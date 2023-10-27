Your Guide to All Things Halloween in NYC

It’s not too late to get ready for Halloween! Whether you’re looking for ideas for a fun Halloween night in, still working on strategizing your trick-or-treating route or even still on the hunt for a costume, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve been preparing all month long. Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Halloween!

Psst… Here are trick or treating safety tips that every parent should know!

Click on a category to jump to that section:

Costumes and More

Learn what the hottest costumes of this year are going to be, or get inspiration on what you can pull together last minute! Plus, we’ve rounded up Halloween stores in NYC, on Long Island and beyond for all of your Halloween season needs.

Halloween Costume Inspiration Guide 2023

10 Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Halloween Stores

Events and Activities

There’s no shortage of Halloween events happening around New York. From spooky events to cozy events, there’s fun for the whole family. There are even events where your pets can get in on the fun!

Halloween Events and Activities Around NYC

Halloween Events on Long Island

Halloween Events in Rockland and Bergen Counties

Halloween Experiences in NYC and Nearby

Halloween Pet Parades in NYC and on Long Island

8 Best Halloween Drive Thru Displays Near NYC

Día de los Muertos Events Around NYC

Start strategizing your trick or treating route to maximize your candy haul this year. We’ve scoped out the best neighborhoods for trick or treating in New York City and on Long Island. We’ve also found some trick or treating events to ensure a safe experience for you and your kids.

Best Places for Trick or Treating in New York City

Best Places for Trick or Treating on Long Island

Trick or Treat with East Midtown

Trick-or-Streets in NYC is Back!

Fun at Home

You don’t need to leave the house to have a fun Halloween! Spend a night in with your family and enjoy these movies, books, podcasts and more.

10 Movies for a Halloween Family Movie Night

Halloween Books for Kids of All Ages

Best Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Ideas

8 Family-Friendly Podcasts to Celebrate Halloween