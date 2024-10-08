Trick-or-Streets in NYC Back for a Third Year

Adorable Barbies, little mermaids and everyone in between can trick or treat safely through the streets of New York City this year.

Trick-Or-Streets is back for its third year! This year’s program is the largest ever, with NYC DOT and its partners hosting a spectacular array of free Halloween-themed events throughout the entire month. In the lead up to and on the day of Halloween, the city will activate Open Streets, plazas and other corridors to celebrate the holiday and expand access to safe pedestrian spaces.

“‘Trick-or-Streets’ is back and bigger than ever—and we invite all New Yorkers to take part in an event this month!” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Our streets serve all New Yorkers—and ‘Trick-or-Streets’ is a great example of how we can use them to bring joy and greater safety to so many children.”



In addition to providing safe streets for trick-or-treating on Halloween, this year, the Department of Transportation is bringing back their produced events at Open Streets and plazas across all five boroughs.

Programming will include performances, festive activities, expanded space for trick-or-treating and more. Keep an eye on the official Trick-or-Streets page for the full list of Premier Events.

Jessica Chornesky, Executive Director of NYC Kidsfest said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with the NYC DOT to turn plazas and commercial corridors into fun-filled Halloween destinations. Kids and their families can enjoy pumpkin patches, giveaways, live music and performances, interactive workshops, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon animals, and plenty of spooky surprises. These vibrant spaces will capture the spirit of the holiday while providing a safe and festive atmosphere for all.”

Open Streets programs have had impacts on the city beyond Halloween. The “Trick-or-Streets” initiative aims to enhance street safety for children and families in New York City. This year, the city has increased school-related Open Streets and improved visibility at intersections near schools. New York City has a long history of closing streets for children to play and to support educational opportunities. ‘Trick-or-Streets’ continues this tradition by ensuring that all New Yorkers can safely enjoy public spaces.

Psst… Check out these Halloween books for all ages!