximum depth of 4 feet.

Where: Boyland Street between Livonia and Dumont Avenues

Kosciuszko Pool – Bed-Stuy

Head over to Bed-Stuy for a dip in this Olympic-size pool that is also accompanied by a wading pool and often praised for its cleanliness!

Where: Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue and Kosciuszko Street

McCarren Park Pool

Head to this very popular and beloved Olympic-sized pool at McCarren Park for plenty of room to splash and swim. If the kids are tired of the pool head to the turtle park next door and cool off at the sprinklers.

Where:Lorimer St & Driggs Ave

Bronx

The Floating Pool — Barretto Point Park “The Floating Pool Lady” in Barretto Point Park is a must-have on your summer bucket list. This seven-lane pool sits atop a moveable barge in the East River, offering a waterfront view that will delight even the youngest of swimmers. Children can splash in the sprinklers or dry off with a picnic on the lawn area surrounding the pool. Where: Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue

Crotona Pool – Crotona

In Crotona, this park houses both an Olympic-size pool and an awesome sprayground right on the deck for the kids to enjoy if they’re not quite ready for the big pool!

Where: 173rd Street and Fulton Avenue

Mullaly Park – Morrisania

Mullaly Park in Morrisania, South Bronx has a medium-size pool and a wading pool. And, spend the day enjoying the park which boasts a playground and sprinklers to play in, greenery and a skate park!

Where: 164th Street between Jerome and River Avenues

Haffen Park – Baychester

The park, based in Baychester, has a medium-size pool and a wading pool in a separate area.

Where: Burke Avenue at Ely Avenue

Staten Island

Lyons Pool – Westerleigh

This large pool is located in Westerleigh near the Staten Island Railway, buses and Staten Island Ferry terminal, making it accessible for commuters from other boroughs.

Where: Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard

Tottenville Pool – Tottenville

Tottenville has both an intermediate-size main pool and a wading pool. When you’re done splashing, visit the nearby playground while you dry off. This is another one of the few pools opening to be given the “cool pool treatment,” so it’s perfect for those who are not the biggest fans of the blazing sun!

Where: Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue

Additional reporting: By Alexandra Feingold, Mia Salas