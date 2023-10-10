10 Movies for a Halloween Family Movie Night

Halloween’s almost here, and what better way to get into the spirit than with a family movie night? Between Halloween classics and other films that fully deliver on spooky vibes, there are plenty of movies to choose from.

Here are some of our recommendations. Plus, all of these movies are available on streaming platforms!

Psst… Here’s your Fall in NYC Bucket List!

Available on Peacock, fuboTV and Hulu premium

This movie is a classic that plenty of parents enjoyed when they were kids, making it a great choice for a family movie night, especially for your tweens and teens.

After three parapsychologists lose their university funding, they set up shop as a ghost removal service in New York. The 2016 reboot with Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon isn’t bad by any means, but nothing can quite beat a classic.

Available on Disney+

Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, is delighted when he discovers Christmas Town. But when he attempts to bring Christmas Town back to Halloween Town, chaos and confusion ensue.

This animated musical film is one the whole family will enjoy, and it’ll help you bring spooky season to a close.

Available on Apple TV+

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has been an integral Halloween tradition for many families for years. Join the Charlie Brown and his friends as they celebrate Halloween, and Linus as he waits in a pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin.

Available on Hulu

Featuring a star-studded cast of voice actors, Hotel Transylvania centers on Dracula, who runs a resort away from the human world where monsters can go when they want to get away.

When a normal boy discovers the resort and falls for Dracula’s teenage daughter, Dracula does everything he can to keep the two apart.

Available on Disney+

Nothing beats a Disney Channel Original Movie when you’re looking for a family-friendly movie night pick! On her 13th birthday, Marnie learns that she’s a witch that comes from a long line of witches.

She’s transported to Halloweentown, where she has to fight other magical beings with her newfound powers to save her grandmother.

Available on Pluto TV

The story follows 16-year-old Sarah on her mission to save her infant half-brother from an otherworldly maze and the Goblin King, Jareth (played by David Bowie).

The film is directed by Jim Henson and features music by Bowie himself and composer Trevor Jones. Pick this if you’re looking for a fantasy film for the whole family.

Available on Disney+

Will Stronghold is the son of two superheroes, and he’s sent to a high school for superheroes where he can discover his own powers. He has to learn how to balance being a superhero and a “normal” teenager.

The superhero theme makes it perfect for Halloween, and the coming-of-age story makes it a great choice for tweens.

Available on Disney+

Nobody’s ever too old for Monsters Inc.! Join top scare team Mike and Sully in their antics to return a human girl back to her home after she wanders into Monstropolis. Enjoy this Pixar film with kids of all ages in your family.

Available on Max

Spend Halloween with Mystery Incorporated! This Scooby-Doo installment takes place two years after the team disbands. They come back together to investigate a mystery at a tropical island resort. What will the team find on this adventure?

Available on Disney+

The Hocus Pocus sequel has been on everyone’s minds recently, so why not watch the film that started it all? The original movie follows three witches that are accidentally summoned to Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night by a teenage boy. This cult classic film is fun for the whole family.