Halloween Events for Kids and Families in Rockland and Bergen County 2024

Spooky season is officially here, and if you’re still looking for where to celebrate this haunting season, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused in Rockland and Bergen County.

And, if you’re looking for a full-break down of everything Halloween this year, make sure you check out our Halloween Guide for all things spooky!

Rockland

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10:30am–3pm

All ages

$1 per person suggested donation

Head to the bear den to make bear treats, then watch the bears explore their den full of Halloween-themed enrichment. Learn about vultures, owls, bears & other animals. Family friendly activities –pumpkin decorating, matching games & crafts. Wear your favorite not-so-spooky Halloween costume!

Hudson Highlands Nature Center Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Drive, Cornwall

Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$10

Have some spook-tacular family fun and sharpen your observation skills as you search for hidden objects along the no-scare iSPY Halloween Trail! But keep your eyes open… you never know who — or what — you might meet during this special “scavenger haunt!” Find all of the hidden items and receive a prize! After the trail, head over to the Creature Corner to meet live animals! This self-guided activity is a great way for families with little ghouls and goblins to celebrate Halloween, so don’t delay because it will surely be a scream! Costumes are encouraged!

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Saturday, Oct. 26, 4–6pm

All ages

Free

Join the Palisades Center and ForTheCulture Foundation for music, candy, kids entertainment, raffles, and more!

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library, Main Branch, 10 West Ramapo Road, Garnerville

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10:30–11:15 am

Ages 5 and younger

Free

Advanced registration required

Dress up in your best Halloween costume, make some crafts, and have a few yummy Halloween treats!

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library, Main Branch, 10 West Ramapo Road, Garnerville

Wednesday. Oct. 30, 6–8pm

Ages 7-14

Free

Kids crave adventure – and they have one in the MONSTER HUNT, where they work in teams and solve clues that lead to the monster’s secret lair.

Bergen

Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave., Paramus

Oct. 18-20, Friday, 6–9pm; Saturday, 10am–4pm & 6–9pm; Sunday, 10am–5pm.

All ages

$8; $5 train ticket

Tickets must be purchased in advance

Zoo Boo is the spookiest fundraiser featuring trick-or-treating, Mad Science shows, music, and train rides!

Huyler Park, 1 Piermont Road, Tenafly

Sunday, Oct. 20, 12–5pm

All ages

Free admission

Get ready for a town-wide costume contest, exciting games, delicious food, live performances, a DJ Dance Party and more!

Bierman Autism Centers – Berkeley Heights, 550 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10am–12pm

All ages

Free

Reserve your spot online

Enjoy an unforgettable morning of excitement and enhancement when you experience magical trunks full of treats and surprises designed to be sensory-friendly and full of fun! Wander through a wonderland of whimsically decorated trunks filled with safe, sensory-friendly treats, dive into simple, engaging games like ring toss, bean bag toss, and balloon pop, tailored for all abilities, transform into your favorite animal or character with creative face painting, and unleash your creativity with various crafts that spark imagination and joy.

Infinite Motion Performing Arts Academy, 21 Franklin Tpke., Mahwah

Saturday, Oct. 26, 3–5pm

Ages 3-11

$30

Enjoy a fun afternoon in a Not so Scary Halloween extravaganza! Fun Games, crafts and lots to do.

Bergen Town Center, Route 4 East & Forest Ave., Paramus

Thursday, Oct. 31, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Head to Center Court for face painting, balloon art, and pumpkin decorating.