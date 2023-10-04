Top 20 Halloween Stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester

We don’t know about you, but to us, October means corn mazes, ghost stories, Halloween fun, and bringing the kids to a Halloween store in the NYC are to choose costumes!

Whether your family chooses to trick-or-treat this year or not, dressing up in a Halloween costume is fun no kid wants to miss out on.

Here are some local Halloween costume stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County where you can find Halloween decorations, costumes, and accessories, and everything else the kids (and you!) need to make this season as spooky as possible.

And don’t forget about the Halloween pop-up shops, individual manufacturers, and party chain stores that are stocked each year with costumes and accessories for all ages, sizes and abilities. They’re included in this list, too!

Be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and whether or not you need to make an appointment to try on costumes.

Click on your preferred region below to jump to that section:

Halloween Stores in NYC

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm

Abracadabra is one of the world’s most unique costume stores offering a wide array of costumes, makeup, and accessories for Halloween. It also sells props, wigs, masks, and even magic. Costumes are sold for kids and adults.

Perhaps your child would like to be a warrior princess, a Flamenco dancer, or even an Oompa Loompa. Whatever they want to be this Halloween, Abracadabra can make it happen!

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 12 to 7 pm

Browse two levels of all kinds of costumes, from the creepiest characters and scariest monsters to elegant ballerinas and adorable animals. Cute infant and toddler costumes include a skeleton romper, demon onesie, mini Thor, and so much more.

3. Frank Bee Costume Center

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm; Saturday, 9am to 5pm; Sunday, 9am-2pm

This Bronx costume shop, founded in 1957, has more than 10,000 costumes in stock at any given time, even outside of Halloween season. Costumes are available for all ages and sizes.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 12-8pm; Sunday, 1-7pm

Primarily a vintage shop year-round, this boutique gets very busy around Halloween. While most clothing and costumes are for adults, shoppers can still find unique accessories for all ages, including rhinestone tiaras, retro vests, beaded jewelry, scarves, and more.

If you’re planning to wear a period or historical costume, you can shop by decade on the website.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-6pm

This store carries a variety of vintage rock and pop culture shirts, denim, jackets, and more.

Hours: Call for updated hours

Browse through this shop that carries a variety of party supplies, including balloons, favors, decorations, and more. Costumes are also for sale.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 12-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-8:30pm; Sunday 1-7:30pm

Great for aspiring rock stars—or those who want to dress the part on Halloween! Shirts, pants, sweaters, and other pieces inspired by punk, goth, and other alternative genres can be found here.

Choose from a variety of accessories such as studded choker necklaces and chain belts to complete your punky look. Pick up a cross-and-bones tote bag that’s perfect for your little trick-or-treater.

Hours: Call for updated hours.

This store offers a variety of party favors, costumes, masks, and novelties.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-5pm

Everything your little superhero needs can be found here, including capes, masks, shirts, pants, and even tutus and tiaras! Proceeds from this retail store support 826NYC, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students ages 6-18 with their writing skills.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10:30am-7pm; Saturday, 10:30am-6pm; Sunday, 10:30am-3:30pm

Serving New York for more than 30 years, this Brooklyn boutique has a large selection of classic and contemporary costumes for all ages, available for rent or purchase. Party decorations and favors are also for sale.

Multiple NYC locations:

Hours: Call or check online for individual store hours

Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.

Go for Bat Girl, The Little Mermaid, a police officer, The Hulk, or another of their huge assortment of costumes. Party City sells toddler and baby costumes too.

Multiple locations:

Hours: Call or check online for individual store hours

Spirit Halloween has seasonal and year-round locations with costumes, home decor, accessories, and even animatronics. It offers adult, child, teen, couples, and group costumes, from popular movie and television characters to classic, scary looks.

Find party supplies, Halloween lights, and even fog machines. If you don’t find what works for you you can create a costume.

Halloween Stores on Long Island

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 12-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm

The staff works with clients to create a costume that fits their needs. Costumes are available for all ages and can be purchased or rented.

Multiple Locations:

Hours: Call or check the website for individual store hours

Multiple Locations:

Hours: Check website for updated hours for each location.

Halloween Stores in Westchester County, NY

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 10am-3pm

With more than 20,000 quality theatrical costumes to choose from, your kids will look better than ever this Halloween. Beyond Costumes sells and rents hats, wigs, accessories, clothing, and more.

Browse more than 21,000 square feet of warehousing to find the costume that really stands out to you and your kids the most. They’ve got everything from vintage to Broadway-style and costumes from all historical eras.

Multiple Locations:

Hours: Check the website for individual store hours

Halloween Stores in Fairfield County, CT

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5:30pm

Sophia’s is a family-owned and -operated business that has been open since 1981. It carries a grand inventory of Halloween costumes for sale, as well as a huge theatrical rental department of fabulous costumes.

Sophia’s can transform anyone in the family with its costumes—including your pets.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm; Sunday, 12-5pm

With several locations in Connecticut, this superstore has a large selection of Halloween costumes for all ages and sizes. The store also carries costume accessories, including makeup, wigs, hats, gloves, and jewelry, as well as a variety of holiday decorations.

Hours: Check the website for store hours

