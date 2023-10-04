New York Family Queens Family Brooklyn Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Festivals & Holidays

Top 20 Halloween Stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester

By Posted on
Halloween Stores
Pexels / Toni Cuenca

Top 20 Halloween Stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester

We don’t know about you, but to us, October means corn mazes, ghost stories, Halloween fun, and bringing the kids to a Halloween store in the NYC are to choose costumes!

REWIND: Lauren Patten, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

Whether your family chooses to trick-or-treat this year or not, dressing up in a Halloween costume is fun no kid wants to miss out on.

Here are some local Halloween costume stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County where you can find Halloween decorations, costumes, and accessories, and everything else the kids (and you!) need to make this season as spooky as possible.

And don’t forget about the Halloween pop-up shops, individual manufacturers, and party chain stores that are stocked each year with costumes and accessories for all ages, sizes and abilities. They’re included in this list, too!

Be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and whether or not you need to make an appointment to try on costumes.

Click on your preferred region below to jump to that section:

Psst… Here’s your ultimate fall bucket list for NYC!

Halloween Stores in NYC

1. Abracadabra NYC

19 W. 21st St., Chelsea, Manhattan
212-627-5194
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm
FacebookInstagram

Abracadabra is one of the world’s most unique costume stores offering a wide array of costumes, makeup, and accessories for Halloween. It also sells props, wigs, masks, and even magic. Costumes are sold for kids and adults.

Perhaps your child would like to be a warrior princess, a Flamenco dancer, or even an Oompa Loompa. Whatever they want to be this Halloween, Abracadabra can make it happen! 

2. Halloween Adventure 

104 Fourth Ave., East Village, Manhattan
212-673-4546
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 12 to 7 pm
FacebookInstagram

Browse two levels of all kinds of costumes, from the creepiest characters and scariest monsters to elegant ballerinas and adorable animals. Cute infant and toddler costumes include a skeleton romper, demon onesie, mini Thor, and so much more.

3. Frank Bee Costume Center

3435 E. Tremont Ave., Throngs Neck, Bronx
718-823-9792
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm; Saturday, 9am to 5pm; Sunday, 9am-2pm
Facebook

This Bronx costume shop, founded in 1957, has more than 10,000 costumes in stock at any given time, even outside of Halloween season. Costumes are available for all ages and sizes.

4. Screaming Mimis Vintage

240 W. 14th St., West Village, Manhattan
212-677-6464
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 12-8pm; Sunday, 1-7pm
FacebookInstagram

Primarily a vintage shop year-round, this boutique gets very busy around Halloween. While most clothing and costumes are for adults, shoppers can still find unique accessories for all ages, including rhinestone tiaras, retro vests, beaded jewelry, scarves, and more.

If you’re planning to wear a period or historical costume, you can shop by decade on the website.

5. Spark Pretty

333 E. 9th St., East Village, Manhattan
646-850-0327
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-6pm
FacebookInstagram

This store carries a variety of vintage rock and pop culture shirts, denim, jackets, and more.

6. Village Party Store

13 E. 8th St., Greenwich Village, Manhattan
212-675-9697
Hours: Call for updated hours

Browse through this shop that carries a variety of party supplies, including balloons, favors, decorations, and more. Costumes are also for sale.

7. Trash and Vaudeville

96 E. 7th St., East Village, Manhattan
212-982-3590
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 12-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-8:30pm; Sunday 1-7:30pm
FacebookInstagram

Great for aspiring rock stars—or those who want to dress the part on Halloween! Shirts, pants, sweaters, and other pieces inspired by punk, goth, and other alternative genres can be found here.

Choose from a variety of accessories such as studded choker necklaces and chain belts to complete your punky look. Pick up a cross-and-bones tote bag that’s perfect for your little trick-or-treater.

8. Paramount Party Supplies

52 W. 29th St., Chelsea, Manhattan
212-686-6746
Hours: Call for updated hours.
Facebook

This store offers a variety of party favors, costumes, masks, and novelties.

9. Brooklyn Superhero Supply Company

372 5th Ave., Park Slope, Brooklyn 
718-499-9884
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-5pm
Facebook

Everything your little superhero needs can be found here, including capes, masks, shirts, pants, and even tutus and tiaras! Proceeds from this retail store support 826NYC, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students ages 6-18 with their writing skills.

