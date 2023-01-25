Museum of Broadway is Every Theatre Fan’s Dream

Broadway fans from New York City and beyond: there’s finally a museum for you. Opened in Nov. 2022, the Museum of Broadway is the first permanent museum documenting the history of Broadway and its influence on Manhattan and culture.

In Times Square, just steps away from where Broadway shows run eight times a week, theatre fans of all ages can see pieces of Broadway history up close and experience that history first hand.

Your experience starts on the top floor of the museum. As you make your way upstairs, pass through pictures of some famous faces behind the scenes during their time on Broadway and learn about what goes on backstage before the curtain rises.

At the top of the stairs, visitors can get oriented before they start their official journey through the museum.

See a gallery of posters showcasing every show currently running on Broadway (all outfitted with QR codes to purchase tickets if a show catches your eye) and maps pinpointing the locations of Broadway theaters, then watch a brief video on a quick history of Broadway.

After you’re oriented, you set off on a walk through two floors of history, starting with the origins of the Broadway we know today and spanning all the way to the present day.

Learn about staples that changed the course of Broadway: early trendsetters like Showboat and Oklahoma, the works of theater greats like Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim, gamechangers like Hair or Rent and so many more.

But don’t be fooled: this walk through history is anything but boring. Alongside standard placards highlighting important facts and dates, each room in the museum also features a guide to talk you through the history as well.

Every guide is friendly, conversational and knowledgeable if you have any questions about what you’re seeing, or if you just love to chat about theatre!

Theatre history buffs will love the Broadway artifacts on display throughout the museum. See costumes that were actually worn on the Great White Way, recreations of famous sets and scribbles and sketches from noteworthy composers and creators that turned into some of Broadway’s biggest hits.

The museum is also full of fun photo ops and other interactive experiences, which allows visitors to put themselves into some of their favorite shows. It’s a perfect mix of informative and fun, and every visitor will have the chance to look at shows they’ve previously loved in a new way.

Following the walk through history, the final floor of the museum is dedicated to showcasing what goes into making a Broadway show, from writing to design to debut.

And, of course, finish out your visit with a trip through the gift shop if you want something to remember your visit by.

This museum is any Broadway lover’s dream come true.

Location:

145 W 45th St in Manhattan

Admission and Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

Friday – Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Tickets

General Admission: $39, timed tickets sold for every 15 minutes

Student and senior pricing available Tuesday through Thursday

