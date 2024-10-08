Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Festivals & Holidays

Trick-or-Streets in NYC Back for a Third Year

By & Posted on
Trick-or-Streets in NYC Back for a Third Year
Getty Images

Trick-or-Streets in NYC Back for a Third Year

Adorable Barbies, little mermaids and everyone in between can trick or treat safely through the streets of New York City this year. 

Trick-Or-Streets is back for its third year! This year’s program is the largest ever, with NYC DOT and its partners hosting a spectacular array of free Halloween-themed events throughout the entire month. In the lead up to and on the day of Halloween, the city will activate Open Streets, plazas and other corridors to celebrate the holiday and expand access to safe pedestrian spaces.

“‘Trick-or-Streets’ is back and bigger than ever—and we invite all New Yorkers to take part in an event this month!” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Our streets serve all New Yorkers—and ‘Trick-or-Streets’ is a great example of how we can use them to bring joy and greater safety to so many children.”

In addition to providing safe streets for trick-or-treating on Halloween, this year, the Department of Transportation is bringing back their produced events at Open Streets and plazas across all five boroughs.

Programming will include performances, festive activities, expanded space for trick-or-treating and more. Keep an eye on the official Trick-or-Streets page for the full list of Premier Events.

Jessica Chornesky, Executive Director of NYC Kidsfest said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with the NYC DOT to turn plazas and commercial corridors into fun-filled Halloween destinations. Kids and their families can enjoy pumpkin patches, giveaways, live music and performances, interactive workshops, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon animals, and plenty of spooky surprises. These vibrant spaces will capture the spirit of the holiday while providing a safe and festive atmosphere for all.”

Open Streets programs have had impacts on the city beyond Halloween. The “Trick-or-Streets” initiative aims to enhance street safety for children and families in New York City. This year, the city has increased school-related Open Streets and improved visibility at intersections near schools. New York City has a long history of closing streets for children to play and to support educational opportunities. ‘Trick-or-Streets’ continues this tradition by ensuring that all New Yorkers can safely enjoy public spaces.

Psst… Check out these Halloween books for all ages!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Thalia Fernandez

Thalía Fernández is the Senior Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a Westchester County native who enjoys supporting her community. Currently living in Yonkers, she loves exploring nature, photography, and all things social media/content creation.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Explore MetroWest Boston

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;white-space: normal;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h1&gt;Turn Whining into Winning in MetroWest Boston&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;From beer gardens to corn mazes, state parks to beautiful art, MetroWest Boston is a great destination for a weekend trip! Enjoy &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/get-outside/?imgoing-place=hopkinton-state-park-61a91acef30b531a665ab64d&quot;&gt;Hopkinton State Park&lt;/a&gt;&amp;rsquo;s gorgeous foliage while kayaking on the lake or hiking, mountain biking, or snowshoeing on the amazing trails.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In the evening, catch a play, musical, concert, art exhibition, dance performance, or immersive theatrical event at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=hopkinton-center-for-the-arts-63c03d7e0d792d753263b4d1&quot;&gt;Hopkinton Center for the Arts&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Get a great night&amp;rsquo;s sleep at one of the region&amp;rsquo;s hotels, such as &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/where-to-stay/?imgoing-place=the-verve-hotel-boston-natick-tapestry-collection-by-hilton-61aa4790f30b531a666119e4&quot;&gt;The VERVE&lt;/a&gt;, with its fun and funky pop art d&amp;eacute;cor, or &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/where-to-stay/?imgoing-place=aloft-framingham-6216279ccc891d1d0862c8c2&quot;&gt;Aloft&lt;/a&gt; with their pool tables and lobby games. In the morning, visit the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=danforth-art-school-61a8e11cf30b531a66592d90&quot;&gt;Danforth Art Museum&lt;/a&gt;, a jewel box housing 3,500+ artworks from three centuries, including groundbreaking sculptures depicting the African and African American experience by Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Cross the street to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=framingham-history-center-61a8e11cf30b531a66592d92&quot;&gt;Framingham History Center&lt;/a&gt; to explore their new multilingual exhibit that traces the city&amp;rsquo;s immigration story, from those fleeing the 1690s Salem Witch trials, to the Irish and Italian influx in the 1800-1900s, to the current migration of Brazilians. &amp;ldquo;Framingham&amp;rsquo;s Collective Journeys&amp;rdquo; includes oral histories, interactives, and artifacts.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;No visit to Framingham is complete without stopping at legendary &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/eat/?imgoing-place=jacks-abby-craft-lagers-61a8e11cf30b531a66592da0&quot;&gt;Jack&amp;rsquo;s Abby Craft Lagers&lt;/a&gt;, one of 17 breweries in MetroWest, where you can enjoy a flight with a schnitzel sandwich or their famous Framinghamburger. Afterwards, spend a few hours at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/activities/?imgoing-place=level99-64a8389c51f92a351a6a3f06&quot;&gt;Level99&lt;/a&gt; testing each other with 50+ mental and physical escape rooms and challenges.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The next day, tour the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/where-to-stay/?imgoing-place=longfellows-wayside-inn-61aa7aa3f30b531a66621f57&quot;&gt;Wayside Inn&lt;/a&gt;. The oldest inn in America&amp;rsquo;s 100-acre property includes the Old Barn, now a farm stand with displays of antique farming tools, the historic Grist Mill, and beautiful grounds containing the Longfellow Memorial Garden, the Redstone Schoolhouse from the poem &amp;ldquo;Mary Had a Little Lamb&amp;rdquo;, the Martha-Mary Chapel, and Josephine&#039;s Pond for fishing. Stay for a delicious gourmet meal in their historic dining room.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Spend the afternoon at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.metrowestvisitors.org/culture/?imgoing-place=american-heritage-museum-61a92852f30b531a665b17bf&quot;&gt;American Heritage Museum&lt;/a&gt;. Start your tour in the depths of a WWI trench listening to a nurse&amp;rsquo;s first-hand account from the Western Front while bombs explode above you and the floor begins to shake. This extraordinary museum features one-of-a-kind historic aircraft, tanks, cars and rare relics from the Revolutionary War to today, in immersive exhibits and living history events. Afterwards, wander the charming shops and boutiques of downtown Hudson.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h3&gt;MetroWest Boston offers these and many other attractions, activities and events for the whole family!&lt;/h3&gt;

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Looking for something to do with the kids in New York City that is fun, exciting, and educational? The Intrepid Museum offers family-friendly activities and programs all year long that keep children engaged, entertained, and curious about history and science. Fun rain or shine, the Museum offers both indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits and activities. With so many things to do and see, you&amp;rsquo;ll never hear &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m bored,&amp;rdquo; when you climb aboard Intrepid. A non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world&amp;rsquo;s fastest jets and a guided missile submarine.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Laurissa Jane Music

&lt;p&gt;Laurissa Jane Music Studio is a dedicated institution that offers a solid foundation for students to explore the captivating world of music and arts. With experienced instructors, we offer private and group lessons in piano, voice, and guitar, for all ages and skill levels. We provide year-round training for renowned programs such as NYSSMA (New York State School Music Association) and ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music). LJMS runs an annual Summer Musical Theatre Arts Program from July-August which offers a creative environment for young individuals with a passion for acting, singing, and dancing. We are proud to serve the vibrant communities of Jamaica Queens and can also provide classes virtually. At LJMS, we firmly believe in the transformative power of the arts. Call us today!&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles