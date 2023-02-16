The Ultimate Guide to Midwinter Break NYC 2023
Sure, it’s great that the kids get a midwinter break from school this month. But it’s not much of a break for parents who have to figure out what to do all week long with them! It might be the middle of the winter, but luckily for us, we don’t live in the middle of nowhere. There’s so much to do! Plan your whole week with the Ultimate Guide Midwinter Break below!
Midwinter Break Things to Do in…
Get Away for a Day – or Two!
Try something different, like Snow Tubing
Get in your swimsuit and head to an Indoor Water Park
Make some wintertime memories at a Family-Friendly Ski Resort
Get started on your spring wardrobe at a Shopping or Outlet Mall
Burn Off Some Energy
Challenge the kids to a round of Laser Tag
Go Ice Skating before the weather warms up
Step up the gaming at an Arcade for Kids
Play all day at an Indoor Play Space
Bounce your cares away at a Trampoline Park
Learn Something New
Keep the educational juices flowing with a trip to a Kid-Friendly Museum
Stop by the Local Library for a new book or to participate in a free program
Editors Picks’ Trips
Check out the NYBG Orchid Show, now in its 20th year!
Explore video games, interactive design and human connection at the Never Alone exhibit at MoMA
See the Black History Exhibit at Paley Museum
Experience the MAGENTAVERSE at ARTECHOUSE
Chill out at the Governors Island Ice Sculpting Show
Celebrate Black History Month at the Jackie Robinson Museum
Put on your dancing shoes and check out the Museum of Broadway
As always, check out our Family Calendar every day for fun, kid-friendly things to do!