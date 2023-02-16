The Ultimate Guide to Midwinter Break NYC 2023

Sure, it’s great that the kids get a midwinter break from school this month. But it’s not much of a break for parents who have to figure out what to do all week long with them! It might be the middle of the winter, but luckily for us, we don’t live in the middle of nowhere. There’s so much to do! Plan your whole week with the Ultimate Guide Midwinter Break below!

Midwinter Break Things to Do in…

NYC and Nearby

Westchester

Staten Island

Get Away for a Day – or Two!

Try something different, like Snow Tubing

Get in your swimsuit and head to an Indoor Water Park

Make some wintertime memories at a Family-Friendly Ski Resort

Get started on your spring wardrobe at a Shopping or Outlet Mall

Burn Off Some Energy

Challenge the kids to a round of Laser Tag

Go Ice Skating before the weather warms up

Step up the gaming at an Arcade for Kids

Play all day at an Indoor Play Space

Bounce your cares away at a Trampoline Park

Learn Something New

Keep the educational juices flowing with a trip to a Kid-Friendly Museum

Stop by the Local Library for a new book or to participate in a free program

Editors Picks’ Trips

Check out the NYBG Orchid Show, now in its 20th year!

Explore video games, interactive design and human connection at the Never Alone exhibit at MoMA

See the Black History Exhibit at Paley Museum

Experience the MAGENTAVERSE at ARTECHOUSE

Chill out at the Governors Island Ice Sculpting Show

Celebrate Black History Month at the Jackie Robinson Museum

Put on your dancing shoes and check out the Museum of Broadway