Family-Friendly Ski Resorts 2022

Are you looking for a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family at these family-friendly ski resorts. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top 5 picks.

Many resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have winter fun. Pack your bags for your next weekend stay at a New York ski resort!

4323 VT-108, Jeffersonville, VT 05464

For your next family ski trip, head to Smugglers’ Notch, Ski Magazine’s #1 resort for families for the last 20 years! The 78 trails, eight lifts, and the highest vertical drop in Northern Vermont at 2,610 feet is not only a winter wonderland – it’s designed to deliver the ultimate ski experience.

There are multiple terrain parks and 1,000 acres of skiing and riding. For fall, enjoy the beauty that is Vermont with outdoor activities and crisp air fun. Come winter, kids will love snowshoeing, tubing, cross country skiing, swimming, Fun Zone 2.0, ice skating.

The Smugglers’ Notch Resort’s mission is to give families an experience that they will cherish for life, and it’s no wonder many make visiting a yearly ritual. Smugglers’ condominiums are located in wooded spots with mountain views or make your home in one of the condos closer to the village.

The convenient, cozy, family-style lodgings with fully equipped kitchens and more are perfect for the entire family.

If you don’t ski (some of us prefer to lounge and drink hot chocolate, and there’s no guilt in that!), the “Winter Experience Package” offers you a Cat Trax ride to the top of the mountain for a view of the fireworks on Thursday nights.

We all know kids can go 24/7 – there are activities for everyone such as Bingo, Family Feud, nightly hot chocolate by the bonfire, the fireworks we mentioned on Thursday night, and more.

For those tweens who need extra, there is a Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop, nighttime tubing; a new Teen Center called The Alley with Virtual Reality quests and Xbox Live, Night School for Boarding, and Jibbing.

51 Old Mt Peter Road Warwick, NY 10990

Mount Peter may be the only ski and snowboarding destination initially started (in 1936) by Macy’s Department Stores as a “showroom” to sell their ski fashion. Very très chic and New York. As one of the oldest operating family-owned ski spots in the country, it is a special place for families to visit or discover each winter.

Located in Warwick, NY, it is about one hour from NYC — making for a convenient day trip and a great spot to learn to ski or get in a day of skiing, snowboarding or tubing.

Known for their free beginner ski and snowboard lessons on weekends and holidays, this is the perfect spot when the kids are ready to ski or for mom or dad to learn the art of skiing or snowboarding.

Super family-friendly, this spot consists of a combination of locals, city peeps, and tourists worldwide. There is a reason Mount Peter is called New York’s family mountain!

Mount Peter features 14 trails for skiing or snowboarding and a 600-foot tubing run. Rates are affordable, which parents will appreciate if bringing a large group. If you don’t own skis, no problem, as there is a daily ski rental barn where you can rent skis, snowboards, poles, and helmets.

Tip: we suggest heading to the rental shop as soon as you arrive as the line can get long, and we all know that kids have little patience when the fun is around the corner. For tasty food, the lodge serves food and Pete’s Pub offers adult beverages as well as a gift shop!

181 Galli Curci Rd., Highmount, NY 12441

Belleayre Mountain’s excellent skiing, reasonable pricing, and year-round activities make it one of the best family-friendly ski resorts in Upstate New York.

We love their heated gondola that keeps us nice and warm on the slopes.

With a variety of downhill courses, a snowsports school offering classes for kids, teens, and adults, and summer activities like biking, hiking, and Belleayre Beach, this resort has something for everyone at almost any time of year. Located just north of Big Indian Wilderness, it is just over a two-hour drive from NYC.

469 Plattekill Rd., Roxbury, NY 12474

Located in the northwestern Catskills, Plattekill Mountain is a different breed of ski resort. This privately owned and operated resort, affectionately called “Platty” by the many ski enthusiasts who visit regularly each year, offers a unique family vibe that visitors love.

Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing fun can all be found on the mountain, but visitors will also find a welcoming atmosphere, plenty of smiles, and unique experiences.

At just about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the city, it’s a great option for getting in some great skiing and feeling like you found a second home.

793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek, NY 12853

Located on the eastern edge of the Siamese Ponds Wilderness, Gore Mountain has something for everyone all year round.In the winter months, visitors can take advantage of 110 trails and 14 lifts on New York’s biggest mountain. The resort also offers classes and private lessons for kids, teens, and adults.

With a variety of beautiful accommodation options and delicious dining choices, the mountain is an all-season resort destination that’s widely considered to be the best in all of New York and in the upper echelon of the northeastern US. It’s well worth the drive of just under four hours from NYC to get there.