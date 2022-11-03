The Best Ice Skating in New York City 2022

Winter will be here before you know it. Spend winter days visiting some of these ice skating rinks around the city. Whether you’re a pro at skating or you’re stepping onto the ice for the first time, it’s sure to be an exciting experience for you and your family. Go and experience these ice skating rinks to welcome winter!

5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets

Open daily, 9 am to 11 pm

Admission: $11-$73, depending on date

Skate Rental: $11

Season Membership: starts at $500

This is truly New York’s most iconic ice skating spot. With its iconic backdrop featuring the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, it’s the perfect photo opportunity for you and your family after your skating session. The Rink at Rockefeller Center will open Nov. 5 and is typically open until April.

Bryant Park

Open daily, 8 am to 10 pm; select weekends and holidays, 8 am to midnight

Select weekend and holiday hours: 8am-midnight

Admission: Free

Skate Rental: $15-$50

A perennial favorite, the Winter Village at Bryant Park is the ultimate spot for holiday fun. The ice skating rink here is the only one in New York City that offers free admission. While you’re here, be sure to check out the village’s shops and cozy igloos.

679 Riverside Drive

Hours: Friday and Sunday, 6 to 9 pm; Saturday, 1 to 4 pm

Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for children

Skate Rental: $6

Riverbank is not just an ice skating rink, it’s also a 28-acre multi-level landscaped recreational facility, rising 69 feet above the Hudson River. This is an ideal spot to spend a winter day as a family, enjoying the skating rink, wandering around and taking in views of the Hudson.

230 Vesey Street

Hours: Monday through Friday, 2 to 9:15 pm; Weekends and Holidays, 9 am to 9:15 pm

Admission: $17

Skate Rental: $5

Skate where the pros train! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson and the World Trade Center at one of the city’s largest rinks. The Rink at Brookfield place offers public skate hours by reservation as well as skating lessons if you’re looking to sharpen your skills as well as your skates.

171 East Drive

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:30 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 6 pm

Admission: $8; $12 on weekends (beginning Friday at 4 pm)

Skate Rental: $8.71

A 36,000-square-foot ice palace, LeFrak Center, located at Lakeside in Prospect Park, offers ice skating, figure skating, curling, hockey, and broomball during the winter, making it a great spot for any family that loves to be on the ice. The ice skating season starts Nov. 11 this year!

Location: 131-04 Meridian Road

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10:30 am to 5:15 pm; Friday, 9 am to 5:15pm, 7 to 9:50 pm; Saturday, 12 to 4:45 pm, 8 to 9:50 pm; Sunday: 12 to 4:45 pm

Admission: $8 weekdays; $10 weekends (starting 7 pm on Fridays) and holidays

Skate Rental:$6

This massive indoor skating rink at World Ice Arena offers great space to practice your skating, and even has a coned-off area for practicing figure skating!

Kids will love spending time taking laps around the ice or spending time in the coned-off section where they can practice their figure skating moves. This is a great way to get your family out for some fun adventures during the winter!

51 35th Street

Hours: Thursday, 4 to 8 pm; Friday, 12 to 8 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Admission: $15

Skate Rental: $10

Take in the beautiful views of Industry City while you ice skate with the family! Visitors will be able to skate on IC’s large open-air ice skating rink that is located alongside their local shops and eateries.

When you are taking a break from skating, head over to Frying Pan Brooklyn where they will be serving hot chocolate and snacks!

61 Chelsea Piers

Admission: $20

Skate Rental: $10

In addition to year-round skating, Sky Rink offers wonderful views of the Hudson River. This facility features two rinks and operates seven days a week. It’s a particularly family-friendly rink for all ages with skating lessons, skating school, youth hockey, and birthday parties.

830 5th Ave New York

Hours: Monday through Tuesday, 10 am to 2:30 pm; Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm

Admission: $15 off-peak, $25 peak, $35 prime

Skate Rental: $10

In the heart of Central Park, Wollman Rink offers a respite from the bustle of the city, and gorgeous views of the skyline. It is also likely to be a bit less crowded than The Rink at Rockefeller Center, so it’s a great spot to avoid crowds.