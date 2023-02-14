Visit Black History Exhibition at Paley Museum

Celebrate Black History Month with the Paley Center for Media. Now through Feb. 26, visit “A Salute to Black Achievements in Music on Television” at the Paley Museum, which celebrates how Black musical artists have intersected with iconic television moments to shape culture as we know it today.

The exhibition is part of the Paley Center’s long tradition of honoring diversity in media and entertainment.

“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month by honoring the legacy of some of music’s most iconic and influential individuals and their significant contributions to culture and society over the years,” says Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center.

The interactive experience features a selection of significant moments of music on television that highlight how Black artists were showcased and how audiences were introduced to genres and styles of music they might not have discovered otherwise.

Musicians included in the exhibition include Little Richard, Tina Turner, Queen Latifah, Ella Fitzgerald, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Louis Armstrong and more.

Visitors can also see historical artifacts like Louis Armstrong’s trumpet, the “Orange Freeze” outfits worn by the Supremes and a Chuck Berry Gibson guitar.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the Paley Center will present a conversation with some of the storytellers who have helped to preserve the legacy of Black musical icons.

The event, The Storytellers: Preserving the Legacy of Iconic Black Musicians, on Feb. 16 will explore the storyteller’s motivations and creative journeys and showcase video excerpts of their work.

The Paley Center will also feature curated screenings from the Paley Archive and educational programming for the whole family, including arts and crafts, trivia, a scavenger hunt and more.

Learn about how these moments on television have shaped our culture this Black History Month.

Location:

The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Wednesday through Sunday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Admission:

General Admission: $20

Students, Teachers, Seniors, Veterans and First Responders: $16