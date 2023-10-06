10 Halloween Pet Parades in NYC and on Long Island

Nothing says Halloween like a pet parade! Dress up your pup in an adorable Halloween costume, or just drop in to see dogs from all over the city in their Halloween best.

One of the city’s most famous Halloween dog parades, the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade, isn’t happening this year. But luckily, there are plenty of other dog parades happening all over the city this month. Here’s where you can celebrate Halloween with furry friends this year!

Rockaway Beach Boardwalk Roller Hockey Rink

Sunday, Oct. 8, 11 am to 2 pm

The 2nd Annual Rockaway Dog Parade, presented by Pawlacio Pets, will feature a procession of well-dressed pups down the boardwalk.

This year’s theme is DOGTOBERFEST, and prizes will be given for overall best dressed, funniest dog and best matching costume. Proceeds from the event benefit ARF ARF (Allied Rockaway Foundation for Animal Recreation and Fitness).

Michael J. Tully Dog Park

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 am to 2 pm

This Long Island favorite is back for another year! Howl-O-Ween is a free, family-friendly event featuring music, crafts, giveaways and, of course, a pet costume contest. There will be prizes given out for best dog costumes and best human/dog duo costumes.

Manhattan West Plaza

Sunday, Oct. 22, 12 to 3 pm

Bring your dog to Manhattan West’s Woof Fest to celebrate Halloween. Show off your pet’s costume for a chance to win prizes, and don’t forget a costume for yourself! Capture a Halloween moment with a hand drawn caricature, take a haunted dog walk, get free treats for your pup and more.

Washington Square Park Dog Run

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 am

The Washington Square Park dog run in Greenwich Village is open to dogs from all over the city, and that doesn’t change on Halloween. Don’t miss this year’s Halloween parade and costume contest. Keep an eye on their website for pre-registration details!

Fort Greene Park

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 pm

Registration for the 2023 Great PUPkin, presented by Fort Greene Pups, is now open! The Great PUPkin, now in its 25th year in Fort Greene Park, is Brooklyn’s biggest and most outrageous dog costume contest. Dogs from all over the borough will compete for coveted Great PUPkin rosettes.

Van Cortlandt Park

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 to 2 pm

Bring your pup to Van Cortlandt Park’s dog parade and costume contest. Enjoy a day of treats and photo ops with your dog. Proceeds from the event go towards the volunteer efforts in the three dog runs of Van Barklandt Pawk.

Socrates Sculpture Park

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 to 5 pm

There’s fun for the whole family at the Halloween Harvest Festival! The event includes New York’s second largest dog costume contest.

Two-legged family members can enjoy the “Flight of the Gourds” pumpkin carving contest and compost catapult, workshops, performances, food vendors and more.

Croton Landing Park

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 pm

Head to Croton Landing Park for a Halloween dog parade! Enjoy a costume contest, prizes and a raffle. All dogs at this event must be immunized and play well with other dogs.

Elizabeth Street Garden

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 to 4 pm

The Halloween Pet Parade at Elizabeth Street Garden is back for its fourth year! Sign up your pet by Oct. 27 to participate in the “rigorously judged” contest, complete with runway prizes.

Old Westbury Gardens

Sunday, Oct. 29, 3 to 5 pm

Bring your dog with you to stroll the gardens! Think you have the best dressed dog around? Enter the costume contest, starting at 3 pm. Be sure to register at the map stand by 2:30 pm and purchase your tickets in advance.