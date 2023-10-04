Top 20 Halloween Stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester
We don’t know about you, but to us, October means corn mazes, ghost stories, Halloween fun, and bringing the kids to a Halloween store in the NYC are to choose costumes!
Whether your family chooses to trick-or-treat this year or not, dressing up in a Halloween costume is fun no kid wants to miss out on.
Here are some local Halloween costume stores in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County where you can find Halloween decorations, costumes, and accessories, and everything else the kids (and you!) need to make this season as spooky as possible.
And don’t forget about the Halloween pop-up shops, individual manufacturers, and party chain stores that are stocked each year with costumes and accessories for all ages, sizes and abilities. They’re included in this list, too!
Be sure to call ahead to confirm hours and whether or not you need to make an appointment to try on costumes.
Click on your preferred region below to jump to that section:
Halloween Stores in NYC
1. Abracadabra NYC
19 W. 21st St., Chelsea, Manhattan
212-627-5194
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm
Facebook • Instagram
Abracadabra is one of the world’s most unique costume stores offering a wide array of costumes, makeup, and accessories for Halloween. It also sells props, wigs, masks, and even magic. Costumes are sold for kids and adults.
Perhaps your child would like to be a warrior princess, a Flamenco dancer, or even an Oompa Loompa. Whatever they want to be this Halloween, Abracadabra can make it happen!
2. Halloween Adventure
104 Fourth Ave., East Village, Manhattan
212-673-4546
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 12 to 7 pm
Facebook • Instagram
Browse two levels of all kinds of costumes, from the creepiest characters and scariest monsters to elegant ballerinas and adorable animals. Cute infant and toddler costumes include a skeleton romper, demon onesie, mini Thor, and so much more.
3. Frank Bee Costume Center
3435 E. Tremont Ave., Throngs Neck, Bronx
718-823-9792
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9am to 4pm; Saturday, 9am to 5pm; Sunday, 9am-2pm
This Bronx costume shop, founded in 1957, has more than 10,000 costumes in stock at any given time, even outside of Halloween season. Costumes are available for all ages and sizes.
4. Screaming Mimis Vintage
240 W. 14th St., West Village, Manhattan
212-677-6464
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 12-8pm; Sunday, 1-7pm
Facebook • Instagram
Primarily a vintage shop year-round, this boutique gets very busy around Halloween. While most clothing and costumes are for adults, shoppers can still find unique accessories for all ages, including rhinestone tiaras, retro vests, beaded jewelry, scarves, and more.
If you’re planning to wear a period or historical costume, you can shop by decade on the website.
5. Spark Pretty
333 E. 9th St., East Village, Manhattan
646-850-0327
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-6pm
Facebook • Instagram
This store carries a variety of vintage rock and pop culture shirts, denim, jackets, and more.
6. Village Party Store
13 E. 8th St., Greenwich Village, Manhattan
212-675-9697
Hours: Call for updated hours
Browse through this shop that carries a variety of party supplies, including balloons, favors, decorations, and more. Costumes are also for sale.
7. Trash and Vaudeville
96 E. 7th St., East Village, Manhattan
212-982-3590
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 12-8pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-8:30pm; Sunday 1-7:30pm
Facebook • Instagram
Great for aspiring rock stars—or those who want to dress the part on Halloween! Shirts, pants, sweaters, and other pieces inspired by punk, goth, and other alternative genres can be found here.
Choose from a variety of accessories such as studded choker necklaces and chain belts to complete your punky look. Pick up a cross-and-bones tote bag that’s perfect for your little trick-or-treater.
8. Paramount Party Supplies
52 W. 29th St., Chelsea, Manhattan
212-686-6746
Hours: Call for updated hours.
This store offers a variety of party favors, costumes, masks, and novelties.
9. Brooklyn Superhero Supply Company
372 5th Ave., Park Slope, Brooklyn
718-499-9884
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-5pm
Everything your little superhero needs can be found here, including capes, masks, shirts, pants, and even tutus and tiaras! Proceeds from this retail store support 826NYC, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students ages 6-18 with their writing skills.
10. We’re Having a Party
8414 5th Ave., Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
718-836-3701
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10:30am-7pm; Saturday, 10:30am-6pm; Sunday, 10:30am-3:30pm
Serving New York for more than 30 years, this Brooklyn boutique has a large selection of classic and contemporary costumes for all ages, available for rent or purchase. Party decorations and favors are also for sale.
