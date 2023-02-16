Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
The Ultimate Guide to Midwinter Break NYC 2023

The Ultimate Guide to Midwinter Break NYC 2023

Sure, it’s great that the kids get a midwinter break from school this month. But it’s not much of a break for parents who have to figure out what to do all week long with them! It might be the middle of the winter, but luckily for us, we don’t live in the middle of nowhere. There’s so much to do! Plan your whole week with the Ultimate Guide Midwinter Break below!

Midwinter Break Things to Do in…

NYC and Nearby

Westchester

Staten Island

 

Get Away for a Day – or Two!

Try something different, like Snow Tubing

Get in your swimsuit and head to an Indoor Water Park

Make some wintertime memories at a Family-Friendly Ski Resort

Get started on your spring wardrobe at a Shopping or Outlet Mall

 

Burn Off Some Energy

Challenge the kids to a round of Laser Tag

Go Ice Skating before the weather warms up

Step up the gaming at an Arcade for Kids 

Play all day at an Indoor Play Space

Bounce your cares away at a Trampoline Park

 

Learn Something New

Keep the educational juices flowing with a trip to a Kid-Friendly Museum

Stop by the Local Library for a new book or to participate in a free program

 

Editors Picks’ Trips 

Check out the NYBG Orchid Show, now in its 20th year!

Explore video games, interactive design and human connection at the Never Alone exhibit at MoMA

See the Black History Exhibit at Paley Museum

Experience the MAGENTAVERSE at ARTECHOUSE

Chill out at the Governors Island Ice Sculpting Show

Celebrate Black History Month at the Jackie Robinson Museum

Put on your dancing shoes and check out the Museum of Broadway

 

As always, check out our Family Calendar every day for fun, kid-friendly things to do!

 

About the Author

Jeannine Cintron

Jeannine Cintron is the Deputy Editor for New York Family. She started her editorial career at Staten Island Parent, where she still serves as Senior Editor. She is a graduate of St. John’s University and has written hundreds of articles about parenting and family life. A Brooklyn native, she is currently a single mom living in Staten Island with her two children, two cats and four guinea pigs. When she’s not busy writing about the metaphorical zoo she runs, you can find her binging an inexcusable amount of television.

