Best Places for Trick-or-Treating in New York City

October 31st marks the official day to stock up on candy! While kids across the country go trick-or-treating in their local neighborhoods, New York City kids shake it up, going the distance for the best neighborhoods, Halloween parades, and spots to fill up their buckets by the end of the night.

Whether you hit up local businesses or travel to the more residential neighborhoods of NYC, we have you covered on where to find candy this year.

Manhattan

West 69th Street Near Central Park



If you live on the Upper West Side, it’s a must to check out this block, fully decked out in Halloween decor. From mummy graveyards to traditional spider-webbed doors, this block does it right!

Police typically block this area off from traffic from 4 pm to 10 pm for trick-or-treaters, so there is tons of time to snag candy. Even if you are not planning on trick-or-treating, it’s worth it to take a stroll on Halloween night and admire the spooky decor.

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Oct. 27, 11 am to Oct. 31, 8 pm

75 9th Ave

Take the family to Chelsea Market to have a fun and memorable trick-or-treating experience! You don’t even have to wait for the Sun to go down to trick-or-treat here: drop by for trick-or-treating all day long, and witness tricks from special Halloween performers.

And the Halloween fun at Chelsea Market starts before the 31st. Celebrate Halloweekend with crafts, pumpkin decorating, the annual live pumpkin carving and more.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Clement Clarke Moore Park



W. 22 St. and 10 Ave.



Head up and down these brownstone blocks at Chelsea Clarke Moore Park — or “Seal Park” as locals call it. Trick-or-treat, admire the festive decorations, and see who has the best costume.

To be in the action, you can head between 21st and 22nd streets, and between Ninth and 10th Avenues for the liveliest areas. For streets with less foot traffic, you can head to houses between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. Trick-or-treating kicks off around 6 pm.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

East Midtown

Halloween, 3 to 7 pm

East Midtown invites children 12 and under with their families to go trick-or-treating with local businesses from 3 to 7 pm on Halloween. Pick up a trick-or-treat bag at maps at one of the two check-in locations (919 3rd Ave. or Sunrise at East 56th St.).

Then, head out to collect candy and treats from participating businesses in the neighborhood.

Neighborhood: Midtown

Brooklyn

Kensington

The single-family homes in this neighborhood are always decked out with the best Halloween decorations and are always ready to welcome kids for trick-or-treating!

Make sure you and your family had to Fourth St between Caton and Church Ave. This street is closed off to traffic and many residents contribute by setting up music and games.

Neighborhood: Kensington

Garden Place and Grace Court Alley

Explore this area for fun decorations and elaborate displays in front of the historic brownstone buildings. Trick-or-treating here is fun and safe as police block off traffic for the trick-or-treaters.

This area is often a big hit, so if you want to fill your bucket, we suggest you come early to snag the best treats! If you are looking for a quieter spot in the area, you can head to Remsen and Joralemon streets.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Halloween, 4 to 7 pm

Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette Ave.

Join in for the fun with these free Halloween festivities by Brooklyn Academy of Music. This outdoor event will have pre-packaged goody bags filled with candy, toys, arts and crafts and more! Drop in for family-friendly Halloween fun starting at 4 pm.

Neighborhood: Fort Greene

Queens

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 to 4:30 pm

Maple Grove Cemetery, Lefferts Blvd. and Kew Gardens Rd. Entrance

Jump on trick or treating early! The Friends of Maple Grove Trunk or Treat is a safe trick or treating event. While you’re getting ready to stock up on candy, remember to bring a few canned goods. The event doubles as a food drive in support of River Fund.

Neighborhood: Kew Gardens

37th Ave from 86th St to PS 69 at 78th St

Get your kids ready for New York City’s second-largest Halloween parade! Participants, along with school groups, marching bands and dance groups will march down 37th Ave from 86th Street to PS 69, decked out in their spooky attire.

Neighborhood: Jackson Heights

Middle Village

If you want to escape the crowds of trick-or-treaters, Middle Village is a great option. This neighborhood has a small-town vibe with wide sidewalks that make it easy to leisurely walk door to door.

This residential area is considered a top place to trick-or-treat and will have decor for all to see. Make sure to check out the South and East of Juniper Valley Park as well.

Neighborhood: Middle Village

Sunnyside Gardens

Stroll around the calm neighborhood of Sunnyside Gardens where kids can trick-or-treat with light foot traffic. Once you get off the 7 line from the 46th-Bliss Street stop, go door to door and collect candy in this charming neighborhood.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside Gardens

Bronx

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 pm

Starts at Simpson St and Westchester Ave

This annual parade is put on by The Bronx Community Board #2 and is the perfect activity to try with the family this year!

This years theme is 80s horror movies and all ages are welcome to join in on the parade fun and show off their awesome costumes. After the parade, candy bags will be distributed to all of the kids and special prizes will be handed out to the best costumes.

Neighborhood: Longwood

Fieldston

This lavish and scenic neighborhood makes for a great place to go trick-or-treating. With big trees and beautiful houses, this suburban neighborhood will definitely be a great neighborhood for candy.

Fill up your buckets and stroll through the neighborhood while admiring the Tudor-style homes.

Neighborhood: Fieldston

Bronx Zoo

Weekends through Oct. 29

2300 Southern Blvd.

Come in costume and prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with Halloween-themed activities with Boo at the Zoo!

Show off your costume at the Costume Parade, watch pumpkin carving demos, pick up candy along the Candy Trail, and learn some of the animal’s favorite treats!

Neighborhood: Bronx Park

Here’s a map of all the places covered above!