11. Party City
Multiple NYC locations:
- 1 Fordham Plaza, Belmont, Bronx
- 310-320 Baychester Ave., Baychester, Bronx
- 38 W. 14th St., Greenwich Village, Manhattan
- 660 Columbus Ave., Upper West Side, Manhattan
- 30-10 Whitestone Expressway, Flushing, Queens
- 74-17 Grand Ave., Elmhurst, Queens
- 253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Rosedale, Queens
- 625 Atlantic Ave., Fort Greene, Brooklyn
- 2265 Ralph Ave., Bergen Beach, Brooklyn
- 3797-3849 Nostrand Ave., Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
Hours: Call or check online for individual store hours
Facebook • Instagram
Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.
12. Spirit Halloween
Multiple locations:
- 605 6th Ave., Chelsea, Manhattan
- 225 E. 57th St., Midtown East, Manhattan
- 1535 2nd Ave., Upper East Side, Manhattan (coming soon!)
- 2431 Broadway, Upper West Side, Manhattan
- 168 Montague St., Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn
- 200 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn (coming soon!)
- 5102 Avenue U, Marine Park, Brooklyn
- 32-87 Steinway St., Astoria, Queens
- 80-40 Cooper Ave., Glendale, Queens
- 46-12 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside, Queens
- 71-14 Austin St., Forest Hills, Queens
- 132-22 14th Ave., College Point, Queens (coming soon!)
- 171 W 230th St., Kingsbridge, Bronx
- 610 Exterior St., South Bronx
Hours: Call or check online for individual store hours
Facebook • Instagram
Spirit Halloween has seasonal and year-round locations with costumes, home decor, accessories, and even animatronics. It offers adult, child, teen, couples, and group costumes, from popular movie and television characters to classic, scary looks.
Find party supplies, Halloween lights, and even fog machines. If you don’t find what works for you you can create a costume.
Halloween Stores on Long Island
1. Costume America
80 Smith St., Suite #7, Farmingdale
631-414-7464
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 12-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 12-5pm
Facebook • Instagram
The staff works with clients to create a costume that fits their needs. Costumes are available for all ages and can be purchased or rented.
2. Party City
Multiple Locations:
- 2317 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park
- 8063 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury
- 58 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack
- 1160 Old Country Road, Riverhead
Hours: Call or check the website for individual store hours
Facebook • Instagram
Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.
3. Spirit Halloween
Multiple Locations:
- 300 W Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream
- 1598 Union Tpke, New Hyde Park
- 229 Glen Cove Rd, Carle Place
- 2000 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow
- 464 Broadway Mall, Hicksville
- 806 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa
- 505 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville
- 838 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
- 2160 Jericho Tpke, Commack
- 2110 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook
- 5131 Sunrise Hwy, Bohemia
- 5705 Sunrise Hwy, Holbrook
- 2799 Route 112, Medford
- 215 Tanger Mall Dr, Riverhead
Hours: Check website for updated hours for each location.
Facebook • Instagram
Spirit Halloween has seasonal and year-round locations with costumes, home decor, accessories, and even animatronics. It offers adult, child, teen, couples, and group costumes, from popular movie and television characters to classic, scary looks.
Halloween Stores in Westchester County, NY
1. Beyond Costumes
145 Saw Mill River Rd,Suite 3, Yonkers
914-963-1333
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 10am-3pm
Facebook • Instagram
With more than 20,000 quality theatrical costumes to choose from, your kids will look better than ever this Halloween. Beyond Costumes sells and rents hats, wigs, accessories, clothing, and more.
Browse more than 21,000 square feet of warehousing to find the costume that really stands out to you and your kids the most. They’ve got everything from vintage to Broadway-style and costumes from all historical eras.
2. Party City
Multiple Locations:
- 431 Tarrytown Road, White Plains
- 2630 Central Park Ave., Yonkers
- 162 E. Main St., Mount Kisco
- 435 Boston Post. Road., Port Chester
- 3333 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights
Hours: Check the website for individual store hours
Facebook • Instagram
Party City has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.
Halloween Stores in Fairfield County, CT
1. Sophia’s Costumes
428 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob
203-869-6911
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-5:30pm
Facebook • Instagram
Sophia’s is a family-owned and -operated business that has been open since 1981. It carries a grand inventory of Halloween costumes for sale, as well as a huge theatrical rental department of fabulous costumes.
Sophia’s can transform anyone in the family with its costumes—including your pets.
2. Spooky Town Halloween Superstore
1701 Post Road E., Westport
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm; Sunday, 12-5pm
With several locations in Connecticut, this superstore has a large selection of Halloween costumes for all ages and sizes. The store also carries costume accessories, including makeup, wigs, hats, gloves, and jewelry, as well as a variety of holiday decorations.
3. Party City
Hours: Check the website for store hours
Facebook • Instagram
Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique.
