Experience the MAGENTAVERSE at ARTECHOUSE

The 2023 Pantone Color of the Year is coming to life at ARTECHOUSE, the leading institution for technology-driven art experiences in New York City.

MAGENTAVERSE, the fourth annual collaboration between Pantone and ARTECHOUSE, is a multi-sensory, immersive exhibit celebrating and exploring the depth of PANTONE 18-1740 Viva Magenta.

Experience an alternate reality without needing a clunky headset. The hourlong experience centers around a 22-minute audiovisual show featuring a huge, floor-to-wall panoramic projection and surround-sound technology that will transport you into the vibrant world of Viva Magenta.

“Through the intersection of art, science, and cutting-edge technology, we wanted to offer visitors a multi-sensory experience that embodies and celebrates the striking and expressive nature of Viva Magenta,” said Sandro Kereselidze, ARTECHOUSE Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

Sara Walker, Senior Director of Marketing for Pantone, describes MAGENTAVERSE as “an unexpected and exciting color universe we look forward to sharing that combines the influences of art, design, science, and technology.”

On view to the public from Jan. 20 through May 2023, MAGENTAVERSE is an exciting and welcoming environment for casual art lovers and experts alike.

Children and young families will be delighted by the spectacle and immersive experience that feels more like a virtual reality than an art exhibit, looking to inspire creativity and redefine what’s possible at the intersection of technology and art.

ARTECHOUSE NYC is located at 439 W 15th Street in a century-old boiler room beneath the iconic and historic Chelsea Market and is considered one of the most technologically advanced art institutions in the world.

Experience the innovative installation for yourself any day of the week from 10am to 10pm through May. Children under 4 get free admission, and discounts are available for families and New York and New Jersey residents.

LOCATION:

The former boiler room of Chelsea Market, at 439 W 15th Street in Manhattan.

ADMISSION & HOURS:

Preview: Preview MAGENTAVERSE on its opening weekend, January 21-22. Visit ARTECHOUSE.com for special preview pricing and information.

General Hours: Daily, 10AM – 10PM

Sessions begin every 30 minutes and last for one hour. The last session of the day begins at 9pm.

TICKETS:

General Admission : Starting at $25

General Admission Anytime Tickets: $30 (Select a day, visit anytime)

Children (4-15): Starting at $17

Children (under 4): Free

Weekday Family Pack (2 adults, 2 children): $72

Students & Seniors (65+): Starting at $18

Military & First Responders: Starting at $18

New York and New Jersey residents: get $5 off admission Mondays through Fridays with proof of residency. Get access to exclusive offers, unlimited ARTECHOUSE NYC visits, 10% off of merchandise, and more with the purchase of an annual pass.