10. We’re Having a Party

8414 5th Ave., Bay Ridge, Brooklyn 
718-836-3701
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10:30am-7pm; Saturday, 10:30am-6pm; Sunday, 10:30am-3:30pm
Facebook

Serving New York for more than 30 years, this Brooklyn boutique has a large selection of classic and contemporary costumes for all ages, available for rent or purchase. Party decorations and favors are also for sale.

11. Party City

Multiple NYC locations:
Hours: Call or check online for individual store hours
FacebookInstagram

Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.

Go for Bat Girl, The Little Mermaid, a police officer, The Hulk, or another of their huge assortment of costumes. Party City sells toddler and baby costumes too.

12. Spirit Halloween

Multiple locations:
Hours: Call or check online for individual store hours
Facebook •  Instagram

Spirit Halloween has seasonal and year-round locations with costumes, home decor, accessories, and even animatronics. It offers adult, child, teen, couples, and group costumes, from popular movie and television characters to classic, scary looks.

Find party supplies, Halloween lights, and even fog machines. If you don’t find what works for you you can create a costume.

Halloween Stores on Long Island

1. Costume America

80 Smith St., Suite #7, Farmingdale
631-414-7464
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 12-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm
FacebookInstagram

The staff works with clients to create a costume that fits their needs. Costumes are available for all ages and can be purchased or rented.

2. Party City

Multiple Locations:
Hours: Call or check the website for individual store hours
FacebookInstagram

Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.

Go for Bat Girl, The Little Mermaid, a police officer, The Hulk, or another of their huge assortment of costumes. Party City sells toddler and baby costumes too. NOTE: Some Party City locations are renamed Halloween City.

3. Spirit Halloween

Multiple Locations:
Hours: Check website for updated hours for each location.
Facebook •  Instagram

Spirit Halloween has seasonal and year-round locations with costumes, home decor, accessories, and even animatronics. It offers adult, child, teen, couples, and group costumes, from popular movie and television characters to classic, scary looks.

Find party supplies, Halloween lights, and even fog machines. If you don’t find what works for you, you can create a costume.

Halloween Stores in Westchester County, NY

1. Beyond Costumes

145 Saw Mill River Rd,Suite 3, Yonkers
914-963-1333
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 10am-3pm
FacebookInstagram

With more than 20,000 quality theatrical costumes to choose from, your kids will look better than ever this Halloween. Beyond Costumes sells and rents hats, wigs, accessories, clothing, and more.

Browse more than 21,000 square feet of warehousing to find the costume that really stands out to you and your kids the most. They’ve got everything from vintage to Broadway-style and costumes from all historical eras.

2. Party City

Multiple Locations:
Hours: Check the website for individual store hours
FacebookInstagram

Party City has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.

Go for Bat Girl, The Little Mermaid, a police officer, The Hulk, or another of their huge assortment of costumes. Party City sells toddler and baby costumes too.

Halloween Stores in Fairfield County, CT

1. Sophia’s Costumes

428 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob
203-869-6911
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5:30pm
FacebookInstagram

Sophia’s is a family-owned and -operated business that has been open since 1981. It carries a grand inventory of Halloween costumes for sale, as well as a huge theatrical rental department of fabulous costumes.

Sophia’s can transform anyone in the family with its costumes—including your pets.

2. Spooky Town Halloween Superstore

1701 Post Road E., Westport
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm; Sunday, 12-5pm

With several locations in Connecticut, this superstore has a large selection of Halloween costumes for all ages and sizes. The store also carries costume accessories, including makeup, wigs, hats, gloves, and jewelry, as well as a variety of holiday decorations.

3. Party City

Hours: Check the website for store hours
FacebookInstagram

Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.

Go for Bat Girl, The Little Mermaid, a police officer, The Hulk, or another of their huge assortment of costumes. Party City sells toddler and baby costumes too.

About the Author

Barbara Russo

Barbara Russo was born and raised in New York City, resides in Staten Island and is a reporter at New York Family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the City University of New York and enjoys playing guitar, following current events, and hanging out with her pet rabbits.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

iCAMP

Calling all makers and creators!

Studio E Art Classes

Art and Pottery Education since 1991

Atlantic Acting School

Get Involved with Theater and Performing Arts at the Atlantic Acting School

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family October 2023

Related Articles