Snow Tubing in NY and Nearby for NYC Families 2022

It’s winter, which means it’s finally time to go snow tubing in NY! Whether you are looking for a spontaneous trip on a day off from school or a weekend getaway, there are plenty of incredible places for snow tubing in NY, as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Check out the LED-lit night-tubing at Camelback Mountain Resort or hit the 46 lanes at the Blue Mountain Resort for a fun-filled snow season!

1 Audrey Zapp Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07305

45 min from midtown Manhattan

No entrance fee

Gates open 6:00 am – 10:00 pm

Do you have your own snow tubes ready to go? Take advantage of a snow day and head out to Liberty State Park for family fun! This park has beautiful views of the NYC skyline all year, but they are especially beautiful when you are flying down a snowy slope!

200 Campgaw Rd, Mahwah, NJ 07430

1 hr from midtown Manhattan

Hours vary

While the Campgaw Mountain Ski Area has great options for skiing and snowboarding, this quick trip out of the city is worth it for family tubing!

All equipment is provided. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall, and certain sessions require participants to be at least 48 inches tall. Be sure to book your passes ahead of time: passes go on sale six days prior to the date of your visit.

51 Old Mt Peter Rd, Warwick, NY 10990

1 hr 30 min from midtown Manhattan

Check online for hours and rates once the 2022-23 season opens.

For off-season appointments, email [email protected] or call 845-986-4940

For those going snow tubing in NY, this 600-foot hill is perfect for the whole family! After each ride, take a quick conveyor belt trip back to the top for another go.

All riders on the big hill must be 42 inches tall, but riders between 36 and 42 inches tall can be accompanied by adults in tandem tubes. All kids under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 36 inches tall can enjoy the Little Tikes tubing hill and smaller hill to play in the snow!

401 Hollow Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

1 hr 45 min from midtown Manhattan

Tickets are $35 a person weekdays and $47 weekends. All tickets must be purchased online, with sales starting December 24, 2022.

Sessions are booked every 1.5 hours

11:00 am – 3:30 pm Monday through Wednesday, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm Thursday and Friday, 9:30 – 7:00 pm Saturday and Sunday.

With seven lanes and two conveyor belts, this tubing spot is ready for your family to visit! No ski boots or equipment are required, and limited parent-child tandem tubes are available for children under 46 inches tall to ride. The recommended age for riders is 4 years old.

301 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

1 hr 45 min from midtown Manhattan

Ticket prices and hours for 2022-2023 season not available currently. Check the website for updates about booking tickets , which will be available for 2 hours every hour on the hour.

This 42-lane snow tubing park in the Poconos is the ultimate tubing experience! Be sure to check out the resort’s iconic “Galactic” snow tubing by night, complete with an LED light show every night.

If you are looking to take your kids for a weekend getaway, be sure to book at the Camelback Lodge and enjoy the indoor water park, Aquatopia!

Riders must be 44 inches tall to ride or be accompanied by an adult in a double tube or tube chain for riders over 33 inches tall. Riders under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

99 Holiday Mountain Rd, Monticello, NY 12701

1 hr 45 min from midtown Manhattan

Tickets are $20. Print off or save this buy-one-get-one-half-off activity coupon on your phone for snow tubing, skiing, snowboarding or the rental lift.

Call 845-796-3161 to confirm times and book a two-hour session Friday through Sunday.

Located in the Catskills, this one-lane tubing hill is a great place for beginners! All riders must be 44 inches tall. If you have a kiddo who loves playing in the snow, the park offers birthday party packages for groups, too! Be sure to book all sessions in advance. For families with elementary aged kids or older, this is a perfect spot for snow tubing in NY.

434 Jack Frost Mountain Rd, White Haven, PA 18661

2 hr from midtown Manhattan

Tickets are $39 a person on Saturdays and Sundays starting Dec. 31, as well as holidays.

Jack Frost offers two-hour sessions at 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm; Big Boulder offers sessions at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

These companion resorts open early and close late in the season, so your family is in for lots of fun this winter! Jack Frost boasts six lanes and two cable tows at summits of 2,000 feet or higher.

Meanwhile, Big Boulder has twenty chutes and two conveyor belts available for even more snow fun. The recommended height for riders is 42 inches.

1660 Blue Mountain Dr, Palmerton, PA 18071

2 hr from midtown Manhattan

Tickets range upward from $32+ depending on dates.

Sessions last for two hours from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm (the final session starts at 7:00 pm).

Looking to get some speed on the slopes? This resort has 46 lanes which run over one thousand feet long! Kids are required to be 36 inches tall, with single and double tubes available for everything your family needs.

64 Klein Ave, Hunter, NY 12442

2 hr 30 min from midtown Manhattan

Tickets are $25 for a single tube and $35 for a double tube.

Open from December 26 for two-hours sessions available from 1:00 – 7:00 pm on the hour.

Beginners and veterans alike going snow tubing in NY will love everything about this experience, from the trek up to Hunter Mountain to free range over the 20 lanes with length almost up to 1,000 feet. A conveyor belt makes it even easier to spend time tubing down the hill. Feeling tired? Rest and replenish at the snack bar and fire pit! It’s the