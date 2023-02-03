The Jackie Robinson Museum: Families Celebrate Black History Month

It’s officially Black History Month and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a visit to a museum dedicated to one of the most influential and extraordinary people of color in U.S. history: Jackie Robinson. The Jackie Robinson Museum is one of NYC’s newest must-see destinations for families, providing a fun and educational experience through fascinating exhibits and children’s programming.

The brand new museum – it opened just last year in 2022 – offers visitors the unique opportunity to learn about the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era, through artifacts, historical imagery and multilayered storytelling.

Exciting programs for children and families are on deck through February and beyond. Some highlights for this month include:



Valentine’s Day Drop-in Activities • Saturday, Feb. 11, 12-3pm

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special look at the loving partnership between Jackie and Rachel Robinson and the Robinson family. Take a peek at items from the Robinson Family collection not regularly on display, enjoy highlight tours of the Museum, and participate in story time and hands-on activities for children. Click here to learn more and get your tickets today!

Jackie Robinson, All-Star! Midwinter Break Drop-in Activities • Friday, Feb. 24, 12-3pm

Meet Jackie Robinson, the All-Star athlete through interactive and creative activities to complement your Museum visit. Explore athletic challenges to rival Robinson’s record-setting feats, dig deeper into his experience as a multi-sport athlete, strike a pose in custom photo ops, and learn more about how Jackie Robinson and other African American athlete activists used their platforms to advance social change. Click here to learn more and get your tickets today!

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 11am to 6pm, and has a lot to offer for children and families during any visit. With interactive media screens and a showstopper scale model of Ebbets Field, there’s a great mix of attention-grabbing and content-rich tech with more traditional exhibit elements. A custom scavenger hunt is available at the front desk to guide kids’ exploration of the most unique and awe-inspiring artifacts on view. Plus, guests can turn in a completed scavenger hunt for goodies at the end of their visit!

To stay updated on all of the Jackie Robinson Museum’s upcoming programs and events, join their email list at jackierobinsonmuseum.org.

Sponsored Content by the Jackie Robinson Museum

